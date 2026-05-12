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May 12, 2026 5:51 PM 25 min read

Fold Holdings Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Fold Holdings (NASDAQ:FLD) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kob6ghrr

Summary

Fold Holdings reported a challenging Q1 2026 due to lower Bitcoin prices, resulting in decreased transaction volumes and revenues by 31% and 21% year-over-year, respectively.

The company launched the Fold Credit Card with over 1,000 cardholders, aiming to expand access through a phased rollout and expects significant contributions to growth from this product.

Fold is restructuring its Bitcoin gift card economics to reduce customer fees and plans to scale the product nationally, leveraging its successful partnership with Kroger.

The Bitcoin Bonus program was introduced, allowing employees to earn Bitcoin bonuses, with significant interest from businesses like Steak N Shake.

Operating expenses decreased by 19%, while adjusted EBITDA was negative $5.8 million due to increased payroll and marketing expenses.

The company ended the quarter with $11.5 million in cash, and is optimistic about scaling the credit card and gift card programs, despite industry challenges.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Samir Jain (Investor Relations)

Will Reeves (Chairman and CEO)

Wolf Repass (Chief Financial Officer)

Will Reeves (Chairman and CEO)

OPERATOR

As a reminder to ask a question, you will need to press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press Star one one again. Please stand by while we compile our Q and A roster. Our first question will come from the line of Dave Storm. So Stonegate, your line is open

Dave Storm

Evening, and appreciate you taking my questions. Just want to start with the rollout I know you mentioned that things seem to be going well. Just curious as to if you're seeing anything that would make you want to or be able to go faster or cause you to slow down in that rollout.

Will Reeves (Chairman and CEO)

Dave Storm

Understood. That's great clarity. Thank you. I wanted to turn to maybe some of the institutional interest on the Bitcoin bonus program. What are you seeing towards the top of that funnel? And I guess as you start to bring more corporations on board, how are you seeing that sales Cycle evolve. Is that shortening? Are there things you're learning? Maybe just any more color here would be great.

Will Reeves (Chairman and CEO)

Dave Storm

That's great. Appreciate all the commentary and I'll get back in queue.

OPERATOR

As a reminder to ask a question, please press star 11 on your touch tone telephone. Our next question will be coming from the line of Mike Grondle of Northland. Mike, your line is open.

Mike Grondle

Thank you, guys. First, on the bitcoin gift card, can you kind of explain the economic change to promote distribution partners? Did the fees go from A to B? If you could just walk us through that to start.

Will Reeves (Chairman and CEO)

Mike Grondle

Got it. So you might still have to pay Kroger a small commission, but if I'm buying $50 of Bitcoin off a bitcoin gift card, I'm not paying a commission to you anymore. Is that fair?

Will Reeves (Chairman and CEO)

Mike Grondle

Got it. Do you have any goals for the credit card business? Number of cards September 30th year end 2026. How should we think about that going forward?

Will Reeves (Chairman and CEO)

Wolf Repass (Chief Financial Officer)

Mike Grondle

Got it. Thank you.

OPERATOR

And I would now like to turn the conference back to Will Reeves for closing remarks.

Will Reeves (Chairman and CEO)

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