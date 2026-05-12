Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
movers image
May 12, 2026 6:08 PM 16 min read

IZEA Worldwide Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

Access the full call at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1760886&tp_key=951f9d5729

Summary

IZEA Worldwide Inc reported a revenue decline in Q1 2026, primarily due to their strategic shift from SMB accounts to focusing on enterprise clients.

The company has successfully exited a significant portion of the SMB business, resulting in a net profit swing of $18.9 million in 2025, and now focuses on large enterprise clients like Warner Brothers and Nestle.

Despite a temporary slowdown with top accounts, the company reported growth with new enterprise clients and expects meaningful growth in the second half of 2026.

Operational highlights include the launch of 'zed', a proprietary AI-driven marketing platform, and active M&A efforts to expand capabilities.

The company's financial position remains strong with $46.5 million in cash, no debt, and a $10 million share repurchase program.

Management expresses confidence in achieving growth, supported by a healthy pipeline and strategic partnerships.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Sandra Carboni (SVP General Counsel and Corporate Secretary)

Patrick Venaticci

Peter Beery (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Chris Tuttle

Hey, thanks very much for taking my questions. I've got two. Really? And one of them is, you know, now that you guys are on this solid footing, you've gotten exited that SMB business, what would you put as kind of the top factor on your ability to grow sequentially over the course of the next year or two? What are sort of the gating factors right now?

Patrick Venaticci

Chris Tuttle

Okay. And my other question was just regarding, you know, how you guys are thinking about M and A opportunities in your sector, either adjacencies, you know, vertically or horizontally. You know, just, you know, curious. If you think it's a target rich environment, you think there's some things that you can do this year that may, you know, accelerate your path. I'm, I'm just curious to know how you're kind of thinking about it right now.

Patrick Venaticci

Chris Tuttle

Okay, and is there any way to talk about your, your current numbers like apples to apples or same store sales where you know, we, we factor out, you know, the SMB business and the project work that you didn't want to continue on with in 2026 to kind of consider like what is the core revenue and or bookings growth look like if you strip out, you know, some of the business that you've intentionally tried to avoid?

Patrick Venaticci

Chris Tuttle

Okay. And last thing you know, for your consideration is, you know, should investors, you know, think that at this point we would, it would be like we'll see bookings begin to Trend upwards with Q2 at this point in the business trajectory.

Patrick Venaticci

OPERATOR

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, if you wish to ask a question, please press star. And one, We take the next question from the line of Bill Church from TGRA Capital. Please go ahead.

Bill Church

Patrick Venaticci

Bill Church

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. A reminder, if you wish to ask a question, please press star and 1. As there are no further questions from the participants, I would now hand the conference over to Sandra Carboni for her closing comments.

Sandra Carboni (SVP General Counsel and Corporate Secretary)

Thank you, Ryan. And thank you, everyone, for joining us this afternoon. As a reminder, a replay of today's call will be available shortly on our website, izea.com/investors. We appreciate your continued interest and support and hope you'll join us for our next conference call to discuss our second quarter 2026 results.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved