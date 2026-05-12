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May 12, 2026 6:02 PM 29 min read

Transcript: National CineMedia Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/gf3c4vcq/

Summary

National CineMedia reported a total revenue of $34 million and an adjusted OIBDA of negative $10.5 million, within guidance ranges, with advertising revenue at $31.9 million.

The company announced a partnership to deploy large digital displays in 77% of AMC theaters, enhancing digital out-of-home inventory and expanding advertiser engagement.

National CineMedia is enhancing its programmatic capabilities with a reported twofold increase in programmatic orders, although revenue was softer due to advertisers focusing on the Winter Olympics.

Operational transformation efforts are underway, expected to generate $11 million in annualized cost savings, with $3 million actioned to date.

The company remains optimistic about 2026, with a strong film slate slated for the back half of the year and continued advertiser demand, supported by positive industry sentiment from CinemaCon.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good day and welcome to the National CineMedia first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time I would like to turn the conference over to Chan Park, Senior Vice President of Finance. Please go ahead.

Chan Park (Senior Vice President of Finance)

Tom Luscinski (Chief Executive Officer)

Ronnie Ng (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

We will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question you May press star then 1. On your telephone keypad. If you are using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing the keys. To withdraw your question, please press Star then two. At this time we will pause momentarily to assemble our roster. The first question is from Patrick Scholl with Barrington Research. Please go ahead.

Patrick Scholl (Equity Analyst)

Tom Luscinski (Chief Executive Officer)

Ronnie Ng (Chief Financial Officer)

Patrick Scholl (Equity Analyst)

Okay. And then on the AMC lobby boards, can you maybe just talk about the ad formats those would be in if it would be video or more static type of displays or maybe just how you're maybe positioning that or selling that as part of the broader ad buy for the the people utilizing the big screen.

Tom Luscinski (Chief Executive Officer)

Patrick Scholl (Equity Analyst)

Okay, thank you.

Tom Luscinski (Chief Executive Officer)

No, you're welcome.

OPERATOR

The next question is from Eric Wold with Texas Capital. Please go ahead.

Eric Wold (Equity Analyst)

Tom Luscinski (Chief Executive Officer)

Eric Wold (Equity Analyst)

Tom Luscinski (Chief Executive Officer)

Eric Wold (Equity Analyst)

Got it. Appreciate it. Thanks, guys.

Tom Luscinski (Chief Executive Officer)

You're welcome.

OPERATOR

The next question is from Mike Hickey with Stonex. Please go ahead.

Mike Hickey (Equity Analyst)

Tom Luscinski (Chief Executive Officer)

Mike Hickey (Equity Analyst)

Nice. The two questions on guidance, your revenue growth, very strong mid teens for Q2. I think the debate, maybe, Tom, is whether or not the box office grows in Q2. I think I heard you say that you're expecting attendance to grow year over year in Q2. If that in fact does disappoint, how would that impact your view for Q2? It seems like it could cut both ways. A positive or a negative, depending on how it breaks at the end of the quarter.

Tom Luscinski (Chief Executive Officer)

Ronnie Ng (Chief Financial Officer)

Mike Hickey (Equity Analyst)

Okay, last question from us on guidance, again, focusing this time on margin. If you look at sort of a comparable level of business on revenue, Ronnie, you'd sort of look back Q3.25, you did about 63 million in revenue and delivered 10 million in EBITDA, 16% margin. When you look at the high end of your Q2 guide, you're at a similar revenue range, but 5 million in EBITDA, 8% margin.

Mike Hickey (Equity Analyst)

So can you just walk us through what's structurally different in the business today and sort of driving that margin? Delta?

Ronnie Ng (Chief Financial Officer)

Mike Hickey (Equity Analyst)

Okay, thank you, guys.

Tom Luscinski (Chief Executive Officer)

You're welcome.

OPERATOR

The next question is from Alicia Reese with Wedbush. Please go ahead.

Alicia Reese (Equity Analyst)

Tom Luscinski (Chief Executive Officer)

Ronnie Ng (Chief Financial Officer)

Tom Luscinski (Chief Executive Officer)

Alicia Reese (Equity Analyst)

Tom Luscinski (Chief Executive Officer)

All right, thanks. Appreciate it.

OPERATOR

All right, you're welcome.

Tom Luscinski (Chief Executive Officer)

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