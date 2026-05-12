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May 12, 2026 6:07 PM 30 min read

Full Transcript: Resideo Technologies Q1 2026 Earnings Call

On Tuesday, Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/442306909

Summary

Resideo Technologies Inc exceeded its Q1 2026 financial targets with total net revenue of $1.9 billion (8% growth) and adjusted EBITDA of $215 million (20% growth).

The company plans to raise prices in Q2 to combat inflation, with customer collaboration expected to mitigate increased costs.

Resideo reaffirmed its 2026 outlook, anticipating steady execution despite macroeconomic uncertainties, with a focus on product innovation and operational efficiencies.

The separation of the ADI business is on track, with key milestones achieved, including a public filing of ADI's Form 10, and an expected spinoff completion between Q3 and Q4 2026.

Management highlighted the continued strong performance of the Products and Solutions segment, while ADI's growth was impacted by a soft residential market but showed strength in security products.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Hello everyone. Thank you for joining us and welcome to the Resideo first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. After today's prepared remarks, we will host a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press star one to raise your hand. To withdraw your question, press Star one again. I will now hand the conference over to Chris Lee, Global Head of Strategic Finance. Please go ahead.

Chris Lee (Global Head of Strategic Finance)

Jay Geldmacher (Chief Executive Officer)

Tom Saran (President of Products and Solutions)

Rob Arnus (President of ADI Global Distribution Business)

Mike Carlet (Chief Financial Officer)

Jay Geldmacher (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Dan Stratemeier (Equity Analyst)

taking my questions. I guess maybe this question is for Mike on a high level basis. I think this reminds some folks of the third quarter, a really good quarter and a little bit more of a muted outlook in the very near term. Why are you confident? I guess the price actions will be enough to overcome the macro and get given your confidence in still hitting these numbers. Just a little more comfort on that. But it's clearly a little bit of a deja vu for folks.

Mike Carlet (Chief Financial Officer)

Dan Stratemeier (Equity Analyst)

All right, thanks Mike and Rob, I'll turn it over to you. You mentioned business transformation actions. Could you just dive into that a little bit further? How significant could they be? How quickly do you think you're going to be able to do those?

Rob Arnus (President of ADI Global Distribution Business)

Dan Stratemeier (Equity Analyst)

Okay, how about on the sales and growth side, understanding the high end snap one side, how about the sort of core ADI. Any initiatives to reinvigorate growth there?

Rob Arnus (President of ADI Global Distribution Business)

Dan Stratemeier (Equity Analyst)

Tom Saran (President of Products and Solutions)

Dan Stratemeier (Equity Analyst)

Thank you guys.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Ian Zaffino with Oppenheimer. Please go ahead.

Ian Zaffino (Equity Analyst)

Mike Carlet (Chief Financial Officer)

Ian Zaffino (Equity Analyst)

Okay, thanks. And then as a follow up, when we're talking about fuel and freight, what type of inflation have you seen there? Maybe in the dollars and cents basis and then also an AEI remind us how much of that is high end AV and maybe how much of that, you know, how much was that segment down? Thanks.

Mike Carlet (Chief Financial Officer)

Ian Zaffino (Equity Analyst)

Okay, thank you very much.

Mike Carlet (Chief Financial Officer)

Thanks, Ian.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Eric Woodring with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Ralph Hiral

Mike Carlet (Chief Financial Officer)

Ralph Hiral

Tom Bruff

Ralph Hiral

Got it. Okay. Very helpful. That's all for me. Thank you.

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