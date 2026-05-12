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May 12, 2026 5:55 PM 23 min read

Digimarc Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

On Tuesday, Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/gpffvgvb

Summary

Digimarc reported a 9% sequential growth in ARR for Q1 2026, with an expansion of subscription gross margin by 400 basis points year over year.

The company made significant strategic progress, including signing its first commercial order for a secure gift card solution and advancing rollout plans with 15 North American retailers.

Operating expenses were reduced by 36% to $11.7 million, leading to an improvement in non-GAAP net loss per share from $0.40 to $0.07 year over year.

Despite a decrease in total revenue to $7.6 million, Digimarc secured upsell deals for its anti-counterfeiting solution and continued to see market pull for its digital trust and integrity solutions.

Future outlook remains positive with expectations for significant ARR growth in 2026, driven by increased engagement in strategic areas like digital trust and AI security solutions.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Greetings and welcome to the Digimar Corporation First Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. If anyone should require operator assistance, please press Star zero on your telephone keypad. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce Charles Beck. Thank you. You may begin.

Charles Beck (Chief Financial Officer)

Riley McCormick (Chief Executive Officer)

Charles Beck (Chief Financial Officer)

Riley McCormick (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Daniel

Riley McCormick (Chief Executive Officer)

Daniel

Riley McCormick (Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, it's a mix. Sometimes it's adding new brands, sometimes it's adding new geography, sometimes it's adding new functionality. So it's a mix across all of those metrics.

Daniel

Okay, that's helpful. And then last of all, just in regards to Schnucks, just any additional thoughts on how that rollout is pacing relative to expected and then just anything else on the feedback you're hearing there?

Riley McCormick (Chief Executive Officer)

Marlene

Fair enough. Thanks, Marlene.

OPERATOR

Once again, if you would like to ask a question, Please press star 1 on your telephone keypad. I would like to turn the floor over to Riley for closing remarks.

Riley McCormick (Chief Executive Officer)

Okay. Well, thank you, everyone, for dialing in today's call. We hope you have a wonderful rest of your day and look forward to seeing some of you tomorrow. Have a great night.

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