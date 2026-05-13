Kamada Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer Follow

Greetings and welcome to the Kamada Ltd first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. A brief question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. Should anyone require operator assistance during the conference, please press Star 0 on your telephone keypad. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Brian Ritchie of LifeSci Advisors. Thank you. You may begin.

Thank you, Operator. This is Brian Ritchie with Life Sci Advisors. Thank you all for participating in today's call. Joining me from Kamada are Amir London, Chief Executive Officer and Jaime Orlev, Chief Financial Officer. Earlier today, Kamada announced his financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026. If you have not received this news release, please go to the Investors page of the company's [email protected]. before we begin, I would like to caution that comments made during this conference call by management will contain forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties regarding the operations and future results of Kamada. I encourage you to review the Company's filings with the securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation the company's Forms 20F and 6K which identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward looking statements. Furthermore, the content of this conference call contains time sensitive information that is accurate only as of the date of the live broadcast, Wednesday, May 13, 2026. Kamada undertakes no obligation to revise or update any statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this conference call. With that said, it is my pleasure to turn the call over to Amir London CEO Amir,

Thank you Brian. Thanks also to our investors and analysts for your interest in Comada and for participating in today's call. I'm pleased to report that operational and financial performance in 2026 is off to a solid start. First quarter revenues and adjusted EBITDA were in line with our expectations. Importantly, while a temporary shipment delay of a single order which was already delivered in April affected our first quarter financial results, the underlying demand for our products continues to increase, supporting our confidence for significantly stronger results over the remainder of 2026. As such, we are reiterating our 2026 annual guidance of $200 million to $205 million in revenues and and $50 million to $53 million of adjusted EBITDA respectively representing 12 and 23 growth percentage when comparing 2026 guidance midpoints to 2025 results. Importantly, this 2026 annual guidance is based currently solely on Organic Growth we're excited about the growth prospect of our business over both the near and longer term. Our strategy is focused on the expansion of our entire commercial product portfolio including continued investment in the commercialization and life cycle management over six FDA approved specialty plasma derived products supporting organic commercial growth in the US as well as in ex US Markets. As part of our commercial growth, we also anticipate growing our distribution segment through the launch of additional biosimilar products in the Israeli market as well as expansion of the distribution business to the MENA region. We further expect to continue ramping up the plasma collection in our three plasma centers, aiming to strengthen our vertical integration, reduce specialty plasma cost and increase revenues through sales of normal source plasma. Lastly, we are focused on securing new business development and M and A transactions which will enrich our current portfolio of marketed products and generate synergies with our existing commercial operation. I will now expand on each of these strategic growth pillars. Our lead product continues to be our antirebis immoglobulin Kedrub which is being distributed in the US through our collaboration with Kedrion. End user utilization of the product in the US is continuing to increase significantly and our product supply to Kedrion is expected to increase beyond Kedrion's minimum commitment of $90 million sales in 2026 through 2027. As a reminder, our current supply agreement with cadrion runs through 2031. In addition to our significant market share in the US we continue to grow sales of Kamada in leading international markets such as Canada, Latin American countries, Australia and Israel. Glacier represents our second leading franchise with revenue contribution driven by growing product sales in ex US markets and royalty income generated from sale of the product by Takeda in the US and Canada. By working diligently with our distributors in key markets such as Argentina, Russia and Switzerland as well as directly in the Israeli market, we are growing our patient base and revenues while continuing to identify and diagnose new patients suffering from AAT deficiency which is a chronic highly misdiagnosed disease. We are also continuing to explore opportunities for additional international markets where Glassia could be registered and launched. Moving on to our anti CMV immunoglobulin Cytogem, last year we announced the initiation of a comprehensive post marketing research program for Cytogam which we believe will help demonstrate the advantages of the product in the prevention and management of CMV disease. We developed this program in collaboration with leading key opinion leaders to explore advancement of novel CMV disease management. I'd like to take this opportunity and talk about two of those investigator initiated studies. The first study patients continue to be enrolled into the study titled Strategic Help with Immunoglobulin to Enhance Protection against Late Disease CMV or the SHIELD Study. The SHIELD study investigates the benefits of Cytogam administrated at the conclusion of the antiviral prophylaxis to reduce the risk of clinically significant late CMV in in kidney transplant recipients who are CMV seronegative and have a CMV seropositive donor. These patients are at the highest risk of developing late onset CMV infection which is associated with worse transplant recipient health and outcomes. The second study I'm going to talk supports data which was recently presented by Dr. Danielle Calabrisi, MD, staff physician at San Francisco VA Healthcare System and Assistant professor of Medicine at the UCSF Lung Transplant Programs. It was presented at the 2026 International Society for Heart and Lung Transplant, the ISHLT Annual Meeting in Toronto, Canada. In his presentation, Dr. Calabresi reported data suggesting that CMV may be associated with worse lung transplant outcomes not only through viral replication but also through immune activation. As the CMV immunoglobulin, the CMV ivig is associated with immune modulation of this response rather than effects on CMV viremia alone. Dr. Calabresi further reported that in a retrospective analysis of CMV high risk lung transplant recipients, patients who did not receive the CMV IVIG prophylaxis experienced worse clinical outcomes compared with those who did receive the CMV IVIG prophylaxis and other CMV serotype groups, highlighting the clinical relevance of the high risk population and the potential role of CMV IVIG as a targeted intervention. We believe that the data generated by these studies and other studies planned in this program which will support increased product utilization for Cytogam moving on to Varizig or Anti-varicella Zoster immunoglobulin indicated for post exposure prophylaxis in high risk individuals. We are experiencing strong market demand for the product mainly in Latin America and in the US market resulting from our product awareness activities and the increase in number of chickenpox outbreaks. As for the distribution sector, as part of activities to advance organic growth, we will be launching soon in Israel two additional biosimilars by the end of the second quarter and the beginning of the third quarter, and we have several others in the pipeline to be launched in the coming years. We believe this portfolio will become an increasingly important portion of our distribution business with biosimilars annual sales of between $15 million to $20 million within the next four to five years. We are also continuing to advance expansion of our distribution activity to the MENA region. We have recently entered into several distribution arrangements and initiated activities to register the underlying product with local authorities. We continue to engage in discussion with several additional international companies offering them full service from registration to commercialization. Moving on to Kamada Plasma In March we announced FDA approval of our state of the art plasma collection center in San Antonio, Texas and the center is now cleared to commence commercial sales of normal source plasma. With FDA approval of this center in hand, we plan to seek subsequent inspection and approval by the European Medicine Agency of both the Houston and the San Antonio centers. As a reminder, each of the Houston and San Antonio facilities are expected to generate annual revenues of between $8 million to $10 million in sales of a normal source plasma at full capacity. We expect to initiate normal source plasma cells during the second half of this year. Moving on to business development and M as previously discussed, we continue to evaluate such opportunities and we are hopeful that it will be able to secure compelling transactions in the near term which will enrich our portfolio of marketed products and complement our existing commercial operation. We plan that such transactions would generate synergies with our current commercial portfolio and support our long term profitable growth. With that, I'll now turn the call over to Jaime for a detailed discussion of our Q1 2026 financial results. Jaime, please go ahead.

