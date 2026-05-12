Karman Holdings Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

On Tuesday, Karman Holdings (NYSE:KRMN) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/332112348
Summary
Karman Holdings Inc reported record first-quarter revenue of $151 million, reflecting a 51% increase year-over-year, with all-time high gross profit and adjusted EBITDA.
The company raised its full-year revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance due to strong performance and high visibility, expecting full-year revenue of $720 to $735 million.
Significant growth was driven by the acquisition of Siemen Composites and MSC, contributing to half of the quarterly revenue growth.
Operational highlights include an all-time high backlog exceeding $1 billion, and strategic investments in capacity expansion like a new facility in Salt Lake City.
Management emphasized ongoing strong relationships with major customers, securing multi-year production commitments potentially exceeding $1 billion in revenue.
The demand environment is favorable, with substantial increases in production for key programs, supported by the President's FY 2027 defense budget request.
Karman Holdings Inc is focused on both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, expecting to pursue one to two acquisitions per year.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Steven Gitlin
John Rando
Mike Willis (Chief Financial Officer)
Jonathan Bodwine (Chief Operating Officer)
John Rando
OPERATOR
John Godden (Equity Analyst at Citigroup)
John Rando
John Godden (Equity Analyst at Citigroup)
Got it. That's, that's helpful. And then just on that last point on supply chain, anything to call out in terms of terms of the supply chain as, as production ramps.
Jonathan Bodwine (Chief Operating Officer)
I'll step in here. This is Jonathan. You know, that's something that, you know, we continue to manage on a regular basis. So, you know, we're engaging with our suppliers and flowing similar demand signals to them so that we're able to secure the inputs to our products. So, you know, right now we're not foreseeing any significant constraints there, but it is something that we manage on a regular basis. Got it. Thanks, guys.
OPERATOR
Once again, if you would like to ask a question, please press Star one to raise your hand. Our next question comes from Jan Engelbrecht with Baird. Your line is open. Please go ahead.
Jan Engelbrecht (Equity Analyst at Baird)
John Rando
Jan Engelbrecht (Equity Analyst at Baird)
John Rando
Jonathan Bodwine (Chief Operating Officer)
You know, Carmen has extensive experience and heritage integrating various payloads ont UAVs and larger fixed wing aircraft. So as that continues to expand, we see that as a potential opportunity for us to help integrate payloads and dispense them from those aircraft. Great. Thanks, Jonathan. Thanks, guys.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from Alexandra Mandery with truist. Your line is open. Please go ahead.
Alexandra Mandery (Equity Analyst at Truist)
Hi. Nice results and thank you for taking my question. Can you give more color on what M and A target profiles look like? I'm sure you are looking to add capabilities, but anything else in terms of geographic foot plan or to increase capacity inorganically and I guess what would be the end market you're looking to add new capabilities to first?
John Rando
Alexandra Mandery (Equity Analyst at Truist)
Great. And then just another quick one. What are you seeing in terms of labor? Any difficulties in adding new labor or retaining labor?
John Rando
We're not seeing significant difficulties with labor at this point in time. You know, obviously we have to continue to keep an active, you know, an active campaign in place to recruit and retain employees as the business continues to grow. But I wouldn't say labor shortages are a significant constraint for us at this point in time. Great, thank you.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from Ken Herbert with RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open. Please go ahead.
Ken Herbert (Equity Analyst at RBC Capital Markets)
Yeah, Hi, good afternoon. First question, clarification, I just wanted to be sure, the 90% visibility, did that include any of these framework agreements or are they not included yet in sort of expectations in terms of visibility for this year?
Mike Willis (Chief Financial Officer)
Ken Herbert (Equity Analyst at RBC Capital Markets)
Okay, that's helpful. Thank you. And how do we think about. I know you called out sort of the total growth, sort of half was. Was contribution from M and A. It seems like though, that maybe that number was a little bit higher. How do we think about sort of the underlying organic growth when we think about the first quarter acquisitions, but then some of the 25 acquisitions as well?
Mike Willis (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
There are no further questions. At this time. I will now turn the call back to Stephen Gitlin for closing remarks.
Steven Gitlin
Thank you, Ellen. And thank you all for your attention today and for your interest in Karman Holdings Inc. An archived version of this call, all SEC filings and relevant company and industry news can be found on our website. We wish you a good day, and we look forward to updating you on our continued progress in the quarters ahead.
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