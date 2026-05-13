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May 13, 2026 5:11 AM 29 min read

OrganiGram Holdings Reports Q2 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

OrganiGram Holdings (TSX:OGI) reported second-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's second-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/analyst/574618022?pwd=FVnom6fM

Summary

Organigram Global Inc reported a challenging Q2 with a decline in net revenue to 59.8 million, primarily due to issues in vapes and infused pre-rolls, and competitive market pressures.

Despite challenges, the company gained market share in flower and edibles, with notable performance in products like Big Bag of Buds and Shred shots.

The completion of the Sanity acquisition marks a strategic move into the European market, with expectations for significant revenue contributions from Sanity and ongoing growth in international markets.

Operational issues in pre-roll production and vape potency were addressed, with improvements expected in Q3 and Q4, supported by new product launches and operational enhancements.

Organigram Global Inc maintains its position as the number one licensed producer in Canada by market share, with strong performance expected in the latter half of fiscal 2026 driven by both domestic and international growth.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Max Schwartz (Director of Investor Relations)

James Yamanaka (CEO)

Greg Guyet (CFO)

OPERATOR

Aaron Gray (Equity Analyst)

James Yamanaka (CEO)

Aaron Gray (Equity Analyst)

Okay, great. Thanks for the caller. I'll go and jump back in the queue.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Kenrich Tighe at Canaccord Genuity. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Kenrich Tighe (Equity Analyst)

James Yamanaka (CEO)

Kenrich Tighe (Equity Analyst)

Thanks Jims. And just a quick follow up for me with respect to international is this a function of how much supply there is in market that the regulators are being just that much more particular around the requirements not because the requirements have changed but that the margin of error has perhaps decreased or is this very specifically challenged that you faced in quarter with flower into the market?

James Yamanaka (CEO)

Kenrich Tighe (Equity Analyst)

Great. Thanks so much. I'll get back in. Kieran? Yeah.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Frederico Gomez at ATB Cormac Capital Markets. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Greg Guyet (CFO)

James Yamanaka (CEO)

Frederico Gomez (Analyst)

Perfect. Thank you very much.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Pablo Zuanik and associates. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Greg Guyet (CFO)

James Yamanaka (CEO)

Pablo Zuanik (Analyst)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

We've now reached the end of the Q and A session. I'll turn the call back to James for closing remarks.

James Yamanaka (CEO)

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