Thank you, Amir. As Amir stated at the top of the call, results for the first quarter of 2026 were solid and in line with our expectations. Excluding the temporary shipment delay of a single order which was already delivered during April, total revenues for the first quarter were $42.5 million, a 3% increase from the $44.44 million in the prior year period. The increase in revenues year over year was primarily driven by increased sales of Kedra as well as increased sales in our distribution segment. Gross profit and Gross margins were 19.1 million and 42% in the first quarter of 2026 compared to 20.7 million and 47% in the first quarter of 2025. The reduction in gross margin during the first quarter was affected by products and market sales mix Operating expenses, including R and D sales and marketing and G and A and other expenses totaled 12.1 million in the first quarter of the year compared to 13 million in the first quarter of 2025. The decrease was driven by reduction in R and D expenses related to the termination of the Phase 3 Innovate clinical trial which were offset by increases in sales and marketing and G and A expenses related to our investments in the overall growth of the commercial products portfolio. Net income was 4.1 million or $0.07 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2026, up 4% as compared to 4 million $0.07 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2025. Adjusted EBITDA as detailed in the tables was 11.6 million in the first quarter of 2026, equivalent to debt reported in the first quarter of 2025. As of March 31, 2026, Kamada had cash and cash equivalents of 73.1 million as compared to 75.5 million as of December 31, 2025. Lastly, in March we were pleased to declare a dividend of $0.25 per share totaling approximately 14.4 million cash dividend was paid on April 7th of this year. This dividend payment was made in accordance with the dividend Policy adopted by the Board under which we intend to distribute an annual dividend of at least 50% of our annual net income, subject to the Board discretion and satisfaction of dividend distribution tests under the Israeli Company's law at the time of distribution. The dividend payment reinforces our confidence in the Company's future business process prospects and ample liquidity to continue investing in our commercial growth, including new business development and M and A transactions dividends to our shareholders. With that, we are ready to open the call to Questions Operator thank you.

