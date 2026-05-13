PDS Biotechnology Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1761437&tp_key=6d561d3af2
Summary
PDS Biotechnology reported a net loss of $7.3 million for Q1 2026, an improvement from $8.5 million in Q1 2025, with reduced research and development and general administrative expenses.
The company made significant progress in its clinical programs, notably amending the versatile 003 trial to include progression-free survival as a primary endpoint, potentially reducing trial duration and costs.
PDS Biotechnology strengthened its intellectual property with new patents for PDS0101 in the US and Japan, extending market protection into the 2040s.
Positive results were reported from trials involving PDS01 ADC in prostate and colorectal cancer, supporting its potential across multiple solid tumor types.
Management highlighted the promising future outlook, focusing on advancing PDS0101 as a treatment for HPV 16 positive cancers, with late-stage trials in collaboration with key institutions.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Greetings and welcome to The PDS Biotech first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. If anyone should require operating assistance, please press Star zero on your telephone keypad. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Dean Schwartz. Thank you. You may.
Dean Schwartz (Moderator)
Frank Baduodeau
Thank you, Dean and good morning everyone. It's our pleasure to speak with you again and to provide this brief update on our progress in advancing our clinical programs. This past quarter, our major focus was on advancing our clinical programs and we made significant progress. So I will hand the call over to our Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Kirk Sheppard to provide an update. Kirk?
Kirk Sheppard
Frank Baduodeau
Lars Bozgaard (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Mayank Montani
Frank Baduodeau
Hi Mayank, Thanks a lot for your questions. I'll hand over to Kirk. Kirk, why don't you go ahead.
Kirk Sheppard
Mayank Montani
Frank Baduodeau
Kirk Sheppard
No, I would just refer them again to the article that was just published in our press release. But also we're very encouraged by the stage one of the phase two trial with the NCI. So we're anxious to move it on to the next trial, a controlled trial with this therapy.
Mayank Montani
Thanks so much, team.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Joe Pantogenis with A.C. wainwright. Please proceed with your question.
Joe Pantogenis (Equity Analyst at A.C. Wainwright)
Kirk Sheppard
Lars Bozgaard (Chief Financial Officer)
Joe Pantogenis (Equity Analyst at A.C. Wainwright)
Helpful details, thank you. And then just a quick follow up question. So look, things are late stage, they're progressing very quickly. Can you talk about your manufacturing needs for versimmune and the pipeline in the near term? And then heading beyond potential early commercialization.
Lars Bozgaard (Chief Financial Officer)
Joe Pantogenis (Equity Analyst at A.C. Wainwright)
Thanks for all the details, guys.
Lars Bozgaard (Chief Financial Officer)
No problem.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And we have reached the end of the question and answer session. I would like to turn the floor back to Frank Beruado for closing remarks.
Frank Baduodeau
Thank you, operator. Combined with early data from our PDS01ADC program and expanded patent protections extending into the 2040s for PDS0101, we believe we have meaningful opportunities ahead as we continue to execute against our priorities for 2026. We look forward to updating you on our progress and thank you very much again. Have a great day.
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