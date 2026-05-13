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May 13, 2026 8:55 AM 11 min read

Caesarstone Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

The full earnings call is available at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1761485&tp_key=82d1445cfd

Summary

Caesarstone's Q1 2026 results show a 15% year-over-year revenue decline to $88.7 million, with macroeconomic headwinds and competitive pressures impacting North American sales.

Gross margin improved by 100 basis points to 22.3% due to the transition to a third-party manufacturing model, with expected annualized savings of $22 million by 2027.

Australia delivered strong revenue growth, while geopolitical issues in Israel and increased product costs affected results.

The company is investing in brand development, R&D, and enhancing customer value propositions, with porcelain as a key growth area.

Restructuring actions are expected to save over $100 million by 2027, with a focus on cost reduction and supply chain optimization amidst U.S. tariff changes.

Adjusted EBITDA showed stability despite lower volumes, and the company maintains a net cash position of $50.4 million.

Caesarstone aims for positive adjusted EBITDA by Q3 2026, assuming stable economic and geopolitical conditions.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Greetings and welcome to the Caesarstone first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Brad Cray of ICR. Thank you. You may begin.

Brad Cray (Moderator)

Yo Charan (Chief Executive Officer)

Nahum Trost (Chief Financial Officer)

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