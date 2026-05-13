Millicom Intl Cellular Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Marcelo thank you Luca and thank you everyone for joining our call today. We are off to a solid start in 2026, both operationally and from a financial perspective. From an operational standpoint, postpaid net additions amounted to $5.6 million while home net adds amounted to $1.5 million. These significant increases reflect the relevance of the Colombia acquisition and the opportunity that lies ahead. Importantly, even excluding inorganic growth, postpaid net additions amounted to 250,000 and home net additions amounted to 46,000. This is a testament of the health of our underlying business and the strength of our customer value proposition. From the financial perspective, organic service revenue growth was a robust 4.9% year over year. This not only represents a solid continuation of the momentum achieved in our seasonally strong fourth quarter in 2025, but also reinforces the expectation of our top line acceleration throughout 2026. The quarter ranks among one of the strongest growth performances in recent history. As a result, total service revenue for the quarter reached $1.9 billion. This robust top line performance, combined with our tireless focus on cost efficiencies, delivered expanding operating leverage. As a result, adjusted EBITDA in The quarter totaled 857 million, representing a margin of 43.2%. This is a very solid outcome, particularly as it already reflects the impact of integration and restructuring charges related to the Coltel acquisition. Excluding Coltel, the adjusted EBITDA margin would have reached 47.9%. Our relentless focus on efficiencies also improved equity free cash flow by 48 million year over year, reaching a strong 225 million for the quarter. This is a robust entry point for the year, especially when considering that EFCF excluding LATAM transaction would have increased 90 million year over year. As we mentioned in our fourth quarter call. We acquired Telefónica Chile together with NJJ and we have started to apply the Millicom International Cellular playbook in that market. During the quarter, we also took important steps to strengthen our position in Colombia. We completed the purchase of EPM, 50% ownership stake in Tigo UnE and Telefónica's 2/3 stake in Coltel. Since we acquired the majority ownership of Coltel at the beginning of the quarter, we are already fully consolidating Coltel's performance in our results. Importantly, we finalized the transaction and acquired the remaining stake in Coltel from Lanacion just two weeks ago. By unifying these operations, we are creating the resilience and the scale that needed to move faster, invest more effectively and ensure that our infrastructure supports the long term sustainable development of the country. I will come back to both Colombia and Chile later in the call. Now let's turn to our mobile business performance on slide number six. Our mobile business continued to perform very well in the quarter. Underlying customer growth was 4% year on year, with postpaid customer increasing 25% and prepaid customers growth largely flat due to our pre to post migration efforts, seasonal effects and customer base cleanup initiatives including acquisitions. Reported growth was 38% reflecting the addition of Coltel. In Colombia, the customer base is steadily migrating toward postpay which now comprises roughly and 29% of our mobile customers, highlighting the substantial opportunity ahead to continue executing our pre to post migration strategy. In the center of this slide you can see the progress we are making on set Strategy. Today, almost 7 out of every 10 postpaid sales are migration sales, an increase of over 10% points year on year. This reflects the strong execution of our commercial teams and the attractive value proposition we are offering to our customers. Bringing all this together, mobile Service revenue totaled 1.1 billion, including 120 million contributions from two months of operation in Coltel. Excluding inorganic growth, mobile service revenue grew 7% or 63 million year on year. This represents a clear acceleration over previous quarter and shows that our commercial strategy continues to gain traction. Now let's turn to our home business on slide number seven. Our efforts to provide the best network experience and higher speeds continues to resonate with customers. Our home customer base expanded 4.6% organically year on year, reaching 4.2 million customers. This growth was mostly driven by broadband only customers which increased 5% year on year. Here too, the recent Coltel acquisition meaningfully increases our customer base, adding 1.5 million customers, reaching a total of 5.7 million customers. More importantly, the fixed Networks are highly complementary. Tigo is comparatively stronger in managing, whereas colortel is more dominant in Bogota. We have also made significant progress in fixed mobile convergence. Almost 36% of our customer base now have both fixed and at least one mobile line with us. This is important for two reasons. First, it shows that our convergent offer is compelling for customers and second, it materially improves the customer Lifetime value as churn for converging customers is almost 50% lower than for non convergent customers. We are very pleased with this progress and we will continue working to expand our convergent customer base. As a result, home service revenues continue its recovery trend reaching 374 million flat year on year. On an organic basis. We remain committed to building the right foundation to return this business to positive revenue growth in the near future. Now let's turn to B2B on slide number eight. Our B2B business continues to play an important role in our growth strategy. Digital service revenue, which increased almost 19% year over year, continues to be a key growth driver, supported mainly by strong demand for cybersecurity and cloud solutions. Both of these categories grew more than 20% year over year, reflecting the continued need from businesses and governments for a secure, reliable and scalable digital infrastructure. At the Same time, total B2B revenue reached 306 million for the quarter. Excluding Coltel, growth was driven primarily by the entrepreneur customer segment where the customer base increased more than 13% year over year. This expansion reflects the strength of our convergent fixed mobile offering which provides small businesses with a simple, reliable and convenient connectivity solution. Importantly, customer loyalty remains high, supported by the quality of our network, the value of