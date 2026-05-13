Advanced Micro Devices Background

By carefully studying Advanced Micro Devices, we can deduce the following trends:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio helps evaluate the capital structure and financial leverage of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating Advanced Micro Devices against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

Compared to its top 4 peers, Advanced Micro Devices has a stronger financial position indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06 .

This suggests that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive attribute by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Advanced Micro Devices, the PE ratio is high compared to peers, indicating potentially overvalued stock. The PB ratio is low, suggesting undervaluation based on assets. The PS ratio is high, signaling rich valuation relative to sales. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Advanced Micro Devices lags behind industry peers, indicating weaker financial performance and growth prospects.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.