Constellation Software Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

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Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/avh4fruv

Summary

Constellation Software reported a negative margin for Q1 due to acquisitions and other costs, with plans to improve margins over time.

The company sees little change in private market valuations despite public market fluctuations, particularly at the high end.

No changes have been made to the bonus plan despite the public market reset, and employee retention remains a focus.

The company continues to be active in M&A, with several larger deals completed recently, and sees no major changes in the M&A environment.

AI is viewed as an opportunity to enhance customer offerings rather than a significant competitive threat.

The company is considering adjustments to its financial metrics to better reflect minority investments.

Management is focused on improving organic growth and sees M&A as a positive for capital deployment.

The operating group leaders show high collaboration and engagement, with a focus on sharing best practices, particularly around AI.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Mark Miller (President)

Good morning, everyone. I just wanted to start off by reminding everyone we have the annual general meeting coming up this Friday and we're hoping today to take some quarterly questions on the financial results for Q1. Thank you all for attending. And I have both Bernie and Jamal with me to help answer any of those questions.

OPERATOR

Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question, you may press Star then one on your touchtone phone. If you are using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing the keys. If at any time a question has been addressed and you would like to withdraw your question, please press Star then two. At this time, we will pause momentarily to assemble our roster. The first question comes from Tamos from BMO Capital.

Tamos (Analyst)

Hi, good morning. Maybe one for Jamal to start. So just on the margins for the quarter, I know you have the Q1 payroll taxes and that there were some synchronization related costs at Lumen. Is there anything else that you might call out in terms of margin dynamic this quarter or nothing unusual of note?

Jamal

Tamos (Analyst)

Great. And then one for Mark. Now that it's been a few more weeks into the SaaS apocalypse, have you been starting to see private market valuations for larger assets come down or is that not a dynamic that's transpired just yet?

Bernie

Not really. Bernie and I were just chatting about it before the call and he was saying maybe slightly, but Bernie, do you want to to elaborate on that at all? But not really. Not really. It's really at the high end. We could see it maybe plateau a little bit if not declining slightly in terms of valuations. But at the low end where we operate with most of our acquisitions, not at all.

Tamos (Analyst)

Great, I'll pass along. Thank you.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Stephanie Price with CIBC.

Stephanie Price (Analyst)

Good morning. Thank you. Morning, Stephanie. Just to that comment this morning, just to that comment about the payroll taxes on the last question. Just curious if you've been discussing any changes to Constellations bonus plan just given the public market reset and relatedly how you think about employee retention in the current environment.

Mark Miller (President)

Yes, we haven't made any changes to the plan. And I mean, I think personally, I say this is a great buying opportunity. I don't think we need to change the plan as a result of that. So the formulas for the core management team stays the same. We still buy shares in the market in the same way we always have. Again, we believe in the company. So yeah, there haven't been any changes to the plan.

Stephanie Price (Analyst)

Okay, great. And then Constellation typically sees kind of larger deals in more difficult environments. I know this is a very interesting time right now, but can you talk a little bit about the large deal pipeline and the appetite for bigger deals at this point?

Mark Miller (President)

Stephanie Price (Analyst)

That's great color. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. The next question comes from Jerome Dubroyle with Desjardins.

Jerome Dubroyle (Analyst)

Mark Miller (President)

Jerome Dubroyle (Analyst)

That's great. Thanks. And then second one, another one on the evolution of the software model going forward for deployed engineering. Is this something you believe in? Could it be initially maybe bringing a bit more cost when you kind of adjust to the new model and have some bus started leveraging the strategy more?

Mark Miller (President)

Jerome Dubroyle (Analyst)

Great, thank you.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from David Kwan with TD Cowan.

David Kwan (Analyst)

Thank you. Good morning. I was wondering if you could talk about how the first couple months have gone with Sabre. How are you working with their leadership team in terms of strengthening their business and how receptive, I guess, and cooperative have they been?

Mark Miller (President)

Yeah, I think generically, We really don't want to comment on Sabre, David. It's just something that is left to our discretion. We have a representative on the board there and the conversations between Sabre and our director are, I think, kept kept private and confidential.

David Kwan (Analyst)

From an M and A standpoint, you obviously had a pretty strong start to the year. And also for. For Q2, as it relates to the Q2-to-date, closing pending deals other than the DerbySoft deal, are there kind of any larger chunkier deals that I guess weren't large enough for Constellation to press lease, but maybe were much larger than your typical run of the mill deal?

Mark Miller (President)

Yes, there were a couple of larger ones, I think. Yeah, we're not going to disclose the amounts, but there was a couple larger ones and a whole bunch of small ones.

David Kwan (Analyst)

Great. Yeah, thanks, Jamal. And then are you guys just seeing anything different in the M and A environment that's allowed you to be this active on the M and A front over the last few quarters of here, or is it really just like the ebbs and flows of your MA strategy and the overall market and you're just kind of going through a good past year?

Mark Miller (President)

David Kwan (Analyst)

No, I was just wondering, are you seeing maybe changes in the behavior of the targets, the sellers, particularly given what's going on with AI, that maybe being part of the Constellation family is a better place to be, or is there anything else that's maybe trying this elevated activity?

Mark Miller (President)

David Kwan (Analyst)

I appreciate the color and look forward to seeing you guys on Friday.

Mark Miller (President)

Thank you. Looking forward to seeing you too.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Graham Rhodes with Long River Investments.

Graham Rhodes (Analyst)

Good morning everyone. Can you hear me?

Mark Miller (President)

Yeah, I can hear you perfectly..

Graham Rhodes (Analyst)

Mark Miller (President)

Graham Rhodes (Analyst)

Mark Miller (President)

Graham Rhodes (Analyst)

Mark Miller (President)

Graham Rhodes (Analyst)

Thanks guys, that's been very helpful. I appreciate it a lot.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Thank you once again. If you have a question, please press star then one. The next question comes from Paul Triber with RPC Capital Markets.

Paul Triber (Analyst)

Yeah, thanks and good morning. Just Mark, open ended question but just overall, how do you characterize the quarter? If you could call out what you think was better than expected or what maybe improved versus the last couple quarters and then conversely what you think needs some improvement.

Mark Miller (President)

Bernie

Paul Triber (Analyst)

That's helpful. The second question, mark. You've been in the president role for six months, probably just over six months. Any leadership style changes that you're bringing to the role and then in particular how has been interacting and managing the broader operating group leaders versus your prior role at Valeris?

Mark Miller (President)

Paul Triber (Analyst)

Alright, thanks for taking the questions.

OPERATOR

Thank you. This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Mark Miller for any closing remarks.

Mark Miller (President)

Yeah, just want to thank everyone for dialing in. We're we're really looking forward to seeing everybody at the AGM and of course thanking all of our team across the world for helping us deliver Q1. So over. We'll see everybody on Friday that makes it to the agm. And thank you, Bernie, Jamal as well. Over and out. Thank you.