Transcript: Reed's Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

On Wednesday, Reed's (NASDAQ:REED) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1760770&tp_key=731e8d02bb
Summary
Reed's reported a significant decrease in net sales to $7.1 million, down from $10.0 million year-over-year, primarily due to lower volumes and higher promotional allowances.
The company undertook corrective actions, including inventory restructuring, cost control measures, and re-engagement with retail and distributor partners to stabilize operations and improve profitability.
Reed's launched new retail media initiatives and expanded its sales force through a partnership with a large commission-based sales agency to increase market presence.
Management acknowledged operational challenges affecting Q1 performance but expressed confidence in the strategic initiatives aimed at returning to growth and profitability.
Gross profit and margin were notably lower due to inventory liquidation and write-offs, with the company focusing on gross margin improvement through strategic pricing and cost analysis.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Neil Keene (Interim Chief Executive Officer)
Doug McCurdy (Chief Financial Officer)
Neil Keene (Interim Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks Doug. Obviously Q1 was challenging and our results reflect that. But it was also a real important quarter, one in which we made deliberate investments in building a stronger foundation for the business. We believe that the work will serve us well as we move through the year. We look forward to showing you that progress in the quarters ahead with that. Operator, we're ready to open the call for some questions.
OPERATOR
Erin Gray (Equity Analyst)
Hi, good morning and thank you for the questions. First question for me just I guess you talked about some of the remedies before? How do we think about the progress and how long it'll take for the remediation to take force. And are you already seeing some improvement in 2Q about halfway through the quarter. Any type of KPIs that you can help provide us to show there's been some progress in that. Thank you.
Neil Keene (Interim Chief Executive Officer)
Doug McCurdy (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah. Aaron, just a couple of quick notes. Obviously first quarter was a transition quarter. As we get into and continue through second quarter, our expectation is that we'll get back on the path of sequential improvement quarter to quarter and we expect to see that in net sales, gross margin and net loss.
Erin Gray (Equity Analyst)
Okay. Appreciate that. More specifically, just on the missed category, review windows with some of the national retailers. I know shelf resets, you know, are very important. So given that window was missed, like how hard is it to get back that shelf space that might have been lost do we need to wait another year or two? Fall shelf reset just give us some color in terms of the progress and how potentially you win back some shelf space with those national retailers.
Neil Keene (Interim Chief Executive Officer)
Erin Gray (Equity Analyst)
Neil Keene (Interim Chief Executive Officer)
Doug McCurdy (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah. Aaron, just a note on the inventory piece and having product available to support, you know, we continue to have short ships be essentially zero and you know, we're managing inventory probably more efficiently than the company has managed in many years. But we have the inventory to support the growth.
Erin Gray (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thanks. I'll go ahead and jump back in the queue.
OPERATOR
There are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call over to Neil for closing remarks.
Neil Keene (Interim Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you. Thank you for joining us today. We appreciate everybody's continued support. Right. We look forward to updating you on our progress. We'll be completely transparent as we move forward, but we're looking forward to nothing but success in the future. So thank you.
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