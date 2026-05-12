B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/646rg9yi
Summary
B&G Foods completed significant portfolio reshaping, divesting the Green Giant US Frozen business and acquiring Collagen and Kitchen Basics from Del Monte, aiming for higher margins and improved synergies.
Q1 2026 base business net sales increased by 2.8%, with notable growth in spices and flavor solutions, despite overall net sales decreasing due to divestitures.
The updated guidance for fiscal 2026 reflects net sales of $1.735-$1.775 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $275-$290 million, with a focus on further reducing leverage and strategic portfolio management.
Management emphasized the impact of elevated soybean oil prices and potential pricing actions if costs remain high, while highlighting the positive effect of cost savings and restructuring initiatives.
The company reduced its dividend by 50% to allocate more cash towards debt repayment and future strategic investments.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Welcome to the BNG Food Inc. First Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call. Today's call, which is being recorded, is scheduled to last about one hour, including remarks by B and G Foods Management and the question and answer session. I would now like to turn the call over to AJ Schwab, Senior Associate Corporate Strategy and Business Development for B and G Foods. A.J. please go ahead.
AJ Schwab (Senior Associate Corporate Strategy and Business Development)
Casey Keller (Chief Executive Officer)
Bruce Waka (Chief Financial Officer)
Casey Keller (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Andrew Lazer (Equity Analyst)
Great. Thanks so much.
Casey Keller (Chief Executive Officer)
Good afternoon Andrew. How are you?
Andrew Lazer (Equity Analyst)
Casey Keller (Chief Executive Officer)
Andrew Lazer (Equity Analyst)
And then do the portfolio changes you've made the past few quarters, do you think make it harder or easier or neither to sort of execute pricing if and when needed? Should the industry have to deal with another round of inflation going forward? And maybe you can get into a little bit where you are sort of covered and for how long on some of your key inputs.
Casey Keller (Chief Executive Officer)
Andrew Lazer (Equity Analyst)
Thank you.
Casey Keller (Chief Executive Officer)
Andrew Lazer (Equity Analyst)
Makes sense. Thanks so much.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Next question comes from the line of Scott Marks with Jeffries. Please go ahead.
Scott Marks (Equity Analyst)
Hey, good afternoon, guys. Thanks for taking questions. Why don't you just follow up quickly on something that Andrew asked Just in terms of, you know, the kind of flattish outlook for the rest of the year, can you just help us understand a little bit how you're thinking about that in terms of price versus volume versus mix and you know, across the different segments, just what we should be thinking about.
Casey Keller (Chief Executive Officer)
Scott Marks (Equity Analyst)
Okay, understood. Thanks for that. And then just in terms of the decision around the dividend, just wondering if you can help us understand why was the 50% reduction the right number and how do you feel just in terms of the flexibility it gives you to do what you need to do with some of that increased cash?
Casey Keller (Chief Executive Officer)
Scott Marks (Equity Analyst)
Understood. Thanks very much. I'll pass it on.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Next question comes from the line of Robert Moscow, Please go ahead.
Robert Moscow (Equity Analyst)
Hey, I just wanted to make sure I understood the comments on cost. It sounds like soybean oil is really the only thing that's really jumping on you. But are there other elements you mentioned oil cost. Does that flow through your logistics, your packaging, and is your pricing power on those elements of your structure less clear?
Casey Keller (Chief Executive Officer)
Robert Moscow (Equity Analyst)
Casey Keller (Chief Executive Officer)
Robert Moscow (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thanks. Last question. You have the college in business now and Kitchen Basics. Any surprises in your first couple of weeks of owning it, positive or negative?
Casey Keller (Chief Executive Officer)
Bruce Waka (Chief Financial Officer)
Robert Moscow (Equity Analyst)
Yep, makes sense. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Next question comes from the line of William Reuter, bank of America. Please go back.
William Reuter (Equity Analyst)
Casey Keller (Chief Executive Officer)
William Reuter (Equity Analyst)
Got it. Yeah, I guess. Does your guidance imply that raw materials kind of remain where they are or does it imply that they come down to more reasonable or rational levels over a longer public land?
Casey Keller (Chief Executive Officer)
I guess what we've done is we've, you know, let's take, let's take, you know, fuel. We've assumed that it comes down a little bit from where it is today, but certainly higher than what we initially entered our year with our assumptions entering the year.
William Reuter (Equity Analyst)
Got it. Okay, I guess just one last one for me. Your organic sales growth, which has been solid, I guess how much of this is driven by new product innovations versus just underlying growth of some of the products or the categories that you're participating in there?
Casey Keller (Chief Executive Officer)
Bruce Waka (Chief Financial Officer)
William Reuter (Equity Analyst)
Great. I'll pass to others. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Next question comes from the line of David Palmer with Evercore isi. Please go ahead.
David Palmer (Equity Analyst)
Casey Keller (Chief Executive Officer)
David Palmer (Equity Analyst)
Casey Keller (Chief Executive Officer)
David Palmer (Equity Analyst)
Everybody. Thanks for the thoughts.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Next question comes from the line of Karu Martinson with Jefferies company. Please go ahead.
Karu Martinson (Equity Analyst)
Good afternoon. One of your competitors talked about the consumer, especially on the low end, running out of money by the end of the month. I'm wondering how do we square that
Casey Keller (Chief Executive Officer)
Karu Martinson (Equity Analyst)
And just lastly, in terms of the portfolio, certainly pruning some here, adding some stronger performers, do you feel like that we're where we want to be with the portfolio, or are there still opportunities to take some brands out or to add others?
Casey Keller (Chief Executive Officer)
Karu Martinson (Equity Analyst)
Thank you very much, guys. Appreciate it.
OPERATOR
Thank you. We have time for one more question. The next question comes from the line of Carla Casella with JP Morgan. Please go ahead.
Carla Casella (Equity Analyst)
Casey Keller (Chief Executive Officer)
Carla Casella (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great. And then on the 2027 bond maturity, how far ahead of maturity do you typically like to be in terms of refinancing? Are you okay going current do you think that could hurt your ratings? Any thoughts there?
Casey Keller (Chief Executive Officer)
I think, as we typically have, we generally expect to refinance our debt before it goes current. I don't think where we are today in this cycle is vastly different from probably four or five other maturities that we've refinanced since I've been here.
OPERATOR
Thank you. This concludes our teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation. Thank you.
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