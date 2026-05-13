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May 13, 2026 5:05 AM 22 min read

Qnity Electronics Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/5304863/13B583BE38AAAC829D30E77A12130D1F

Summary

Qnity Electronics Inc reported an 18% year-over-year increase in net sales for Q1 2026, with strong performance in both semiconductor technologies and interconnect solutions.

The company highlighted its strategic initiatives, including collaborations with Nvidia and Apple's American Manufacturing program, and expansion of manufacturing facilities in Delaware and Taiwan.

Future outlook is positive with raised full-year guidance, anticipating net sales of $5.225 billion to $5.375 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $1.535 billion to $1.625 billion, driven by AI-related demand and advanced technology development.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

John Kemp (Chief Executive Officer)

Mike Goss (Interim Chief Financial Officer)

John Kemp (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Chris Parkinson (Equity Analyst at Wolff Research)

John Kemp (Chief Executive Officer)

Chris Parkinson (Equity Analyst at Wolff Research)

John Kemp (Chief Executive Officer)

Chris Parkinson (Equity Analyst at Wolff Research)

Much appreciated.

OPERATOR

Thank you. We will move next with Melissa Weathers with Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead. Hi.

Melissa Weathers (Equity Analyst at Deutsche Bank)

John Kemp (Chief Executive Officer)

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