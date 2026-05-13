Atour Lifestyle Holdings Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you Luke. Hello everyone. Thank you for joining Atour's first quarter 2026 earnings call. Please turn to our slides Entering 2026, China's service consumption is accelerating its transition from scale driven expansion to value driven upgrades centered on quality and experience. Supportive policies are being refined and implemented while industry competition is becoming more rational. Together, these factors are shaping a healthier environment for the consumer market. Against this backdrop, the hotel market has continued its moderate recovery alongside structural upgrades, with development focus shifting toward deeper cultivation of refinement and differentiation. Meanwhile, the retail market is also evolving from traditional manufacturing driven models to an experience driven approach. Consumers are increasingly prioritizing holistic experiences and emotional value over functionality and value for money. At this pivotal moment, we will firmly seize the innovation opportunities arising from these transformations by embedding innovation across every dimension of our products, operations and organization and converting these opportunities into a long term sustainable growth engine. We are also more convinced than ever that our User first philosophy, with experience as our cornerstone and a brand as our anchor, is the fundamental path for Atour to navigate industry cycles. Now I would like to provide more details on our business performance for the first quarter of 2026. Let's begin with our hotel business in the first quarter, performance across our overall hotel portfolio and our mature hotels continued to improve Sequentially. We achieved positive year over year revpar growth primarily driven by a steady increase in adr. This reflects a return to value based competition in a healthier industry environment alongside the steady compounding of our brand equity. In the first quarter our RevPAR was RMB 311.6 representing 102.4% of the level in the same period of 2025. Specifically, OCC reached 100.6% and ADR stood at 102.1% of their levels in the same period of 2025. RevPAR for our mature hotels in operation for more than 18 months was 98.3% of the level in the same Period of 2025, with OCC and ADR at 99.2% and 99.4% respectively of their levels in the same period Of 20. As for our hotel network, we adhered to a quality first principle and maintained strict quality control for every new signing and new hotel opening. Ensuring growth is built on a solid quality foundation. In the first quarter we opened 110 new hotels. By the end of the first quarter our total number of hotels in operation reached 2088. As of the same date, our pipeline of hotels under development remained at a healthy level of 751. On the hotel channel front, our CRS channel continued its steady performance accounting for 63.7% of total room nights sold in the first quarter. The contribution of room nights sold to corporate members was 19.3% during the quarter. At the same time, we are safeguarding the experience of guests who book through our official channels with our price assurance policies including the price drop refund and a best price guarantee as well as various other practical measures during the Chinese New Year holiday. In particular, the seamless execution of these safeguards earned widespread positive feedback from users. This reflects our long term commitment to deepening our membership operations and strengthening member loyalty while also representing our consistent commitment to providing users with a more reassuring experience. As our hotel network expands and our brand strength steadily grows, our supply chain capabilities are advancing. In parallel, more high quality suppliers are joining our supply chain network. The platform's offerings are becoming more diverse and franchisees are increasingly willing to consolidate their procurement with us. We want our supply chain business to consistently deliver long term value in two aspects. First, by empowering our franchisees and suppliers with high quality products at attractive value, helping them improve procurement efficiency and enhancing the overall franchisee experience. Second, by ensuring a consistent state experience for users, giving them greater convenience and a peace of mind when using our products, we adhere to our eight commitments to supply chain procurement, establishing reliable mechanisms across pricing, after sales, service and customer care. At the same time, we are deepening collaborative R and D with upstream suppliers to improve the practical functionality of existing products and develop new ones that deliver greater value. We will take innovation as our driving force to continuously enhance the core capabilities of our supply chain, jointly elevating the value of the Atour brand. Next, I would like to share the latest developments across our hotel brands and In a highly competitive hotel market, ATUR pioneered and continues to lead the upper mid scale segment. Over the past decade we have earned strong customer word of mouth and steadily built clear resilient brand mindshare. This long term commitment has enabled us to build differentiated competitive advantages that are difficult to replicate, supporting our resilience and sustainable growth through ever changing market conditions. A tour 3.6 our latest attour hotel product was built around a systematic redesign of the key moments in the guest journey grounded in an in depth deconstruction of real guest experiences. This has allowed us to create a verifiable and scalable operational standard and a product model. Since its launch over a year ago, Ator 3.6 has continued to receive positive market feedback validating our product competitiveness in the upper mid scale market. Atour Origin represents our continued effort to explore and expand the possibilities of of the upper mid scale segment and marks a concrete step forward in our brand led excellence strategy. Going forward, we will continue to refine Attour Origin with a long term mindset while advancing more refined operations and quality upgrades. We will roll out the deep sleep system hotel wide and further integrate cultural elements and service details from Yunnan. We hope Attour Origin will bring the tranquil strength rooted in Yaduo village to more corners of urban life, further enriching what the Chinese experience represents. In the first quarter, RevPAR of Atur origin hotels in operation exceeded RMB 400. The two upper mid scale brands developed in parallel forming a differentiated and complementary price tier. For the upscale brand. Sahe Hotel continues to build brand visibility and recognition while expanding its development potential. In the first quarter, RevPAR of Sahe Hotels in operation exceeded RMB 910 with ADR surpassing RMB 1000. Meanwhile, SAHE has attracted a more diverse customer base with a higher proportion of international customers and family travelers on overseas review platforms and social media. Sahe has also received a growing number of organic recommendations and positive reviews from international users. This demonstrates the unique appeal of Sahe's deep Chinese cultural roots and opens up broader possibilities for its future development. We are taking a long term view