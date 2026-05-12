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May 12, 2026 6:33 PM 42 min read

Beachbody Co Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Beachbody Co (NYSE:BODI) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/684011158

Summary

Beachbody Company Inc reported Q1 2026 total revenue of $54.3 million, exceeding guidance, and achieved a net income of $2.3 million, marking the third consecutive quarter of profitability.

The company is pivoting towards a nutrition-focused business model, emphasizing an omni-channel strategy including direct-to-consumer and retail distribution, leveraging brands like P90X, Insanity, and Shakeology.

Beachbody Company Inc announced retail partnerships with Sprouts Farmers Market and Vitamin Shoppe, along with Kahe Distributors, to expand Shakeology's reach.

Gross margins remained strong at 71.8%, and the company has reduced its EBITDA break-even point significantly, allowing strategic investments in growth initiatives.

Management expressed optimism about the long-term potential of the nutrition and energy drink markets, projecting substantial growth opportunities in 2027 and beyond.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Mark Goldson

Carl Daikeler (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer)

Brad Ramberg (Interim Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Susan Anderson (Equity Analyst)

Hi, good evening. Thanks for taking my questions. Nice job on the quarter. I was wondering maybe if you could give some more color on the new P90X launch and then the 10 minute body programs, it sounds like they're doing well, particularly the 10 minute body, I guess. Is there any way to quantify what percent utilizing the program or new subscribers versus existing subscribers?

Mark Goldson

Susan Anderson (Equity Analyst)

Okay, great, that sounds really positive. And then maybe if you could give us an update on the Shopify transition. I think that happened late March. Any, any changes there, any color on how that transition went?

Mark Goldson

Susan Anderson (Equity Analyst)

Mark Goldson

Most of the, most of that's going to be cleaned by Q3. That's why we say Q3. Susan. This is Mark is going to be the first sort of a year on year clean quarter read. So we're just getting to the remnants of it right now and you know, through the end of Q2. And then when we get to Q3, that should be a rather de minimis amount and it'll be a pure read of Q3 26 versus Q3 25.

Susan Anderson (Equity Analyst)

Okay, great. Thanks so much. Good luck the rest of your day.

OPERATOR

Sure. Thanks. Thanks, Susan. Your next question comes in the line of Eric DeLaure with Craig Hallam Capital Group. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Eric DeLaure (Equity Analyst)

Mark Goldson

Eric DeLaure (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, certainly a very attractive growth opportunity and outlook here. I guess. Just one more on that. So should I understand the increase in sort of average revenue per subscriber as lowered customer acquisition costs as you were kind of just touching on or you know, lower contra revenue items or is there some other sort of just organic growth aspect that's that's helping drive that average revenue per subscriber number up?

Brad Ramberg (Interim Chief Financial Officer)

Mark Goldson

Yeah, and remember Eric, a lot of people don't just buy a single product. So if they buy a bundle or buy a stack as the case may be, that obviously helps to build aov.

Eric DeLaure (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, absolutely. That's helpful. Thank you. And then I was wondering if you could expand on the impact of Kahe distribution. I mean, does this simply sort of get you a seat at the table with grocers or is Kehi itself doing any marketing on behalf of Beachbody? If you could just expand on what you expect with that partnership, that'd be great.

Mark Goldson

Eric DeLaure (Equity Analyst)

That's all very encouraging. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Yes, thank you, Eric. Your next question comes in the line of George Kelly with Roche Capital Partners. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

George Kelly (Equity Analyst)

Hey everyone, thanks for taking my questions.

Mark Goldson

Sure. Hey George.

George Kelly (Equity Analyst)

First one. Hey Mark. First one is on the Southern California test. Can you just update us on the status of that test and and what you've learned? I'm not sure what the distribution looks like or just any kind of update on that test would be great.

Mark Goldson

George Kelly (Equity Analyst)

Okay, okay, that's, that's great. And then a follow up to that. As you build both the business you were just Talking about, the P90X and insanity stuff as well as the shakeology at retail, how should we think about gross margin? Is it going to be a material kind of impact as those revenue lines grow? And this. Any kind of context there would be helpful.

Mark Goldson

George Kelly (Equity Analyst)

Yep, understood. And then last question for you. I know it's less a focus, but the digital fitness side of your business,

Mark Goldson

George Kelly (Equity Analyst)

It does, yeah, it does. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Sure. Your next question comes from the line of Alex Hantman with Sidoti and Company. Your line is open. Please go.

Alex Hantman (Equity Analyst)

Good evening and thanks for taking our questions. my first question, just following up on the retail launch. I know you spoke about Vitamin Shop coming into play later this year. Could you talk a little bit about, you know, how many stores might be used at launch and if there's any metrics that you might be looking to hit for the rollout to be expanded.

Mark Goldson

Alex Hantman (Equity Analyst)

That's great.

Mark Goldson

Congrats, Mark.

Alex Hantman (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, thank you. Is Sprouts also. Is Sprouts also starting, you know, at the full rollout?

Mark Goldson

Alex Hantman (Equity Analyst)

That's great momentum.

Mark Goldson

Alex Hantman (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Mark Goldston (Executive Chairman)

Thanks very much, Elizabeth. Really appreciate everybody attending today. We're really, really proud of the quarter that we just put up. And we're really excited about what the future holds for the company, as we've articulated. So, as always, if you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to the company, either through ICR or directly to Brad Ramberg, our cfo. So thanks everyone. Have a great evening.

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