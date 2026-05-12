Upexi Reports Q3 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

On Tuesday, Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) discussed third-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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Summary
Upexi reported a challenging fiscal third quarter, impacted by a decline in Solana prices and crypto market conditions, but saw Solana rebound towards quarter-end.
The company executed strategic initiatives, including repurchasing 2.5 million shares and issuing a $36 million convertible note to reduce credit risk and enhance Solana per share.
Efforts to reduce expenses included transitioning brand operations to third-party providers and targeting a self-sustaining treasury by July 1st through cost management and staking yield.
Despite an unrealized loss of $178.8 million on digital assets, Upexi increased its Solana holdings by 9% sequentially and saw a rise in revenue from $3.2 million to $4.6 million year-over-year.
Management remains optimistic about Solana's long-term prospects, focusing on its fundamentals and potential independent valuation from Bitcoin in the future.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Good day and welcome to the Upexi Inc. Fiscal Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call. Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Valter Pinto, Managing Director at KCSA Strategic Communications. Please go ahead.
Valter Pinto (Managing Director)
Alan Marshall (Chief Executive Officer)
Brian Ruddick (Chief Strategy Officer)
Andrew Norstrud
Alan Marshall (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, to ask a question, please press Star then one. And that is Star one to ask a question. And we'll go first to Brian Kinslinger with Alliance Global Partners.
Brian Kinslinger
Great, thanks so much. In the press release, you highlighted a 9% sequential increase in the Solana count. Can you highlight the underlying yield for Solana that you're generating outside of what was acquired through the capital raise? And then what are the ways you're evaluating to improve that yield?
Andrew Norstrud
Andrew, you want to take that part? So during the quarter, the staking yield or the staking revenue was a little bit less than 35,000 tokens that we got. We had the 265,000 convertible debt that we did, and we also sold off 100,000 tokens during the quarter so that we had a net of 187,000 increase of tokens.
Brian Kinslinger
Got it. Great, thank you. And then I was just going to say, and for the staking yield overall, the total rewards has been down a little bit, but it's just below 7% for the native staking that we're doing great. And then you mentioned in your prepared remarks, accretive M and A. Can you highlight how management's thinking about M and A and what types of assets might be intriguing or go hand in hand with your business?
Alan Marshall (Chief Executive Officer)
Brian Kinslinger
Great. I've got one follow up. You know, When I look at the balance sheet and the Q, the Q says on the first page you get 70 million plus shares, you've got 238 million of debt. And so you know, I've got your enterprise value at 455 million and your NAV is 227 million. Why is that not the right way to think about it? That you've got an EV to nav of 1.5 times. You guys are talking about having a below one time.
Alan Marshall (Chief Executive Officer)
Brian, do you want to. Brian or Andy? I'm not sure appropriate. I'm not sure on that statement.
Andrew Norstrud
Brian Kinslinger
Okay, thanks so much guys.
OPERATOR
We'll take our next question from Gareth Gassetta with Cantor Fitzgerald.
Gareth Gassetta
Hi guys, thank you. I was wondering if you could dive in on the cost structure and kind of the path to a self sustaining Treasury. Could you maybe talk about what existing cost actions need to be hit before you get to July 1st milestone and then maybe once you get there from that base is the yield strategy. Will that kind of provide some operating leverage on top of kind of where you think it will sit today?
Alan Marshall (Chief Executive Officer)
Andrew Norstrud
Gareth Gassetta
Gotcha. That's really helpful. And maybe, I know it's further down the line, but if you do end up generating some cash flows from this staking business, can you talk about maybe how you think about allocating that and returning it to shareholders? Would you maybe buy more solar lock solar or think about repurchases?
Alan Marshall (Chief Executive Officer)
We would look at all of them like during the quarter we, you know, or we repurchase shares because they're at 0.8 or even less of nav. We had the excess cash. So yeah, I mean any excess cash we have come in will go into building the treasury position that's sold per share, whether it be repurchasing shares or buying more soul.
Gareth Gassetta
Okay, awesome. And then maybe last one, could you just kind of double click on the high yield strategy and like what portion of the treasury is initially allocated to it and your appetite to maybe allocate more or a greater percentage of it towards that in the future.
Alan Marshall (Chief Executive Officer)
Gareth Gassetta
Totally. That's really helpful. Thank you guys.
OPERATOR
And this does conclude our question and answer session. I would now like to turn the conference back over to Alan Marshall for closing remark.
Alan Marshall (Chief Executive Officer)
Just want to thank everybody for joining the call today. We really appreciate the support. Thanks for the great questions and we'll look forward to updating everyone on the year end. Have a great evening.
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