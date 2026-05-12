NEXTracker Q4 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

NEXTracker (NASDAQ:NXT) held its fourth-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/838534079
Summary
Nextpower Inc reported a strong fiscal year 2026 with 20% revenue growth year-over-year, strong profitability, and a record backlog of over $5.25 billion.
The company is seeing traction from its platform strategy, with increasing adoption of its expanded product portfolio, and is investing in innovation both organically and through targeted acquisitions.
Nextpower Inc plans to manufacture power conversion products in the U.S. and announced an acquisition to accelerate the launch of its power conversion business.
The company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $881 million, slightly down sequentially, but overall fiscal year revenue increased to approximately $3.56 billion.
For fiscal year 2027, Nextpower Inc expects revenue between $3.8 billion and $4.1 billion and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $825 million to $900 million.
The company continues to prioritize organic investments and disciplined M&A, and has initiated share repurchase activity under a $500 million authorization.
Nextpower Inc's gross margins are expected to remain in the low 30s, with ongoing investments impacting near-term profitability but expected to drive long-term growth.
Management highlighted strong demand from data centers and emphasized the importance of providing integrated solutions to improve efficiency and reduce costs.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Sarah Lee (Head of Investor Relations)
Dan Shooker (CEO and Founder)
Howard Wanger (President)
Chuck Boynton (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
We will now begin the question and answer session. Please limit yourself to one question and one follow up. If you would like to ask a question, please raise your hand. Now if you have dialed into today's call, please press Star9 to raise your hand and Star6 to unmute. Please stand by as we compile the Q and A roster. And your first question comes from Brian Lee with Goldman Sachs. Your line is open. Please go ahead.
Brian Lee (Equity Analyst)
Chuck Boynton (Chief Financial Officer)
Howard Wanger (President)
Chuck Boynton (Chief Financial Officer)
Brian, I would also add that we said in the prepared remarks, you know, we're not consolidating the Middle East. So as you look at the tracker business year over year, you have three quarters that included our Middle east business and next year we're not consolidating that. So while the tracker revenue growth, you know, on a pro forma basis would be quite a bit higher. Thank you. Second part, Brian.
Brian Lee (Equity Analyst)
Dan Shooker (CEO and Founder)
Yeah, thanks Brian. Our core business is expanding and with this latest acquisition and launch into the inverter and power conversion business and acceleration of that, we definitely anticipate our 2030 target to come up. We're planning a capital markets day later this year and we'll provide greater granularity on those targets at that time.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Christine Cho with Barclays. Your line is Open, please. Go ahead. A reminder that you may need to press Star six to unmute.
Christine Cho (Equity Analyst)
Dan Shooker (CEO and Founder)
Hi, Christine, this is Dan. I'll take this. Feel free to add if I miss anything, Howard. We expect bookings for this in the near term, Christine, and some small revenue later this fiscal year, ramping as quickly but prudently as possible as you. As we go Forward and build U.S. capacity and support customer needs.
Howard Wanger (President)
Howard. I think you covered it, Dan. I would just add that as we noted in our remarks, the power conversion system that we acquired is currently going through UL and IEC testing. It's pretty much all the way through testing. And we have a conditional order for over 100 megawatts with a leading IPP. And so just to. We feel very confident in recognizing revenue this fiscal year from the power conversions business.
Dan Shooker (CEO and Founder)
Yeah. And Christine, in terms of ranking the data centers, the battery and the solar. We'll provide more color on that at the capital markets day.
Christine Cho (Equity Analyst)
Okay. And then you talk about, you know, like on the solar side, how you the everything but the module strategy. Could you do something like everything but the battery on the storage side? How should we think about that and what, what would that entail besides the converter product?
Dan Shooker (CEO and Founder)
Yeah. So what we can tell you, what we're doing now is we've made a significant advancement in this power conversion area that supports battery energy storage. The organic inverter we're developing also is very well suited for batteries. So yeah, to support batteries with power conversion. And that's what we're prepared to talk about, to speak about today. There's we. But the growth in that sector we see is very strong.
Christine Cho (Equity Analyst)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
And your next question comes from the line of Philip Shen with Roth Capital Partners. Your line is open. Please go ahead.
Philip Shen (Equity Analyst)
Howard Wanger (President)
Hey Phil, this is Howard. So the answer is we anticipate growing our bookings this fiscal year. So continued growth. And also with respect to the 80:20, that was with respect to bookings, sorry if there's an echo or we're investing in that. So that is relative to bookings the 79, 21 rest of world.
Philip Shen (Equity Analyst)
Great. Thanks, Howard. And then you guys have done a very good job of gaining share in recent years. A number of your large customers are even sourcing you guys 100%. That said, I think some of these guys may be working on diversifying their tracker vendors. What are your thoughts on this? How do you manage this, especially as you guys try to expand horizontally and provide more adjacent offerings?
Dan Shooker (CEO and Founder)
Philip Shen (Equity Analyst)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Benjamin Kahlo with Baird. Your line is open. Please go ahead.
Benjamin Kahlo (Equity Analyst)
Hey guys. Congrats on the results. Just more on power electronics. You know, internally you're, you're developing a product. You made this acquisition. Is the acquisition more about geography or, or technology or expanding the breadth and you know, who do you see as your competitors now? You guys are, you know, evolving very rapidly. That's my only question. Thanks, guys.