on SAP. We will continue to drive brand upgrades bringing China's homegrown philosophy and expression of upscale living to a broader global audience. Sahu's development calls for patience. We will remain disciplined in scale, pursue continuous refinement in product and service and translate our long term vision into every tangible experience. Demand for more differentiated stay experiences continues to grow, an opportunity that aligns closely with Attour Lite's positioning. Attour Lite continued its steady long term trajectory in the first quarter. On the customer side, Attour Lite has been attracting a more diverse customer base, gaining increasing recognition among younger users while steadily broadening its business traveler base. This has further built the brand's differentiated momentum. Attour Lite 3.3 has now opened in more than 20 hotels. It enhanced the product experience and more efficient operating model have earned strong recognition from both customers and franchisees. Operationally, a Tour Lite 3.3 has demonstrated stronger pricing power. In the first quarter, RevPAR of Atura Lite 3.3 hotels in operation was more than 10% higher than that of the 3.0 version. We fully recognize that brand development is not built overnight. It requires us to first focus on product refinement and operating system development so that we can build strong brand equity and support healthy sustainable growth. In 2026. We will continue to comprehensively and systematically enhance to our Light's operational efficiency and product competitiveness and continue to focus our expansion on second tier and above cities pursuing quality led expansion and laying a more solid foundation to for the next stage of Atur Light's development. Moving on to our retail business entering 2026, Atour's retail business sustained its strong growth momentum with core categories continuing to deliver outstanding performance. Retail revenue reached RMB 1,071,000,000 in the first quarter representing 54.4% year over year growth. Atour Planet also ranked among the top brands in the betting category on major third party platforms. With our product and a brand strength continuously being validated by the market, We recognize that maintaining long term competitiveness requires continuous innovation, responding faster and more precisely to meeting the evolving needs and expectations of our users. As our understanding of users sleep needs deepens, we are steadily turning latent demands into tangible product strength. We approach each product iteration as a systematic solution grounded in scientific testing and validation as AturPlanet's product capabilities continue to grow, we are proud to enter a new stage defined by the technological innovation and standard setting. In the pillow category, Hatura Planet maintained its strong and clear leadership in the first quarter, consistently ranking first in category sales on major third party platforms. We have remained guided by genuine sleep need, integrating this principle into every product upgrade within the pillow category, consistently building a strong word of mouth. During the Chinese New Year, we launched a special edition of the Deep Sleep Memory foam pillow Pro 3.0. Paired with a supporting brand campaign, we sought to turn a sleeping product into a meaningful expression of emotion, helping users rest fully in body and mind during the holiday and fall naturally into Deep Sleep. For our Comforter category Market share is steadily increasing with very strong growth continuing into the first quarter. The Deep Sleep Thermoregulating Comforter series has consistently achieved strong sales and garnered significant user preference with cumulative sales exceeding 3 million units since its launch. At the end of March, we launched the latest upgrade in the series, the Deep Sleep thermoregulating Comforter Pro 3.0 summer season. This new generation delivers systematic improvements in dynamic temperature and humidity control featuring a fully upgraded two way temperature regulation technology that helps smooth out temperature fluctuations. Its moisture absorption and permeability have also been enhanced with each innovation cycle. In the Comforter category, our product strength continues to improve enabling us to more precisely capture users pain points and translate them into practical applications through enhanced R and D capabilities. Within just 45 days of launch, the Gross Merchandise Value of Deep Sleep thermoregulating Comforter Pro 3.0 summer season exceeded RMB 100 million. For new categories. Sales momentum also has been very positive. Recently we launched the Summer edition of the Deep Sleep Launchwear in line with the season and introduced the new color options for the Deep Sleep fitted sheet. As our sleep ecosystem continues to evolve, Hatua Planet's product mindshare among users is becoming stronger and the trust between the brand and users is reinforced through each experience. Turning to membership by the end of the first quarter our registered individual members reached 116 million representing a 20% year over year increase in 2026. We will continue to focus on Deep Sleep as a core scenario, deepening the synergy between our hotel and retail businesses to enhance members sense of membership value and benefits. At the same time, we are actively exploring partnerships with like minded brands jointly creating expanded quality lifestyle experiences. We hope ATOR membership will continue to evolve as a lifestyle membership brand that accompanies users with warmth, helping every member find experiences where body and mind return to inner peace. Finally, I would like to share Atour's progress on ESG. We recently released the Atur Group 2025 ESG report. Atur started from Yaduo Village in Yunnan and we have always been dedicated to a founding aspiration of doing good. Over time, this simple goodwill has become the spiritual foundation of of atul's growth. We have embedded ESG principles into our corporate mission and core values, continuously enhancing our ESG governance and advancing environmental responsibility across our hotel and retail operations through industry support and social assistance programs. We continue to give back to Yado Village and the surrounding communities, Fostering goodwill and extending warmth. At the end of 2025, we officially established the Atour Foundation with a goal of advancing public welfare in a more systematic way. Extending care to people recently we launched a dedicated public welfare program focused on frontline housekeeping staff, open not only to our own employees but also to housekeeping professionals across China's service industry. Guided by our belief that everyone deserves kindness, aimed to extend ator's warmth to the broader industry and enable these connections of goodwill to generate a more far reaching impact. Grounded in the present and looking to the long term, we will continue to upload our mission of creating an intimate ambience where people can warmly connect, stay true to our founding aspiration and fulfill our corporate responsibilities. We will remain committed to doing the right things with warmth, steadily move toward our long term vision of a timeless tour warmth along every journey and continue to contribute steadfast and warm strength to the industry and society. I will now turn the call over to our CO CFO, Mr. Wu Jianfeng who will discuss our financial results.