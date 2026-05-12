Centrus Energy Corp. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:LEU) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 43.47% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 55.65%. Currently, Centrus Energy Corp. Class A Common Stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion.

Buying $100 In LEU: If an investor had bought $100 of LEU stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $968.60 today based on a price of $202.95 for LEU at the time of writing.

Centrus Energy Corp. Class A Common Stock's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.