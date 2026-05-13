Kamada Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

On Wednesday, Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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Summary
Kamada reported first-quarter revenues and adjusted EBITDA in line with expectations, despite a temporary shipment delay, and reiterated its 2026 guidance of $200-$205 million in revenues and $50-$53 million in adjusted EBITDA.
The company's strategic focus includes expanding its commercial product portfolio, particularly in FDA-approved specialty plasma-derived products, and enhancing its distribution segment with biosimilars in Israel and the MENA region.
Operational highlights include FDA approval for a plasma collection center in Texas, plans to launch additional biosimilar products, and ongoing post-marketing research for Cytogam to increase product utilization.
Management emphasized strong market demand for key products like Kedrab and Varizig, and noted efforts to secure new business development and M&A opportunities to enhance its portfolio.
The company reported a slight increase in net income to $4.1 million and maintained a strong cash position of $73.1 million, while planning continued investments in growth and shareholder dividends.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Brian Ritchie (Host)
Amir London (Chief Executive Officer)
Jaime Orlev (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Jack
Hi team, this is Jack on for Anabelle. Thanks for taking our questions. Two from us. First, could you give a bit more color on the revenue impact that the delayed shipment had on overall growth and which products were primarily impacted and at this stage of your diversification should we expect any seasonality from Kedrab and Verizig? What has kind of kept the growth continuing this far into their product lives?
Amir London (Chief Executive Officer)
Jack
Great, Very helpful. Thank you. Yeah. Okay,
OPERATOR
The next question is from Jim Sudoti from Sudoti and Company. Please go ahead.
Jim Sudoti
Hi, good afternoon. Thanks for taking the questions. With the distribution business, can you tell us how many products are approved for sale right now
Amir London (Chief Executive Officer)
Jim Sudoti
Okay, but so the total number of products by the end of the year should be approximately 45 products?
Amir London (Chief Executive Officer)
Approximately, yes, but there is a significant kind of variance between the level of the sales of each of those products. Some products sell millions of dollars, some sell hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Jim Sudoti
So the increase in the first quarter, is that primarily because of the addition of the three products you've added so far or is that also.
Amir London (Chief Executive Officer)
It was across basically the entire portfolio that we have seen, it wasn't based on one single product.
Jim Sudoti
Okay, and for the plasma collection business, you indicated you're going to start selling source plasma by the end of the year. So does that mean that you're right now close to collecting whatever plasma you need for your proprietary products at this point?
Amir London (Chief Executive Officer)
Jim Sudoti
All right, thank you.
Amir London (Chief Executive Officer)
You're welcome.
OPERATOR
I will pass the call over to Brian Ritchie.
Brian Ritchie (Host)
Thank you. Just a couple of questions that have come in online, Amir, on the plasma collection centers, can you let us know when the Houston and San Antonio centers will reach full collection capacity?
Amir London (Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, so we expect to be running at full capacity towards the end of 2027, early 2028 on the normal source, definitely on the specialty, we'll continue to collect and add more and more donors. So let's say end of 27, early 28. This is when the center is expected to be running at their current planned capacity.
Brian Ritchie (Host)
And the last question here has to do with Cytogam. What are the current trends currently impacting that particular product?
Amir London (Chief Executive Officer)
Brian Ritchie (Host)
Thanks Amir, appreciate that comprehensive answer and with that I'll turn it back to you for closing remarks.
Amir London (Chief Executive Officer)
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