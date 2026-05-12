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May 12, 2026 6:36 PM 55 min read

Black Rock Coffee Bar Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Black Rock Coffee Bar (NASDAQ:BRCB) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ergcjaxx

Summary

BlackRock Coffee Bar reported a 24% increase in revenue and adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2026, with same-store sales growth at 5.2%.

The company opened nine new locations, bringing the total to 190 stores, with plans to open at least 36 new stores by the end of the year.

Strategic initiatives include a focus on customer engagement, market expansion, and personalized loyalty offers, which have shown significant improvements in guest engagement and spend.

Digital sales grew to 17% of total sales, and loyalty program participation reached 66%, driving higher customer frequency and spend.

Operational highlights include strong retention rates and a new Chief Development Officer to oversee store expansion.

The company's future outlook remains positive with reaffirmed guidance for mid-single-digit same-store sales growth and total revenue between $255-$257 million for the year.

Full Transcript

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to Black Rock. Welcome to Black Rock Coffee Bar's first quarter 2026 results conference call Today's call is being recorded and we have allocated one hour for prepared remarks and Q&A. At this time I'd like to turn the conference over to Will McIntosh, Chief Investor Relations Officer for Black Rock Coffee Bar. Thank you sir. You may begin.

Will McIntosh (Chief Investor Relations Officer)

Mark Davis (Chief Executive Officer)

Rod Booth (Chief Financial Officer)

Operator

Thank you team. We will now be conducting a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press Star one on your telephone keypad. A confirmation tone will indicate that your line is in the question queue. You may press star 2 if you'd like to remove a question from the queue. For participants using speaker equipment, it may be necessary to pick up your handset. Before pressing the star keys.

Operator

We ask that you please limit yourself to one question and one follow up. Thank you. One moment please. While we poll for questions. And the first question comes from the line of D. David Tarantino with Baird, please proceed with your question.

David Tarantino (Equity Analyst)

Hi, good afternoon. I wanted to ask about the strategic densification strategy and I guess my first question is. I guess could you elaborate on why you're taking that approach. And then secondly, I'm wondering if the sales impact on the computer base units surprised you at all or if it turned out the way you expected it to turn out.

Mark Davis (Chief Executive Officer)

Rod Booth (Chief Financial Officer)

David Tarantino (Equity Analyst)

Thank you, David.

Operator

And the next question comes from the line of Brian harbor with Morgan Stanley. Please proceed with your question.

Brian Harbor (Equity Analyst)

Yes. Hey guys, do you care to comment on just the start of the second quarter? Are you still sort of in that mid single digit range that you're thinking for the year? Any change there?

Mark Davis (Chief Executive Officer)

Brian Harbor (Equity Analyst)

Mark Davis (Chief Executive Officer)

Brian Harbor (Equity Analyst)

Yes, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question comes from the line of Sharon Zakvia with William Blair. Please proceed with your question.

Sharon Zakvia (Equity Analyst)

Hi. Thanks for taking the question. You know, obviously the margin performance at the unit level has been jaw droppingly good. But I think if you kind of back into full year guidance, just given the EBITDA margin guidance, it probably implies flattish full year margins, which again, still a good level. But I'm curious what the pushes and pulls would be for the rest of the year versus the great leverage you saw in the first quarter.

Rod Booth (Chief Financial Officer)

Sharon Zakvia (Equity Analyst)

And then can I ask a follow up on mix because it looked like that gapped up kind of nicely for you sequentially. I mean, I know year over year you're talking about the discounts, but is that just a function of lapping those discounts or is that also reflecting some of that loyalty work that you did in the quarter with segmentation?

Mark Davis (Chief Executive Officer)

Sharon Zakvia (Equity Analyst)

Hey, Mark, sorry, I meant the 2.8% of mix in the check, which I think is up from like 1% in the back half of last year.

Mark Davis (Chief Executive Officer)

I follow. Yes. That's both the incremental growth of food, which is an attachment item for us, and then obviously, yes, discounts coming down as well, which helps with the check. And again, Sharon, as I commented, that food mix is elevating. And part of that is Jess Williams and the team have done a really great job with some new breakfast items and we've certainly pushed on that and I think that's helped in a big way.

Sharon Zakvia (Equity Analyst)

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question comes from the line of Andy Barish with Jeffries. Please proceed with your question.

Andy Barish (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, hey guys, just wondering if the Olipop dirty soda lto didn't kind of pop, so to speak, as you guys may have thought, and what the learnings were around that, if you could.

Mark Davis (Chief Executive Officer)

Andy Barish (Equity Analyst)

Thanks, Chris.

Mark Davis (Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you, Eddie.

Operator

And the next question comes from the line of John Ivanka with JP Morgan. Please proceed with your question.

John Ivanka (Equity Analyst)

Mark Davis (Chief Executive Officer)

John Ivanka (Equity Analyst)

Mark Davis (Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you, John. So Colorado on a two year basis just the state of Colorado has a comp of 17.3 or they are averaging 8.7.

John Ivanka (Equity Analyst)

Sorry Mark, that was in reference to a previous question, not just what you said on Colorado. I didn't mean to interrupt you. So I just maybe I misheard the number on seven to seven and a half in a previous question. But we can follow up on that if I'm taking a number out of context.

Mark Davis (Chief Executive Officer)

John Ivanka (Equity Analyst)

All right, that's all I needed to know. Thank you so much for that.

Mark Davis (Chief Executive Officer)

I appreciate you being on John.

Operator

And the next question comes from the line of Chris o' Cole with Stifel. Please proceed with your question.

Chris o' Cole

Thanks, guys. And not to beat a dead horse here, but can you just clarify whether you expect transactions to be positive in the second quarter?

Rod Booth (Chief Financial Officer)

Chris o' Cole

Okay. My other question mark was just regarding the investments in the segmented loyalty offers. I'm just curious what gives you confidence that you're driving incrementality with those offers versus just pulling forward demand, let's say over a year.

Mark Davis (Chief Executive Officer)

Chris o' Cole

Okay, great. Thanks, guys.

Mark Davis (Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks for being on, Chris.

Operator

And the next question comes from the line of Brian Vaccaro with Raymond James. Please proceed with your question.

Brian Vaccaro (Equity Analyst)

Hi. Thanks and good evening. Just following up on the segmented offers. You talked about testing those in certain markets here in the first quarter. Is there any way to frame sort of the pace of the rollout the rest of the year? Kind of high level, high level of percentage of units that could benefit maybe in the next couple months and how that benefit could build through the year, how that coverage could kind of build.

Mark Davis (Chief Executive Officer)

Rod Booth (Chief Financial Officer)

Brian Vaccaro (Equity Analyst)

Thank you.

Mark Davis (Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks for being on, Brian,

Operator

and thank you. Our final question comes from the line of Matt Curtis with DA Davidson. Please proceed with your question.

Matt Curtis (Equity Analyst)

Hi, good evening. Thanks for squeezing me in. Just, I have a question on development. I think you mentioned potential new market entries in 2027. I was just wondering what new markets you're looking at and any, I guess, equally important. Why move up the timeline? Because I believe you'd previously planned no new markets before 2028, if I'm not mistaken.

Mark Davis (Chief Executive Officer)

Matt Curtis (Equity Analyst)

Okay, great.

Mark Davis (Chief Executive Officer)

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