Dan Shooker (CEO and Founder)
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Deschayant Ilani with Jeffries. Your line is open. Please go ahead. You may need to press Star six to unmute.
Deschayant Ilani (Equity Analyst)
Hey guys, can you hear me? Yes, perfect. Thanks for taking my question. You know, maybe the first one, I know that you guys said that you know your delays are similar to historical delays, but maybe if you can talk about is if you're hearing anything on the tax equity front from your customers, are they seeing any potential delays because of FIAC or anything to that extent. And then I have a follow up.
Howard Wanger (President)
Deschayant Ilani (Equity Analyst)
Understood, thank you. And then my follow up is just on the, on the backlog. Could you maybe talk about, to the extent you can, on the composition of how much is bundled and how much is not? Maybe just some, you know, qualitative, you know, discussion around that piece, please?
Howard Wanger (President)
Deschayant Ilani (Equity Analyst)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
And your next question comes from the line of Pranith Satish with Wells Fargo. Your line is open. Please go.
Pranith Satish (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. Good afternoon. So this Zgar Apex acquisition gives you an entry as you noted into data center, into the data center market. I guess conceptually should we view this as a one off deal or kind of the first in a series of moves to build out a broader data center power infrastructure platform? I guess. How do you think about the opportunity set here beyond just inverters and data centers?
Dan Shooker (CEO and Founder)
Pranith Satish (Equity Analyst)
That's helpful.
Dan Shooker (CEO and Founder)
And maybe just switching gears on the Saudi jv can you comment on I guess recent booking activity and whether the geopolitical tensions, the war in the Middle east has had any impact on customer demand. Sure. I'll start and then Dan will finish.
Howard Wanger (President)
Dan Shooker (CEO and Founder)
Pranith Satish (Equity Analyst)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
And your next question comes from the line of Chris Dentrinos with RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open. Please go ahead.
Chris Dentrinos (Equity Analyst)
Yeah, good afternoon and thanks for taking the question. I guess maybe just sticking on the topic of oil here, can you speak to how much that might be impacting your freight cost and shipping costs here? Thanks.
Chuck Boynton (Chief Financial Officer)
Chris Dentrinos (Equity Analyst)
that was kind of just the main crux of it, how that was weighing on margins this year. But I guess maybe on the second part of the question here, just the tariff piece of the equation and how you're thinking about that going through the year. And I think you might have mentioned there was, I think, a recovery during the quarter. If you could speak to the impact of that. Thanks.
Chuck Boynton (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, I won't go into it in detail because as you know, it's a very fluid situation. But we did have some recoveries in Q4. These were effectively with customers. And as you know, we treat our customers like partners and work with them on the tariff impact. And so there were some recoveries in Q4. There'll likely be more throughout this year, but we won't comment on the details.
Chris Dentrinos (Equity Analyst)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
And your next question comes from Sean Milligan with Needham and Company. Your line is open. Please go ahead.
Sean Milligan (Equity Analyst)
Howard Wanger (President)
Sean Milligan (Equity Analyst)
Okay, and then when you move past FY27, like this product would be incremental to margins. Is there any kind of. I know in the slide deck at the capital markets day you had sort of a directional graphic, but is there any way you can quantify maybe how margins on this product look versus the core tracker business?
Chuck Boynton (Chief Financial Officer)
Sean Milligan (Equity Analyst)
Great. Thank you guys.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Your next question comes from Gordon Johnson with glj. Your line is open. Please go ahead.
Gordon Johnson (Equity Analyst)
Hey guys, can you hear me? Hey, thanks for taking the questions. So you've talked about hyperscaler and daily data center driven demand for several quarters. Can you size for us even directionally? What percentage of Your fiscal year 26 bookings or backlog is tied to projects directly serving hyperscaler load growth, whether co located or grid connected. And what's that mix assumed to be in fiscal year 27? And then I have a follow up.
Howard Wanger (President)
Gordon Johnson (Equity Analyst)
Chuck Boynton (Chief Financial Officer)
Dan Shooker (CEO and Founder)
OPERATOR
And your last question comes from Mahip Manloi with Mizuho. Your line is open. Please go ahead.
Mahip Manloi (Equity Analyst)
Hey, thanks for the question. Sorry if I missed it. But clarify like what the capacity expansion and the Arizona cloud conversion factory would look like and what capacity do you expect there and how many UL listings or you will certificate in spending with the available supply over there. Thanks.
OPERATOR
Hey Vaheet, sorry we couldn't really understand. Could you run that bias again please?
Mahip Manloi (Equity Analyst)
Sure. Just first question on the power conversion manufacturing capacity. How much should we expect on an ongoing basis next year and are you waiting for any dual certifications?
Dan Shooker (CEO and Founder)
Howard Wanger (President)
Howard, I'll just add that we as part of the acquisition of assets we have a supply agreement that is currently at 1 gigawatt per year capacity. It can ramp quite easily to 3 gigawatts per year and we are committed to US manufacturing. Thank you.
OPERATOR
This concludes our time for questions. I will now turn the call back to Dan for closing remarks.
Dan Shooker (CEO and Founder)
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