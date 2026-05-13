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May 13, 2026 5:10 AM 29 min read

Transcript: OrganiGram Holdings Q2 2026 Earnings Conference Call

OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) held its second-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/analyst/574618022?pwd=FVnom6fM

Summary

Organigram Global Inc faced challenges in Q2 with Canadian recreational market growth slowing and operational issues impacting vapes and pre-rolls.

The company is addressing these issues by tightening quality controls and launching new high-potency vape products.

International sales showed improvement, with expectations for continued growth in Q3, supported by the Sanity Group acquisition.

Despite challenges, the company maintained its position as the number one LP in Canada by market share, driven by strong performance in flowers and edibles.

Financial metrics showed a 9% year-over-year decline in net revenue, with adjusted EBITDA at 0.9 million, down from 4.9 million the previous year.

Future guidance includes net revenue exceeding 350 million for fiscal 2026, with expected improvements in gross margin and adjusted EBITDA.

Management highlighted a strategic focus on leveraging growth opportunities in Europe through Sanity Group and monitoring potential US market developments.

Full Transcript

Ed (Operator)

Max Schwartz (Director of Investor Relations)

James Yamanaka (CEO)

Greg Guyatt

Operator

Aaron Gray (Equity Analyst)

James Yamanaka (CEO)

Aaron Gray (Equity Analyst)

James Yamanaka (CEO)

Aaron Gray (Equity Analyst)

Okay, great. Thanks for the caller. I'll go and jump back in the queue.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Kenrich Tighe at Canaccord Genuity. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Kenrich Tighe (Equity Analyst)

James Yamanaka (CEO)

Kenrich Tighe (Equity Analyst)

Thanks Jims. And just a quick follow up for me with respect to international is this a function of how much supply there is in market that the regulators are being just that much more particular around the requirements not because the requirements have changed but that the margin of error has perhaps decreased or is this very specifically challenged that you faced in quarter with flower into the market?

James Yamanaka (CEO)

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Frederico Gomez at ATB Cormac Capital Markets. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Frederico Gomez (Equity Analyst)

Hi. Morning. Thanks for taking the questions here. Just going back to international do you have any estimate of what international sales would have been if not for the auto spec product?

James Yamanaka (CEO)

I don't have a specific figure for it. Greg, do you have anything on that? I mean it would have been higher. I don't have a specific number. Greg, do you have that?

Greg Guyatt

Yeah, I think in terms of the sales opportunity, there's probably about 4 to 5 million of international sales that we missed out on as a result of the auspect product. So a meaningful amount.

Frederico Gomez (Equity Analyst)

James Yamanaka (CEO)

Frederico Gomez (Equity Analyst)

Perfect. Thank you very much.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Pablo Zuanik and associates. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Pablo Zuanik (Equity Analyst)

Good morning everyone and thank you for taking the questions. Look, I just want to go back to the guidance commentary on the moving from 300 to 350 million. How much of that 50 million is coming from the higher spread capture now which would have been from OGI product right now being sold towards the downstream. And how much of a 50 million would be sales that Sanity was doing or selling from other suppliers? Can you just roughly break that out?

Greg Guyatt

Pablo Zuanik (Equity Analyst)

Right. And then, and then just to follow up on, I mean, when you announced the deal, if I'm not mistaken, the sales that were given for sanity were 50 million euros with 19 million in the fourth quarter quarter. Right. So that would have been like roughly what, 76 million euros in Canadian dollars. It would have been about 120. I'm just. There seems to be a bigger drop off in the sales number of Sanity. Or maybe my math is wrong.

Greg Guyatt

No, I think the number you're referring to was the. Was the run rate as of Q4 wasn't their actual annual number.

Pablo Zuanik (Equity Analyst)

No, I know, I know the annual number was €50, but the fourth quarter run rate was 19 million times 4. €76. Right. That would have been about 120 million Canadian. But. So I'm just trying to reconcile the 120 million Canadian with a new number. But, but again, my math would be wrong.

Greg Guyatt

Thanks. No, the. So for the, the next two calendar quarter, for the next two calendar quarters, we're expecting 25 million euros from sanity. So an average of 50 million for the back half of the year. So that brings it to at least 100 million euros versus what they had last year.

Pablo Zuanik (Equity Analyst)

Right. Okay. No, that's good. And then just if I may, in the case of Sanity, can you expand in terms of their opportunities or their current presence in markets outside Germany, particularly in the UK and in the case of Switzerland, if you can just give us a reminder of what they have and the potential for growth there. Thank you.

James Yamanaka (CEO)

Pablo Zuanik (Equity Analyst)

James Yamanaka (CEO)

Pablo Zuanik (Equity Analyst)

Thank you.

Operator

We've now reached the end of the Q and A session. I'll turn the call back to James for closing remarks.

James Yamanaka (CEO)

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