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May 12, 2026 6:07 PM 40 min read

Lumexa Imaging Holdings Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Lumexa Imaging Holdings (NASDAQ:LMRI) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6kxr7mqw/

Summary

Lumexa Imaging Holdings reported Q1 revenues of $253 million, a 3% year-over-year increase, with system-wide revenue growth at 4%.

Advanced modalities, especially PET and MRI, showed significant growth, with PET growing 23.1% year-over-year.

Two acquisitions and two de novo openings were completed, with plans to open 8 to 10 de novos this year to drive future growth.

The company is focusing on expanding its geographic footprint and ramping up new centers, supported by strategic joint ventures, notably with UPMC.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA was $51.2 million, flat year-over-year, impacted by weather-related disruptions and seasonal factors.

Future guidance remains strong with expected full-year revenue between $1.045 billion and $1.097 billion and adjusted EBITDA between $234 million and $242 million.

New leadership appointments aim to bolster growth and operational excellence.

The company is leveraging technology and AI to enhance operations and patient care, with a focus on expanding advanced imaging services.

A cybersecurity incident was disclosed, but it is not expected to have a material impact on business or financial results.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Sue Dooley (Investor Relations)

Kaitlyn Zulla (Chief Executive Officer)

Tony Martin (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Certainly. And our first question for today comes from the line of Brian Tinculet from Jefferies. Your question please.

Brian Tinculet (Equity Analyst)

Tony Martin (Chief Financial Officer)

in the full year guidance, you know, unchanged. But you know, in Terms of the increased seasonality that we talked about a few weeks ago, you know, the way we look at that is that it'll, it'll continue to ramp in a steady way like it does every year, but it's starting from a bit lower point in Q1. So now the way I look at it is we expect about 55% of our adjusted EBITDA to be in the second half of the year.

OPERATOR

Benjamin Rossi (Equity Analyst)

Tony Martin (Chief Financial Officer)

Sure. Thanks. Well, we captured a lot of the advance already, that was the fastest to come back. And of course we love that because that's the higher reimbursement, higher margin business, that and, you know, a bigger part of our book all the time.

OPERATOR

Matt Mardula (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

John Ransom (Equity Analyst)

Hey, good afternoon or evening. Just want to make sure we kind of nail down the CapEx cash flow puzzle. So it's let's ignore the capital lease accounting. What are we thinking about in terms of end of the year net PPE and cash flow either financed or not financed by cap leases. Thanks.

Tony Martin (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, thanks for your question. Yeah, CapEx we think will be about 5 to 7 million per quarter.

John Ransom (Equity Analyst)

Kaitlyn Zulla (Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, thanks so much, John. So four centers, two were single sites, one with UPMC and then one with Advocate Atrium and then two are de novos, both wholly owned, one in South Carolina and then one in Niceville, Florida. I actually happened to visit the Niceville, Florida.

OPERATOR

Andrew Mott (Equity Analyst)

Hi. Your operating cash flow was about 3 million this quarter and free cash flow was negative 2 million. I think your guidance implies quarterly free cash flow will accelerate to north of $20 million. So can you walk us through the components and drivers of that accelerating free cash flow? Thanks.

Tony Martin (Chief Financial Officer)

Sure, sure. Yeah. The start of the year is always

Andrew Mott (Equity Analyst)

Tony Martin (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, yeah. And you know, advanced is a hugely successful driver of our business in both,

OPERATOR

Whitmail (Equity Analyst)

Hey, thanks. Any way to size the two acquisitions you completed in the quarter and then any reason they're larger or smaller than the average center? Thanks.

Tony Martin (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, thanks. To directly answer your question there typical size acquisition when we think about kind of in your contribution, big focus for us right now is getting them in

Whitmail (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Thank you. And as a reminder, ladies and gentlemen, if you do have a question at this time, please press star 11 on your telephone. Our next question is a follow up from the line. This is from Steven Baxter from Wells Fargo. Your question please.

Steven Baxter (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Karen Ryan

Yes, Karen, thank you for the question. We're really not seeing anything in the reimbursement or payer landscape that is meaningful change. The dynamics we saw in Q1 were

Tony Martin (Chief Financial Officer)

consistent with normal seasonality, particularly around deductible resets and then just a temporary shift in payer mix from commercial to Medicare.

Karen Ryan

OPERATOR

Caitlin

I want to close by thanking our team members and our radiologists, whose commitment to our mission and the patients and communities we serve remains the foundation of everything we do. Thank you for your questions. Today we enter Q2 with strong momentum, a clear strategy, and deep confidence in our ability to execute. And we look forward to updating you on our progress ahead. Hope you all have a good night.

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