our plans and the improvement that we have made in our customer service channels. Overall, B2B remains a strong platform for growth. Next, I would like to discuss our operation in Guatemala. Guatemala continues to deliver strong results. Our pre to post conversion strategy remains an important driver for growth. Postpaid customer growth was 20% year on year, reaching 1.5 million customers at quarter end. Thanks to our targeted sales offers, we continue to make progress on pre to post migration. More than 85% of our new sales in postpay are coming from our existing prepaid base. This strategy improves ARPU per customer and materially enhanced customer lifetime value. All in all, Guatemala remains a strong market for us with mobile revenues expanding 6.6% year on year, reaching 288 million for the quarter. Let's now turn to Slide 10 to review our performance in Colombia. We are very pleased with organic performance in Colombia. Postpaid customers increased almost 9% year on year. This combined with our streamlined commercial offering and our simple, easy to understand more for more pricing strategy allowed us to increase mobile ARPU 4.4% year over year. Importantly, with the Coltel acquisition We increased by 42% our prepay base. This creates a meaningful opportunity to apply our pre to post migration Strategy which increased 15 percentage points over the last 12 months to a much larger customer base. Home also continues on the positive trend we have now been seeing for the several quarters. Organic customer growth reached 8.3% year on year bringing Tigo Une base to 1.7 million customers. We also delivered improvements in fixed mobile penetration which reached 37.1%. And at the quarter end, as our most recent commercial efforts continue to resonate with customers. We are very pleased with this addition of Coltel's fiber network to our portfolio which added another 1.5 million customers to our client base which reached 3.2 million. We are particularly excited about this addition because of the complementary nature of the network. As I mentioned in my opening remarks, it strengthened our position in key urban areas and creates significant opportunities for convergence, cross selling and more efficient network investment. I would now like to discuss our vision for the integration in Colombia and the potential we see in the market. Since obtaining operational control, we have been working with urgency and discipline to ensure a smooth transition and rapid turnaround. Our integration plan is based on three key pillars. The first pillar is a reset of our cost base. This includes our rigorous cash management, a supplier payment program, debt renegotiation and liability management to align with the overall millicom capital structure. As part of our OPEX efficiency program, we have identified more than 100 million in expected savings to be achieved in year one. These opportunities include contract renegotiation, company rightsizing and sponsorship rationalization. The second pillar is network improvement. We are moving on two strategic fronts. First, we are improving the quality of our network, planning to increase four times our 5G coverage in 2026 and to add more than 1,000 new sites during the next 24 months. Second, we are focused to efficiently improve our network operating model. The objective here is to reduce complexity, improve execution and create a more efficient and scalable platform. The third pillar is commercial uplift. This includes simplification of commercial offers with a clear focus on profitability, accelerating pre to post migration and supporting ARPU improvement. It also includes increasing cross sell opportunities across complementary fixed networks which should help us drive high fixed mobile convergence. We have defined clear milestones together with the team in Colombia and we are already seeing encouraging early results. We are excited about the road ahead in Colombia. We believe this transaction gives us the scale, network, asset and customer base needed to create a stronger, more sustainable business in one of our most important markets. But this is not just theory. We have already put this approach in play in Ecuador and Uruguay and are seeing great results. On slide 12 you can see the tangible results of applying the Millicom International Cellular playbook in Ecuador and Uruguay. We are pleased with the progress we have made in both countries. In a short period of time, adjusted EBITDA expanded meaningfully reflecting the disciplined execution of our efficiency program. Importantly, both Ecuador and Uruguay are already operating above or in line with the Milligan average adjusted EBITDA margin. In practical terms, this means these businesses have quickly moved into what we would consider business as usual performance within our operating model. We also saw a material uplift in equity free cash flow in both countries. In Ecuador specifically, the improvement was offset by a 70 million payment related to spectrum in 700 MHz and 3.5 GHz bands which supports the long term quality and capacity of our network and comes up for renewal in 2038. Overall, the results achieved so far are encouraging. At the same time, we continue to fine tune our operations in both markets with a clear focus on driving sustainable margin expansion and stronger cash flow generation over time. Before turning the call over to bart, I want to spend a moment updating you on our operations in Chile. As you will recall, we acquired Telefónica operations in Chile jointly with NJJ on February 10th. Since then we have moved quickly. We appointed a new General Manager, a new CFO and a new cto. Within the first two weeks, the new leadership team began applying the Millicom International Cellular playbook. This includes a significant organization restructuring with an approximately 30% headcount reduction. We also took initial steps to improve the capital structure including 85 million debt reduction which lowered leverage by approximately 0.4 times. We launched our Mobile Network Enhancement Plan by optimizing the frequency layers, delivering rapid improvements in coverage and and service quality. Importantly, we have also identified key regional white spaces and we are committed to increasing our physical retail presence in those areas. Taken together, we are already seeing promising results from our turnaround plan. In the first two months, the business generated positive equity free cash flow before restructuring charges. We are therefore optimistic that Chile will meet its full year target of being neutral to equity from free cash flow. With that, let me turn the call over to BART who will walk you through our financial performance.