Transcript: Protalix BioTherapeutics Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Protalix BioTherapeutics (AMEX:PLX) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

View the webcast at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1762414&tp_key=330c698581

Summary

Protalix BioTherapeutics reported a $25 million milestone payment from Chiesi due to European Commission approval of a new dosing regimen for El Fabrio, ending the quarter with $51 million in cash.

The company reaffirmed its 2026 revenue guidance of $78 to $83 million, with key revenue drivers being El Fabrio and PRX115's Phase 2 study and ongoing partnerships.

The company plans to capture 15-20% of the global Fabry market by 2031, with strategic focus on expanding El Fabrio's presence in Europe and advancing PRX115 for uncontrolled gout.

First-quarter revenue was $33.8 million, with an increase in R&D expenses to $5.4 million due to the PRX115 Phase 2 study, while maintaining a strong financial position with no debt.

Management expressed confidence in achieving long-term growth through strategic partnerships and pipeline advancement, with expectations for significant revenue growth in the second half of 2026.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

. Good morning ladies and gentlemen and welcome to Protalix BioTherapeutics First Quarter 2026 Financial and Business Results Conference Call. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to our host, Mr. Mike Moyer of LASCI Advisors, Investor Relations for Protalix. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Mike Moyer (Investor Relations)

Dror Bashan

Gilad Mamlach (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Dror Bashan

OPERATOR

Thank you. If you would like to ask a question, please press Star one on your telephone keypad. A confirmation tone will indicate your line is in the question queue. You may press Star two if you would like to remove your question from the queue. And for participants using speaker equipment, it may be necessary to pick up your handset before pressing the Star key. Our first question is from Ram Sirvaju with HC Wainwright. Please proceed.

Ram Sirvaju (Analyst)

Thank you so much for taking our questions and congratulations on a good quarter. I wanted to ask if you could comment on the core determinants of the cadence with which you expect to receive revenue from Chiesi Regarding El Fabrio sales and what you think the likelihood is, if any of increases to the full year 2026 guidance for El Fabrio related royalty based revenue. Thank you.

Dror Bashan

Ram Sirvaju (Analyst)

And secondly, can you provide any commentary on how enrollment is going in the release trial and if you can potentially provide us with timing for completion of enrollment?

Dror Bashan

As we said before, we are not updating regarding the continuing progress of the enrollment. It does progress. As we mentioned, we have many sites open. Our target is to finish enrollment by the end of 2026 and have the top end results in the second half of 2027.

Ram Sirvaju (Analyst)

And then lastly, with respect to the positioning of 115 in the overall gout market, do you expect this to change meaningfully with the advent of next generation URAT1 inhibitors or do you anticipate that the treatment, refractory gout, the refractory gout market segment is more or less likely to remain the same.

Goro

So Ram, this is Goro. Thank you. We believe, I would say this segment of uncontrolled gout patients will stay and there will be, I would say, enough room and growing even for patients qualified for Uricas. Thank you.

Ram Sirvaju (Analyst)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Our next question is from John Vandermeuyen with Saks. Please proceed.

John Vandermeuyen (Analyst)

Good morning, Dror Bashan and Gilad Mamlach, or good afternoon. I know you mentioned that it's only the very first initial stages of the launch of El Fabrio for every four weeks, but do you have any initial data or initial insight into the, you know, the uptake in the market on that, on that approach?

Dror Bashan

It's too early for dad. Joan, good morning and thank you. But we do see, I mean, when we talk with Chiesi, I mean they're optimistic about the progress and they expect to make to see the progress. But again, in terms of seeing the actual results, I don't think we're going to see them before the second half of the year.

John Vandermeuyen (Analyst)

Understood. And there was a mention in the press release about TAZ continuing launches and regulatory efforts around the globe. And can you give us an update on how things are going in that respect. Any new geographies and any geographies that we should expect in the next few months or next quarters in terms of expanding exposure of patients to El Fabria.

Dror Bashan

So there are a few targets from CHIES in the next 12 months. I would say some are more significant, some are less. But we are going to report them immediately once there's approval. But it's a continuous route of getting more approvals, and we see what they have in the pipeline and we will update as soon as they receive the approval.

John Vandermeuyen (Analyst)

And then there's also mention of PRX119. And I was wondering, what's the next milestone for PRX119? And I'm thinking also, you know, in terms of like, getting into the clinic or IND submission or something like that, how does. How do we. How does that look, that program?

Dror Bashan

You know, we are developing and, you know, putting together different activities, if I may say, to make sure that we have, you know, we are on the right path. If I may say, we will update soon, I believe, I hope by the end of this quarter to which specific indication this mechanism of action works. And then we will, of course, detail when we expect to start Phase one.

John Vandermeuyen (Analyst)

Okay. All right. Thank you for taking my questions.

OPERATOR

Thank you. There are no further questions at this time. I would like to turn the floor back over to Dror Bashan for closing remarks.

Dror Bashan

So thank you everybody for joining us today and we are looking forward to talk to you next quarter. Thank you.