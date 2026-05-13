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May 13, 2026 8:43 AM 13 min read

Local Bounti Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=dhbcI4S0

Summary

Local Bounti reported a 15% year-over-year revenue growth to $13.3 million for Q1 2026, with a 35% improvement in adjusted EBITDA loss and a 30% decrease in adjusted G&A expenses.

The company secured a $15 million investment from an existing strategic investor and was granted a US patent for its computer vision and AI-driven growing optimization technology.

Operational highlights include running facilities at full capacity, launching new retail accounts, and improving yields with technological upgrades.

Management expressed confidence in continued revenue growth, gross margin stability, and progress towards achieving positive adjusted EBITDA.

The financial trajectory is supported by strategic moves, including a $25 million equity raise, debt restructuring, and additional financing arrangements, providing financial flexibility for growth.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good morning and welcome to Local Bounty's first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. All participants will be noticed in only mode. Please note today's event is being recorded at this time. I'd like to turn the conference call over to Jeff Sonic, Investor Relations at icr. Please go ahead.

Jeff Sonic (Investor Relations)

Craig Hurlbert (Executive Chairman)

Kathleen Valasek (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Tony Hughes (Interim Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer)

Kathleen Valasek (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Ladies and gentlemen, that concludes today's conference call. We thank you for attending.

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