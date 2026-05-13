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May 13, 2026 5:03 AM 40 min read

Full Transcript: SoftBank Group Q4 2025 Earnings Call

SoftBank Group (OTC:SFTBY) held its fourth-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://group.softbank/en/event/earnings_2025q4#1

Summary

SoftBank Group reported a record net income of 5 trillion yen, marking the highest EBITDA profit in Japanese corporate history.

The company has made significant investments in AI infrastructure, including AI models and AI chips, with a major focus on strategic collaborations with OpenAI and ARM.

SoftBank Group's Vision Fund reported a cumulative investment gain of 45.7 billion, driven by significant recovery and growth in portfolio companies, particularly OpenAI.

The company's investment strategy includes a commitment of 38.5 billion in areas like AI and robotics, with a strong focus on maintaining a healthy financial position.

Management remains optimistic about the future, focusing on becoming a leader in AI and maintaining a disciplined financial policy to support strategic initiatives.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Yagi

Suga

Asamra

Koko Nizaki

Jason

MJ

Makino

Hiyako

OPERATOR

Nakagawa

Masuno

Jason

OPERATOR

Thank you very much. This concludes the Q and A session and we would like to conclude the Softbank Group Corp. Earnings results announcement for fiscal year ended 3-31-2026. Thank you very much for your attendance. The video footage of this meeting will be distributed on demand from our corporate website. Thank you very much once again for joining the Softbank Group Corp. Earnings result announcement for fiscal year ended March 31st, 2020.

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