We will now be conducting a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question please press Star one on your telephone keypad. A confirmation tone will indicate your line is in the question queue. You may press Star two if you would like to remove your question from the queue. For participants using speaker equipment, it may be necessary to pick up your handset before pressing the star keys. One moment please while we poll for questions. The first question is from Anabelle Sannini from Estifel. Please go ahead.

Thank you for the question. So the delay was with one single shipment revenue wise, approximately $2.4 million. It was supposed to be shipped to one of the ex US territories where we sell our proprietary products and the delay was primarily because of situation in the Middle east with limited flights to that specific destination. In terms of seasonality. So there is some seasonality regarding Kedrab in our sales to Kedrion and Kedrion sales in the market. But because we are basically acting as like a B2B type of company because Kedrion carries inventory. So we are less sensitive to that seasonality. Seasonality is because the summertime people are hanging more out. It's time that we see greater number of potential exposure to rabid animals. Varizig is related more to kind of chickenpox outbreaks. So it's less seasonality, maybe a little bit, you know, during the beginning of school year in September, but again, not significantly fluctuating. So it's more about when there are outbreaks. This is where our product is needed more.

in total in the Israeli market, Canada has around 40 different products which we distribute. We service around 2020 plus different international companies. We are growing the biosimilars segment. We are working with multiple companies. In the past we announced we have an agreement with Alvotech. Since then we've added additional companies that we represent in Israel. For the biosimilar segment, we have launched already three products. Two more will be launched over the next few weeks. So we already have five products in the market by end of this year. On the biosimilar site in the MENA region, we are expanding. We already signed multiple agreements to represent companies in the region and we will be continuing to sign agreements and to register the products and those products expected to be launched second part of this year into 2027. The first few products that we will be selling in the MENA region under a distribution agreement.

No, it's each one of the centers started by collecting normal source plasma. That's kind of the first step for a new center once it was established. And then we are adding specialty programs to the Houston and San Antonio centers. The Bowman center is collecting only specialty and that has been since the day we acquired this center in 2021. So this is not one on account of the other. These programs are running in parallel. The fact that now we have FDA approval for both Houston and San Antonio allows us to sell the normal source plasma that we've already collected since we opened those centers and that cell that will be materialized starting second part of this year.

So as I mentioned during the call, we are making efforts investing in expanding the post marketing clinical program. I mentioned the call that we just had a strong basically report coming from Dr. Calabrisi from UCSF. It was presented at the ISHLT conference and Dr. Calabrisi basically showed a study that was made that basically highlighting the clinical relevance of Cytogam of CMV IVIG as a potential targeted intervention for high risk transported patients. And this in addition to other data that we've been collecting and presenting over the last few years since we acquired the product and started investing in the post marketing clinical studies. We believe that the data generated by these studies and this is in addition to the shield study that it will take a bit longer to see the data and other studies that we are running through investigate initiated type of programs, we will support increased product utilization for Cytogam. So we think that the weakness of the that we were facing when we acquired the product was a lack of recent clinical data. And that's the investment we are making in the product lifecycle management in order to show the benefits advantages of the product to be used in parallel to the antivirals and actually improve patient outcome.

Okay thank you Brian. So in closing we continue to invest in the four pillar growth strategy with continued progress made in the organic growth of existing commercial portfolio, expansion of distribution business growth of our plasma collection operation and securing business development and M and A transactions to support and expedite our growth. We look forward to continuing to support clinicians and patients with important products that we develop, manufacture and commercialize and we thank you all for your support and we remain committed to creating long term shareholder value. So thank you for participating in today's call and we hope you all stay healthy and safe. Thank you.