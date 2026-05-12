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May 12, 2026 6:01 PM 26 min read

GrowGeneration Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

View the webcast at https://app.webinar.net/BV1vzDxzAqQ

Summary

GrowGeneration Corp reported first quarter 2026 net sales of $38.4 million, a 7.5% increase compared to the same period last year, driven by commercial B2B business and storage solutions segment growth.

The company focused on expanding its commercial B2B platform, proprietary brands, and improving operating efficiency through cost reduction initiatives, which have led to improved profitability and a strong balance sheet with $41.1 million in cash and no debt.

Guidance for 2026 includes expected second-quarter revenue of $42 million to $44 million and approximately breakeven adjusted EBITDA for the full year, with strategic initiatives centered on revenue quality and proprietary brand penetration.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Phil Carlson

Darren Lampert (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer)

Darren Lampert (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer)

Darren Lampert (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer)

Darren Lampert (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer)

Darren Lampert (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer)

Darren Lampert (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer)

That concludes my remarks. Now I'll turn the call over to our CFO Greg Sanders.

Greg Sanders (Chief Financial Officer)

Greg Sanders (Chief Financial Officer)

Greg Sanders (Chief Financial Officer)

Greg Sanders (Chief Financial Officer)

Greg Sanders (Chief Financial Officer)

Darren Lampert (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer)

to Darren for closing remarks.

OPERATOR

Aaron Gray (Equity Analyst)

Darren Lampert (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer)

Aaron Gray (Equity Analyst)

Okay, great. That's helpful. Color. Darren, second question for me just as we look at 2Q and for the remainder of the year is as we think about some sequencing of the gross margin. You talked about 2Q being positive, EBITDA. How should we think about the role of gross margin and potential step change there and then how we think it sequencing through the year to get to the full year guide? Thanks.

Darren Lampert (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer)

Aaron Gray (Equity Analyst)

Okay, great, Darren, appreciate the detail. I'll go and jump back in the queue.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And your next question comes from Brian Najil of Oppenheimer. Please go ahead. Your line is Open.

Brian Najil (Equity Analyst)

Hey guys, good afternoon. Nice progress here. Congrats.

Darren Lampert (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you.

Brian Najil (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Thank you, Brian. Thank you. And your next question comes from Mark Smith of Lake Street. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Mark Smith (Equity Analyst)

Hi guys. I wanted to dig in just a little bit more on some of the inventory in the closed locations and sales. You know, I realize this, this put some pressure on gross profit margin, you know, as you're clearing some of this out. But I'm curious if you can quantify at all maybe, you know, how much of the sales kind of came from these closed locations inventory, you know, and if there's still some inventory out there to work through in Q2.

Darren Lampert (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah. Mark.

Greg Sanders (Chief Financial Officer)

Darren Lampert (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer)

Mark Smith (Equity Analyst)

Perfect. And tariffs was actually my next question just kind of curious, you know, impact in tariffs, what you're looking at today. And you know, if you can quantify at all, Greg, maybe, you know, any potential refund that you can get on IEFA tariffs.

Greg Sanders (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, we're, I mean, like all companies

Mark Smith (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Thank you. And there are no further questions at this time. I'd now like to turn the call back over to Darren Lampert, chairman, co founder and CEO for closing comments.

Darren Lampert (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you. I'd like to thank our shareholders for their continued support and we look forward to updating you on our second quarter results in August. Thank you very much and have a beautiful night.

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