SenesTech Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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View the webcast at https://app.webinar.net/m976bqQblKE
Summary
SenesTech reported a 2% year-over-year increase in first-quarter revenue to $493,000, despite short-term disruptions from moving Amazon operations in-house.
Direct-to-consumer revenue grew 42% to $194,000, with subscription revenue increasing 44% to $56,000, highlighting a strategic shift towards building a recurring revenue model.
Gross margin improved to a record 68.6% from 64.5%, reflecting better production efficiency and less reliance on discounted sales.
SenesTech's strategic focus includes enhancing direct-to-consumer sales, gaining control over Amazon sales, and restructuring B2B processes to improve sales pipeline and forecast accuracy.
The company is pursuing international expansion selectively, focusing on markets with expedited regulatory processes and potential for short-term revenue.
Management emphasized a disciplined approach to operating expenses, with plans to optimize SG&A costs after absorbing one-time restructuring expenses.
SenesTech is exploring additional rodent control products to expand its Evolve brand and leveraging its own e-commerce platform for efficient new product launches.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Good afternoon everyone and welcome to the SenesTech Reports 1st Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results Conference Call after today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. To submit a question, you may type it into the Ask A Question box on the webcast screen.
Robert Blohm
Michael Edel (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Tom Chesterman (Chief Financial Officer)
Michael Edel (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Robert Blohm
Very good. Thank you very much Michael and Tom for your prepared remarks. There again, to everyone listening through the webcast Portal. If you would like to ask a question, you can type it into the Ask a Question there on your screen. I have a few questions already in the queue, so I will proceed here. First one is, given the early results from April, is it fair to expect Q over Q quarter over quarter revenue growth and a reasonable chance at record revenue?
Michael Edel (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you, Robert. I believe that from the results that we're already seeing and what we've talked about bringing in and direct control over our D2C efforts, I do believe that we can see reasonable growth quarter over quarter and I do believe that we will continue to break records.
Robert Blohm
All right, very good. Next question here is are you seeing any expansion internationally, especially with the hantavirus breakout?
Michael Edel (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Robert Blohm
All right, very good. Next question here. Sort of broadly relating to the New York City test or trial there. What sort of announcements do you expect them to make relating to the results? Really? Anything more that you can add relating to New York City?
Michael Edel (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Robert Blohm
Okay, very good. Next question here is can you Please explain the rationale behind the direct to consumer focus.
Michael Edel (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Robert Blohm
All right. And sort of an extension of that, discuss, you know, sort of the reviews regarding Amazon quality control, sort of the broader work that's being done to ensure customers sort of understand how the product is utilized.
Michael Edel (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Robert Blohm
Okay, next question here is were these changes that are being discussed already sort of in effect under your prior role or did they become more of a priority once Jill Frerunt retired?
Michael Edel (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Robert Blohm
Okay, very good. Our next question here is SG&A remains high for the level of revenue this quarter, including the sort of one time severance in legal that were discussed there. Is there a plan to optimize SGA to better match the levels of the business
Michael Edel (President and Chief Executive Officer)
That's a great question and I'm going to let Tom take that question so he can speak more specifically to the amount of one time out of the norm cost that we were dealing with as we move, as we were in this quarter.
Tom Chesterman (Chief Financial Officer)
Robert Blohm
All right, our next question here. And again, just a reminder everyone, if you'd like to ask a question and you're listening through the webcast portal there, go ahead and type that into the Ask a question box there on your screen. Michael and Tom, there's a follow up here pertaining to hantavirus. Has there been an uptick in incoming inquiries regarding the heightened hantavirus awareness?
Michael Edel (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Yes, there's been a significant uptick in search for options looking to solve rodent and pest related problems. We have seen an increase in uptick.
Robert Blohm
Very good. Next question here. Is there any update on sort of the brick and mortar Home Depot, other brick and mortar companies moving from online to in store?
Michael Edel (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Robert Blohm
Very good. Again, just a quick reminder everyone, if you're listening to the webcast portal, final reminder here, please go ahead and type your question into the Ask a Question box there on your screen. Another question here. Has there been any thoughts on capital structure and valuing the company equity? Is there any update on when the company might get close to self funding or being able to adjust the cap structure so it's not purely equity funded?
Michael Edel (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Tom Chesterman (Chief Financial Officer)
Robert Blohm
All right, very good. And next question here is regarding subscriptions. I think you just touched a little bit on this, Michael, but really talk about why the subscriptions are an important part of the business going forward.
Michael Edel (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Robert Blohm
Michael Edel (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Robert Blohm
All right, very good. Well, I'm showing no further questions. So with that Michael, I will turn it back over to you for any closing remarks.
Michael Edel (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah. Thank you, Robert. Thank you, Tom. I want to thank everybody for participating and taking the time out of your day to listen to what we have to say. We're very excited about the future and we look forward to more updates as time marches on. But have a great day and thank you.
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