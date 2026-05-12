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May 12, 2026 5:52 PM 16 min read

Andersen Group Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

On Tuesday, Andersen Group (NYSE:ANDG) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

The full earnings call is available at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=W1rCDWjj

Summary

Andersen Group reported a strong financial performance for Q1 2026 with revenues of $240.7 million, marking a 15.7% increase year-over-year, and exceeding prior guidance.

The adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $72.3 million, reflecting a 26.4% increase, with a margin of 30%.

The company experienced growth across all service lines, with notable performance in Private Client Services, which grew by 18.2%, and revenue per professional increasing by 12.7%.

Despite reporting a GAAP net income of $17.7 million, the net income margin decreased to 7.4% due to $41.2 million in non-cash equity-based compensation expenses related to the IPO.

Future guidance anticipates Q2 revenues between $190 million and $205 million, with full-year revenues projected to reach $980 million to $1 billion, reflecting an 18% growth rate.

The firm plans continued investments in Andersen Consulting and Global Mobility, with several acquisitions completed in Q2 ahead of schedule, contributing to growth strategies.

Management remains optimistic about the company's scalability, pricing power, and long-term growth potential, with ongoing client demand and strategic expansion initiatives.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Greetings and welcome to the Andersen Group first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. If anyone should require operator assistance during the conference, press Star zero on your telephone keypad. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce Greg Visticka, Managing Director, Investor Relations.

Greg Visticka (Managing Director, Investor Relations)

Bill Deckelman (Chief Legal Officer)

Mark Vorsetz (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Neil Livingston (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Mark Marcom (Equity Analyst)

Good afternoon and congratulations on the strong results, Mark and the whole team.

Mark Vorsetz (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

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