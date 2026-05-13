Hydro One Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Hydro One (TSX:H) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.
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Summary
Hydro One reported a 9.2% increase in net income attributable to common shareholders, with earnings per share rising to $0.65 from $0.60 year-over-year.
The company outlined significant strategic investments in transmission and distribution infrastructure to meet rising electricity demand driven by Ontario's population growth and economic expansion.
CEO David Leviter announced his retirement, with COO Megan Telford set to take over, signaling continuity in leadership and strategic direction.
Operational highlights include achieving a safety milestone of two years without a high-energy serious incident and recognition for workplace culture and sustainability efforts.
The company remains focused on future growth, expressing confidence in its ability to support Ontario's electricity needs through strategic projects and partnerships, despite a recent regulatory setback regarding storm cost recovery.
Hydro One reiterated its earnings growth guidance of 6-8% annually for the current rate period, based on a 2022 earnings per share baseline.
The company is preparing to file its joint rate application in Q3 2026, emphasizing customer engagement and support for proposed infrastructure investments.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Waseem Khalil (Director of Investor Relations)
David Liederer (President and CEO)
Eric
David Liederer (President and CEO)
Harry Taylor (Chief Financial and Regulatory Officer)
Waseem Khalil (Director of Investor Relations)
Thank you, David and Harry. We will now open the call for questions. The operator will explain the Q&A polling process. As always, we ask that you limit your questions to one question and one follow up. If you have additional questions, we request that you rejoin the queue in case we can address your questions today. My team and I are always available to respond to follow up questions. Please go ahead, Shannon.
Shannon
Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Our first question comes from the line of Mark Jarvi with CIBC. Your line is now open.
Mark Jarvi (Equity Analyst)
Yeah. Good morning everyone. First, congratulations, Megan. And all the best to you, David. It's Been a pleasure getting to know you over the last couple years. Maybe Harry's on the broadband investment. You just reiterated the EPS growth guidance. Can you just kind of unpack how that incremental spend on broadband flows through earnings? Is it because a lot of in 2027 doesn't come until really 2028?
Harry Taylor (Chief Financial and Regulatory Officer)
Good morning, Mark. Our guidance hasn't changed in terms of the in service, if you will, of broadband. It's still in the early innings in terms of getting into the rate base between 300 and 700, we're trending well on that. And so it will flow through into earnings once in service. So we'll see impact more in the back half of this year and into next year, but at this point, not enough to take us over or outside the range of the EPS guidance.
Mark Jarvi (Equity Analyst)
Okay, and then just as you think about the JRAP coming up, just in terms of where you guys will start to communicate to the street is the plan here, once you file the application, to revise the CAPEX and provide visibility through 2032? And how would you figure in maybe some of the transmission projects that haven't gone through Section 92 in terms of how you communicate the overall growth, if that's the plan to give an update this fall?
Harry Taylor (Chief Financial and Regulatory Officer)
Mark Jarvi (Equity Analyst)
So the last time the JRAP. was submitted, then you kind of did at least give the CapEx plan. Just taking the numbers in the submission, is that what we'll see? You're just saying you don't give us EPS guidance.
Harry Taylor (Chief Financial and Regulatory Officer)
Correct. You'll see everything that's in the proposal and we can summarize that for you beyond what's in there. We can't do any more.
Mark Jarvi (Equity Analyst)
Understood. Okay. Thanks, Eric.
Shannon
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of John Mold with TD Cowan. Your line is now open.
John Mold (Equity Analyst)
Hi. Morning, everybody. A couple questions on the regulatory front, maybe starting with the Pulse panel on Local Distribution Company (LDC) that was launched in October, wondering when you're expecting an update from that process, what kind of engagement you've potentially had with it, and then, you know, just more Broadly how you're thinking about the Local Distribution Company (LDC) consolidation opportunity right now.
David Liederer (President and CEO)
John Mold (Equity Analyst)
Okay, that's very helpful. And then the OEB's next generation rate Framework. I realize it's early in that consultation, but can you maybe just put that into context with how, if at all, it might play into the JRAP process, how that's progressing from your perspective and the engagement that your company's had?
