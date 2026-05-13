Atour Lifestyle Holdings Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Atour Lifestyle Holdings (NASDAQ:ATAT) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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Summary
Atour Lifestyle Holdings reported a 47.5% year-over-year increase in net revenues for Q1 2026, reaching RMB 2,811 million, driven by hotel network expansion and retail business growth.
The company opened 110 new hotels, bringing the total to 2,088 in operation, and maintained a healthy development pipeline with 751 projects.
RevPAR showed positive growth, with occupancy rates and average daily rates increasing over the previous year.
Retail revenue saw a 54.4% year-over-year growth, bolstered by strong sales in core categories and continued product innovation.
The company declared a cash dividend of around US$72 million and plans to continue its comprehensive shareholder return policy with dividends and share repurchases.
Management maintains a cautiously optimistic outlook for Q2 RevPAR and has raised full-year retail revenue growth guidance to 30-35% year-over-year.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to Atour Lifestyle Holdings First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in the listen only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a Q and A session. Today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Luke Hu, Investor Relations Director. Thank you. Please go ahead sir.
Luke Hu (Investor Relations Director)
Wang Haijun (Founder, Chairman, and CEO)
Wu Jianfeng (EVP Co CFO)
OPERATOR
Sijie Lin (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. Management, congrats on another strong quarter. So we noticed a faster pace of hotel closures in Q1, so want to know whether that will affect the full year closure targets and additionally, is there any change regarding the guidance on new openings? Thank you.
Wang Haijun (Founder, Chairman, and CEO)
OPERATOR
Sijie. Next question please. Questions. One moment for the next question. Our next question comes from the line of Dan Chi of Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.
Dan Chi (Equity Analyst)
This is Dan from Morgan Stanley. My question is about revpar trend for Q2. Can the management share some color with us and whether there's any change in the management's visibility on the full year Revpar outlook. Thank you.
Wang Haijun (Founder, Chairman, and CEO)
OPERATOR
Thank you Dan. Next question please. Moment for the next question. Our next question comes from the line of Lydia Lin of City. Please go ahead.
Lydia Lin (Equity Analyst)
Hi management and this Lydia from Citi. So could you share with some like the whole franchise sentiment on the opening recently and also whether your company make any changes to your signings strategy? Thank you.
Wang Haijun (Founder, Chairman, and CEO)
OPERATOR
Thank you Lydia. Next question please. Moment for the next question. Our next question comes from the line of Sing Chen of ubs. Please go ahead.
Cheng Qing
Let me translate to English. This is Cheng Qing from UBS and my question is about retail business Q1 retail revenue outperformed the market practitioners what factors have contributed to the sustained popularity of your new products? Given the positive trend, has management provided any update to the full year retail revenue guidance.
Wang Haijun (Founder, Chairman, and CEO)
OPERATOR
Thank you Shenzhen. Next question please.
Wang Haijun (Founder, Chairman, and CEO)
Also let me add to the retail revenue guidance you asked about. Thanks to the solid groundwork laid in the first quarter and the strong sales momentum of our new products, we are confident that we will surpass our previous announced full year revenue target. Therefore, we are raising our full year retail revenue guidance to grow 30% to 35% year on year. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Chenxin. Next question, please.
Ji Wei Liu
Thank you for the questions. We will now take the last question coming from the line of Ji Wei Liu of Citix. Please go ahead. I translate my question in English from CTICs. We noticed that you had also announced student plan for the first half year. Could you share whether there have been any changes or developments in the shareholder return policy? Thank you.
Wang Haijun (Founder, Chairman, and CEO)
OPERATOR
Thank you. That concludes today's question and answer session. I would like to now turn the conference back over to Mr. Luke for any additional or closing comments.
Luke Hu (Investor Relations Director)
Thank you for joining us today. If you have any further questions, please feel free to contact our IR team. We look forward to speaking with you again next quarter. Thank you and goodbye.
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