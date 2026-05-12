Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
movers image
May 12, 2026 6:10 PM 46 min read

Oklo Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/703860425

Summary

Oklo Inc reported a net loss of $33.1 million for Q1 2026, driven by a $51.2 million operational loss, offset by $21.3 million in net interest and dividend income.

The company is advancing several strategic initiatives, including the development of its Aurora powerhouses and collaborations with major partners like Nvidia and Los Alamos National Laboratory.

Future outlook remains positive with plans to continue deploying capital across power, fuel, and isotope business units, bolstered by a strong balance sheet of $2.5 billion in cash and marketable securities.

Oklo Inc is making progress with regulatory bodies, having secured the NRC's approval for its principal design criteria and advancing its Aurora INL and Ohio projects.

Management highlighted significant strategic partnerships and regulatory advancements, positioning the company well for accelerated deployment and growth in the advanced nuclear sector.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Hello everyone. Thank you for joining us and welcome to Oklo Inc First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and webcast. After today's prepared remarks, we will host a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press star one to raise your hand. To withdraw your question, press Star star one again. I will now hand the conference over to Sam Doane, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Sam, please go ahead.

Sam Doane (Senior Director of Investor Relations)

Jake DeWitt (Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer)

Craig Bellmer (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Ryan Pfingst

Hey guys, thanks for taking my question. Maybe I'll start with fuel. You've secured supply needed for Aurora INL and the recycling opportunity looks promising. But curious if you have an update on your fuel procurement strategy for midterm opportunities like the Ohio plants with Meta and what you're seeing from enrichment companies out there and your ability to source fuel from them.

Jake DeWitt (Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer)

Craig Bellmer (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Jed Dorschimer with William Blair. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Jed Dorschimer

Hey guys, thanks for taking my question. Jake, can you just talk about some of the challenges and maybe the timing of going from uranium to plutonium in your, in your Pluto reactor and then also the advantages that that may

Jake DeWitt (Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Your next question Comes from the line of Brian Lee with Goldman Sachs. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Brian Lee

Jake DeWitt (Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer)

Craig Bellmer (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Your next question, Please continue.

Jake DeWitt (Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Sharif Elmigrobi with btig. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Sharif Elmigrobi

For the PJM interconnection request. Do you have a sense for the turnaround time on that and does approval come irrespective of where you are in the NRC regulatory process?

Craig Bellmer (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Jeffrey Campbell with Seaport Research Partners. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Jeffrey Campbell

Hi guys. Thanks for taking my call. Jake, I just wanted to understand what's the. Regarding the strategic partnership project with Battelle to integrate the AI and you also have one with Nvidia at lanl. Could you sort of synopsize what the goals of each program are? You know, how they differ, if there's any synergies. Thanks.

Jake DeWitt (Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer)

Craig Bellmer (Chief Financial Officer)

And Jake, you know, what excites me is, you know, further down the road, when we have a fleet of assets running on more than one fuel, I can see a world where we're trying to optimize, you know, minimum amount of fuel in for maximum amount of power for longest duration between refuelings. So building out this sort of capability now, I think is just going to have further applications on down the road.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Samir Joshi with H.C. wainwright. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Samir Joshi

Hey, Jake. Hey, Craig. Thanks for taking my question. The Eison Air Force Base cogent facility is 15 megawatts. That's a different model than your 75 megawatt space standard. How does that development differ or is similar to what you're doing with the 75 megawatt? And is there a Department of War or Department of Defense pathway as well for this?

Jake DeWitt (Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

As a reminder, if you would like to ask a question, please press Star one to raise your hand. Your next question comes from the line of Derek Soderbergh with Kantor Fitzgerald. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Derek Soderbergh

Craig Bellmer (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

There are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call Back to Jake DeWitt, CEO of Oklo, for closing remarks.

Jake DeWitt (Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

This concludes today's call. Thank you for attending. You may now disconnect.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved