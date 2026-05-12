Dolphin Entertainment Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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Access the full call at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2225/53967
Summary
Dolphin Entertainment Inc reported a 5.2% increase in total revenue to $12.8 million for Q1 2026, with profitability improvements as adjusted EBITDA loss reduced by 25% year over year.
The company is focusing on strategic initiatives such as the Dealmaker partnership and a new publishing imprint venture with Copper Books and Simon & Schuster, which are expected to drive growth with minimal capital investment.
Future outlook is positive with anticipated revenue growth, adjusted EBITDA margin expansion, and significant free cash flow generation due to low capital expenditure needs and federal net operating loss carryforwards.
Operational highlights include major brand activations during Super Bowl 60, an Oscar win for Best Documentary Feature, and record participation at South by Southwest.
Management emphasized alignment with shareholders' interests due to significant insider ownership and highlighted two major contractual catalysts that will enhance free cash flow in the coming years.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Good afternoon and welcome to the Dolphin Entertainment Inc first quarter 2026 earnings call. At this time, all participants have been placed on a listen only mode and we will open the floor for your questions and comments after the presentation. It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, James Carbonara with Hayden Investor Relations. James, the floor is yours.
James Carbonara (Host)
Mirta Nagreeni (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Bill O'Dowd
Derek Greenberg (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great. And then on one of the other catalysts you had mentioned with today's announcement of the partnership with Copper Books, you had said you expect to get 15% of revenue with zero capital. I was wondering, is that in relation to like a publishing deal or is that like book sales, how you think about that revenue and then just overall your expectations for that partnership and kind of getting your pipeline of talent activated within that partnership?
Bill O'Dowd
Derek Greenberg (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great. And just on that 15% revenue, if you could just clarify if that was like publishing deal between author and the publisher, it's book sales. Just with that number, how to think about revenue?
Bill O'Dowd
Yeah, that'll be 15% of the authors keep so and or any consulting fees that are required to get the book into market. So that's what that represents.
Derek Greenberg (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great. And then I wanted to ask about the Youngblood movie. I had two questions there. First, if there was just any revenue from this quarter that was related to the premier and box office run for that for Youngblood. And then my other question is just if there's been any updates on Potential streaming deal or your expectations there?
Bill O'Dowd
Derek Greenberg (Equity Analyst)
Great, that's super helpful. And could you touch on just how the revenue share for the pay per view works?
Bill O'Dowd
Yeah, typically. And in this case, we'll receive somewhere in the neighborhood of 40 to 50% of that revenue when there's a sub distributor like that of Universal. After they take their fee for doing that, that could be offset by marketing costs from the first month or two of revenue. But as a general rule of thumb, I think you could probably expect something like that in that range.
Derek Greenberg (Equity Analyst)
Got it. I wanted to turn to another initiative you guys had, I think, towards the end of last year, just on the Dolphin Intelligence and your marketing initiative. I was wondering just how that's progressing and what you're seeing.
Bill O'Dowd
Derek Greenberg (Equity Analyst)
Very great guess. Just my last question, I was curious how you think about potential MMA from here. Obviously it was a huge part of your past and history, but I was wondering now that you view the platform as largely built out, if you still plan to opportunistically pursue M and A or just if you had any thoughts on that front.
Bill O'Dowd
Derek Greenberg (Equity Analyst)
Yeah, that makes a lot of sense. Thanks for taking my question.
OPERATOR
Oh, sure. Thank you. And there are no further questions in queue at this time. I would now like to hand the call back to CEO Bill o' Dowd for closing remarks.
Bill O'Dowd
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