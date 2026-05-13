Full Transcript: Ambiq Micro Q1 2026 Earnings Call

On Tuesday, Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/507165301
Summary
Ambiq Micro Inc reported strong first-quarter 2026 financial results, with net sales of $25.1 million, a 59.3% year-over-year increase driven by demand for Edge AI solutions.
Strategic expansion into non-wearable markets such as medical, industrial, and smart home sectors is gaining traction, expected to contribute significantly to revenue growth.
The company anticipates a 75% year-over-year sales increase in the second quarter of 2026, supported by rising demand for Apollo 5 and diversification across new product lines.
Ambiq Micro Inc's gross margin was 46.2%, with ongoing investments in R&D and SG&A to support product development and market expansion.
Management highlighted strong momentum in Edge AI markets, with plans to accelerate growth through product innovations such as Apollo 340 and Atomic series, projecting meaningful revenue growth for 2026.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Charlene Wan (Vice President of Corporate Marketing and Investor Relations)
Humi Asaka (Chief Executive Officer)
Jeff Winsler (Chief Financial Officer)
Humi Asaka (Chief Executive Officer)
adoption is accelerating, our pipeline is expanding and our technology continue to make us a partner of choice to enable on device intelligence. As we execute against our roadmap and scale into new markets, we remain focused on driving sustained top line growth, expanding our leadership in ultra low power edge AI and delivering long term value for our shareholders. With that, I will open the call to Questions Operator, please go ahead.
OPERATOR
Liam Farr (Equity Analyst)
Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. Could you provide us an update on the percentage of your funnel that is non wearables and how much of 1Q revenue was consumer wearables versus medical, industrial or in smart home?
Humi Asaka (Chief Executive Officer)
Right now we still continue to have a funnel of non-wearables about 1/4 of our pipeline. So we continue to have a strong growth and like I said in first quarter we grew 100% in a non wearable market and we continue to we expect to continue to grow non wearable market as fast as we've been doing.
Liam Farr (Equity Analyst)
Great. Thank you. And then with these strong results you're kind of rapidly approaching that 40 million a quarter run rate. Can you provide us an update on the timeline to do profitability and we'll maybe higher OPEX burn and maybe you know, gross margin remaining Roughly flat still, you know, keep profitability only until 2028 or is there potential for that to be pulled forward?
Jeff Winsler (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Tori Svonberg from Stifel. Your line is now open.
Tori Svonberg (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. And congratulations on the momentum here. Maybe to follow up on the initial question there, as far as the diversification, you talked about some of the percentages who we can. You talk about some of the use cases out of wearables that's driving that, that doubling.
Humi Asaka (Chief Executive Officer)
So let me give you some of the examples, Tori. Definitely medical market is growing the one of the fastest one outside of wearable ecg, glucose monitoring. But then we have bike computing, smart pens, battery monitors, remote controls, livestock tracking. I mean we're seeing a lot of, a lot of AI adoption outside of wearables. So we're very excited.
Tori Svonberg (Equity Analyst)
Very good. And as my follow up, you mentioned the new customer in production this quarter. I assume that's not part of the three largest. So is there a chance that this particular customer will become more than 10% of revenues this year?
Humi Asaka (Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, there's a possibility that they will. Very good, thank you.
OPERATOR
A reminder, if you would like to ask a question to please press Star one. Your next question comes from the line of Quinn Bolton from Needham. Your line is now open.
Quinn Bolton (Equity Analyst)
Jeff Winsler (Chief Financial Officer)
Quinn Bolton (Equity Analyst)
Jeff Winsler (Chief Financial Officer)
Quinn Bolton (Equity Analyst)
Less for either boomer. Jeff, just you talked multiple times about the expedites you're seeing. Are you getting enough supply from TSMC and your OSET partners or do you think you're leaving any demand on the table given, given that acceleration in expedites?
Humi Asaka (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
So. Excellent. Thank you. Your next question comes to the line of Tory Svonberg from Stifel. Tory, your line is now open.
Tory Svonberg
Yeah, thank you. I just had two quick follow ups. First of all, you announced a new product called Compression Kit not too long ago. I'm just wondering, is that a product that you will sell exclusively with your own products or is that basically available to any other system that contains other components?
Scott Hansen (Founder and Chief Technology Officer)
Yeah, for the moment it's something that will be restricted to our products. Certainly long term, it's something that we could look at pairing with other products. But we feel that the combination of Apollo plus Compression Kit is a situation of one plus one equals three rather than one plus one equals two. So yeah, we'll restrict it for the moment to ambic products.
Tory Svonberg
That's very helpful, Scott. And my last question is on Apollo 340. So you gave some sampling timelines, anything on Apollo 340 as far as when we should start to expect some material revenue?
Scott Hansen (Founder and Chief Technology Officer)
OPERATOR
Your next question is a follow up from Liam Farr from Bank of America securities. Liam, your line is now open.
Liam Farr (Equity Analyst)
Hi, thanks for letting me jump back in. I guess for 20, 26 and this step up, how do you see kind of this unit versus ASP mix kind of driving that growth? And is this step up more from the new programs and kind of unit based or is this combination with these new programs also providing a lot, you know, a little bit more of that premium, you know, Apollo 5 mix to kind of drive some of the ASP as well?
Jeff Winsler (Chief Financial Officer)
Liam Farr (Equity Analyst)
Jeff Winsler (Chief Financial Officer)
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