Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Amkor Technology Stock In The Last 10 Years

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 15.52% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 29.19%. Currently, Amkor Technology has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion.

Buying $100 In AMKR: If an investor had bought $100 of AMKR stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $1,295.41 today based on a price of $73.94 for AMKR at the time of writing.

Amkor Technology's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.