Curis Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

On Tuesday, Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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Summary
Curis Inc reported a net loss of $24.2 million for Q1 2026, up from $10.6 million in Q1 2025, due to changes in warrant liabilities.
The company is progressing with its Take Aim Lymphoma Study and anticipates accelerated submissions in the US and Europe.
A proof of concept study for CLL is underway, with initial data expected in December 2026.
Research and development expenses decreased to $6.4 million, while general and administrative expenses increased to $5.1 million due to financing activities.
Curis Inc holds $15 million in cash and expects additional proceeds from warrant exercises to fund operations into the second half of 2027.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Jim Dentzer (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Jim Dentzer (President and Chief Executive Officer)
The first step in testing this hypothesis in CLL is our proof of concept study in patients currently on BTK inhibitor monotherapy who have achieved partial remission but have been unable to achieve complete remission or undetectable mrd. We anticipate the dosing of the initial five patients in the Take Aim CLL combination study with zanabrutinib by mid-2026 and we expect to have initial data in December. In January we one of our collaborators, Dr.
Jim Dentzer (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Jim Dentzer (President and Chief Executive Officer)
As you can see, we had a very productive quarter and look forward to an exciting 2026 as we advance our registrational study in PC and SL and our proof of concept study in cll. With that, I'll turn the call back over to Diane for the financial update. Diane, thank you.
Diane Feduval (Chief Financial Officer)
Diane Feduval (Chief Financial Officer)
Diane Feduval (Chief Financial Officer)
Jim Dentzer (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Jim Dentzer (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Okay, thank you. Sure. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from Yale. Jen with Laidlaw and co. Please go ahead.
Yale Jen
Good afternoon and thanks for taking the questions in terms of PCNSL. You mentioned you're going to have an Update in 1H27. I wonder that will related to the data or simply just the enrollment status or any other details and thanks.
Jim Dentzer (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Yale Jen
Maybe just follow up on that. In terms of the current sort of enrollment situations, I know it's very lumpy,. But overall are they within your expectation for either better or worse at least at this moment. And thanks.
Jim Dentzer (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Yale Jen
Okay, great. Thanks a lot. And again congrats on the progress.
Jim Dentzer (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you very much. I appreciate it.
OPERATOR
Anna
Jim Dentzer (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Ahmed Hamdi
Thanks so much.
Anna
Thank you, Anna. Appreciate you calling in.
OPERATOR
As a reminder, if you wish to ask a question, please press star one. We have a question from Board Teaker with Jones. Please go ahead. Hi, thank you for taking all the questions. This is Dania for Boris. My first question is about the follow up for the CLL trial. What specific signs of activity are you looking for in the initial patient to validate this dual blockade we've been discussing?
Dania
Yeah, again I think that's probably a best question for Dr. Hamdi Ahmed if you want to.
Jim Dentzer (President and Chief Executive Officer)
I'm sorry, I didn't hear clearly the last part of the question. If you mind repeating it.
Dania
Sure. Just what initial or specific signs of activity are you looking in the initial patients that you'll be enrolling?
Ahmed Hamdi
Well, currently we're combining with xenobrutinib in patients who are currently in a PR or a partial response, which is basically all zanubrutinib patients. And the idea is to see deepening of responses where we can see patients inching towards a CR and getting to an undetectable MRD status where we can get patients to a treatment free remission by stopping both drugs.
Jim Dentzer (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Dania
Yes. Thank you very much. And just the last question. Are you seeking a commercial partnership for the AML program?
Jim Dentzer (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Dania
Thank you very much.
Jim Dentzer (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you very much. Appreciate the call.
OPERATOR
There are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call over to Jim Gensler for closing remarks. Please continue.
Jim Gensler
Thank you, operator. And thank you everyone for joining today's call. And as always, thank you to the patients and families participating in our clinical trials, to our team at CURIS for their hard work and commitment to our partners at Origin, the NCI, and the academic community for their ongoing collaboration and support. We look forward to updating you again soon.
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