Harry Taylor (Chief Financial and Regulatory Officer)
John Mold (Equity Analyst)
Okay, okay, great. Thanks for that context. I'll get back in the queue. But, David, just to echo Mark's comments, it's been great working with you and all the best in your retirement. And Megan, best wishes as you step into the CEO role.
David Liederer (President and CEO)
Thank you to both of you.
Shannon
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Maurice Choi with RBC Capital Markets. Your line is now open.
Maurice Choi (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. And good morning, everyone. I just want to pick up on a comment you made in your prepared remarks that you have completed your customer engagement for JRAP and receive significant support for your proposal. I assume when you say significant support, that refers to your proposals to expand the network and improve reliability. And if so, where have you seen the biggest need to adjust your proposal given the feedback that you've received?
Harry Taylor (Chief Financial and Regulatory Officer)
Maurice Choi (Equity Analyst)
Has the pushbacks that you received been at all surprising or pretty much down a fairway based on your initial expectations heading into this?
Harry Taylor (Chief Financial and Regulatory Officer)
Maurice Choi (Equity Analyst)
Understood and thank you very much for that. And Harry, hopefully you feel better and best of luck to you and your family. Megan, congratulations.
Shannon
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Robert Hope with Scotiabank. Your line is now open.
Robert Hope (Equity Analyst)
Morning everyone. A bit of a longer term question. So the federal government continues to speak on greater electric connectivity between the provinces and Ontario has spoken about the national energy corridor. So what is your thinking on Hydro One can benefit from this at all as well as any potential thinking thoughts on timing.
David Liederer (President and CEO)
Robert Hope (Equity Analyst)
All right, thanks for that. And then maybe just moving on to Ontario. So Hydro one has been very successful in getting transmission projects allocated to it over the last year. It appears the government's largely cleared the backlog of its projects pending allocation. So do you expect to see a slowdown in projects allocated to Hydro one, or is there a next wave of projects that you have visibility on?
David Liederer (President and CEO)
Robert Hope (Equity Analyst)
alll right, appreciate that David, all the best And Megan, congrats. Thank you all.
Shannon
Thank you. Our last question comes from the line of Benjamin Pham with bmo. Your line is now open.
Benjamin Pham (Equity Analyst)
Harry Taylor (Chief Financial and Regulatory Officer)
Benjamin Pham (Equity Analyst)
Harry Taylor (Chief Financial and Regulatory Officer)
As much as I would love to Ben, I can't. We have to a finalize the application and then get it approved. And once we do, we will hold an investor day, lay out all the expectations. Once we file as market asked, we can summarize based on what's in the filing, impact on capital expenditures, et cetera. But until the application is approved we can't really give any guidance because it is dependent on what is ultimately approved in the application.
Benjamin Pham (Equity Analyst)
Yeah, okay. Maybe if I can just try it a different way. Let's say you got approved for 6% JRAP again is the next 5 year period. When you think about the priority transmission projects, the LDC opportunities, the broadband and rate base, is it much more positive outlook than how you viewed the current JRAP where it's at 6% going up to 8% potentially.
Harry Taylor (Chief Financial and Regulatory Officer)
Benjamin Pham (Equity Analyst)
Okay. I got it. Okay. Okay. Well, thanks a lot. Thanks for your caller.
Harry Taylor (Chief Financial and Regulatory Officer)
You're welcome.
Shannon
Thank you. And that does conclude our Q and A session for today. I'd like to turn the call back over to Waseem Khalil for any further remarks.
Waseem Khalil (Director of Investor Relations)
Thank you, Shannon. The management team thanks everyone for their time with us this morning. We appreciate your interest and your continued support. If you have any questions that we weren't able to address on the call today, please feel free to reach out and we'll get them answered for you. We look forward to seeing everyone at our second quarter conference call in August. Thank you again and enjoy the rest of your day.
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