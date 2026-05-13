Evaluating IREN Against Peers In Software Industry

IREN Background

IREN owns data centers powered by renewable energy in Canada and the US for bitcoin mining and AI cloud infrastructure. The company is in the process of converting its existing bitcoin capacity for AI purposes and securing new power and land supply to expand its data center operation. IREN works closely with industry leaders in AI, such as Microsoft, to support their cloud infrastructure ambitions.

After a detailed analysis of IREN, the following trends become apparent:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio gauges the extent to which a company has financed its operations through debt relative to equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, IREN can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

IREN has a relatively higher debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49 compared to its top 4 peers.

This could indicate a higher financial risk as the company is more reliant on borrowed funds, and investors may perceive it as a potential concern.

Key Takeaways

For IREN in the Software industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The PB ratio is also low, suggesting a possible bargain opportunity. However, the PS ratio is high, signaling rich valuation relative to revenue. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, IREN lags behind its industry peers, reflecting weaker financial performance and growth prospects.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.