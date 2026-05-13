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May 13, 2026 5:12 AM 21 min read

Millicom Intl Cellular Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Millicom Intl Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.

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View the webcast at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4uPQQ9vGQaqXd2H_7iVlYA#/registration

Summary

Millicom International Cellular SA reported a strong start to 2026 with service revenue reaching $1.9 billion, a 45% year-on-year increase, driven by acquisitions and organic growth.

Postpaid net additions were $5.6 million, with organic service revenue growth at 4.9% year-over-year, indicating continued momentum and a healthy customer base.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $857 million with a margin of 43.2%, despite integration and restructuring charges, and equity free cash flow improved by $48 million year-over-year to $225 million.

The company completed significant acquisitions in Colombia, including EPM and Telefonica's stakes, and is applying its operational playbook in Chile following the acquisition of Telefonica Chile.

Millicom's strategy focuses on pre to postpaid migration, cost efficiencies, and network improvements, with strong performance noted in Guatemala and a positive outlook in Colombia and Chile.

Management highlighted a successful integration in Ecuador and Uruguay, supporting adjusted EBITDA expansion and cash flow improvements, with ongoing initiatives to improve margins.

The company expressed optimism about its strategic initiatives, particularly in Colombia and Chile, expecting them to contribute positively to future financial performance.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Marcelo Benitez (Chief Executive Officer)

Bart Van Areen (Chief Financial Officer)

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