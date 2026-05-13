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May 13, 2026 5:16 AM 31 min read

Transcript: Verrica Pharmaceuticals Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

On Tuesday, Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1758586&tp_key=307852c58b

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc reported a total revenue of $5 million for Q1 2026, with U.S. Wycanth product revenue increasing by 25.4% compared to Q1 2025.

The company is advancing its global Phase 3 program for common warts, achieving over 50% enrollment in the first trial and planning to initiate a second trial by mid-2026.

Verrica is working on expanding the availability of WYCANT globally, with recent launches in Japan and plans to submit for approval in the EU.

The company introduced WycanthRx, a non-dispensing pharmacy, to improve access and fulfillment of prescriptions, which is seeing positive early adoption.

Verrica's net loss for Q1 2026 was $9.7 million, with cash reserves expected to fund operations into Q1 2027.

Management highlighted the potential of BP315 for basal cell carcinoma, emphasizing its strong Phase 2 results and ongoing market research to gauge reception.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good day ladies and gentlemen and welcome to Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question and answer session. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to our host, Kevin Gardner of LifeSite Advisors. You may begin your conference.

Kevin Gardner (Moderator)

Jason Rieger (President and Chief Executive Officer)

John Kirby (Interim Chief Financial Officer)

Jason Rieger (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Operator thank you. And if you would like to ask a question, please press Star one on your keypad. To leave the queue at any time, press Star 2. Once again, that is Star N1 to ask a question. We'll take our first question from Stacy Ku with TD Cowan. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Stacy Ku (Equity Analyst)

Jason Rieger (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Chris Chapman (Chief Commercial Officer)

Jason Rieger (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks, Chris. And I'll let Noah comment a little bit on your question on VP315.

Noah Rosenberg (Chief Medical Officer)

Jason Rieger (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Stacy Ku (Equity Analyst)

Super helpful, thank you as always.

Georgia (for Dennis Ding)

Noah Rosenberg (Chief Medical Officer)

Georgia (for Dennis Ding)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Thank you. We will move next with Serge Bellinger with Needham company. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Georgia (for Dennis Ding)

Chris Chapman (Chief Commercial Officer)

Jason Rieger (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. We will move next with Ram Silveradju with HC Wainwright. Please go ahead.

Ram Silveradju (Equity Analyst)

Chris Chapman (Chief Commercial Officer)

Ram Silveradju (Equity Analyst)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. We will move next with Kemp Dolliver with Brookline Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Chris Chapman (Chief Commercial Officer)

Kemp Dolliver (Equity Analyst)

Kevin, add to that. Oh, go ahead, please. I was just going to say follow up on that last point. Have you looked at whether there's a correlation between seniority of physician and willingness to trial? When you mean seniority, can you. What do you mean by that? Age. I'm sorry? Age. Oh, interesting.

Chris Chapman (Chief Commercial Officer)

Jason Rieger (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

We will move next with Dev Prasad with Lucid Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Dev Prasad (Equity Analyst)

Thank you for taking our caution and congrats on the progress. I have a couple one following up the last one, I'm not sure if you answered it or not, but are you seeing wycant growth primarily from new prescriber entering this launch curve or from higher utilization from existing high volume account and second is what are the next gating steps for EU submission and potential launch? Thank you.

Chris Chapman (Chief Commercial Officer)

Jason Rieger (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. And at this time, there are no further questions in queue. I will now turn the meeting back to CEO Jason Rieger for closing comments.

Jason Rieger (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you, operator. And thank you, everyone, for your time and attention. I'd like to thank you for joining us this evening, and we look forward to providing more updates on our progress throughout 2026. Have a nice evening.

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