SenesTech Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer Follow

I'd like to turn the conference call over to Robert Blohm with Lytham Partners. Please go ahead. Thank you very much, Jamie and thank you all for joining us today to discuss Synesthetech's first quarter 2026 financial results. This for the period ended March 31, 2026. With us on the call today are Michael Edel, the Company's newly appointed President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tom Chesterman, the Company's Chief Financial Officer. At the conclusion of today's prepared remarks, we'll open the call for a question and answer session. As mentioned, if you are listening through the webcast portal and would like to ask a question, you can submit it your question through the Ask A Question feature in the webcast player. Before we begin with prepared remarks, we submit for the record the following statement Statements made by the management team of SenesTech during the course of this conference call may contain forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act 1933 is amended and Section 21E of the securities Exchange act of 1934 is amended and such forward looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform act of 1995. Forward looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as may, future, plan or planned, will or should, expected, anticipates, draft, eventually or projected. Listeners are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events or results to differ materially from from those projected in the forward looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward looking statements as a result of various factors and other risks identified in the Company's filings with the securities and Exchange Commission. All forward looking statements contained during this conference call speak only as the date which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates. As of such date, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise. With that said, let me turn the call over to Michael Eddell, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Michael, please proceed thank you, Robert. And good afternoon to everyone joining us today. As this is my first earnings call with SenesTech Investors as President and Chief Executive Officer, I wanted to start by saying how excited I am to be formally joining the company. I accepted this role as CEO with SenesTech because my conviction in the products and markets is strong. However, my conviction in our ability to dramatically scale this business is even stronger. The work now is to translate product strength into commercial execution at scale. That is the central priority of this management team. Although I have just been appointed CEO, I'm not coming into this business cold. I began working closely with SenesTech mid-2025 initially in a consulting capacity to evaluate the business and build a strategic plan focused on commercial growth. In October, I became the Interim Chief Operating Officer to lead implementation of that strategic plan. Over the past several months we have been taking a hard look at the business and making practical changes designed to create a more scalable, more accountable and more data driven operating model. Those changes are not theoretical. We have streamlined operations. We have prioritized direct to consumer revenue as a core growth engine. We have moved to direct management of our Amazon account for the Evolve brand. We have restructured B2B processes and the sales organization to improve discipline, pipeline visibility, forecasting, accountability focus. We have advanced work on packaging, digital marketing efforts, subscription customer education and our own E commerce platform. The goal across all of these initiatives is quite simple. Make the product easier to understand, easier to buy, easier to deploy and easier to reorder. The direct to consumer channel is central to that Strategy. During the first quarter, direct to consumer revenue increased 42% to a record $194,000 despite the disruption associated with moving the Amazon operations in house. That is an important result because the Amazon transition was a deliberate strategic move. It was not just a channel change. It changed what we can see, what we can control and how quickly we can respond. By managing Amazon directly, we gained better access to customer behavior, advanced advertising performance, subscription data, pricing, visibility, media, buying efficiency and just overall channel economics. We can learn faster, we could test faster and we can improve conversion faster. We can test new products and new packaging more quickly and that is the type of operating model that we need. We consider Amazon as a key pillar to our sales strategy. There was a short term disruption as we transition away from third party e commerce management and as existing third party inventory continue to move through the channel. That was to be expected, but the early data after the transition are highly encouraging. April was the first full month completing following the completion of the Amazon Transition and E Commerce sales increased 163% to a record $146,000 compared with approximately 55,000 in April of 2025. Amazon retail sales of the evolved brand were approximately 96,000 in April while sales through our own Synesthetech website were approximately $50,000. We began taking control of advertising execution in mid February, completed the broader transition in March are in the early and the early trend is exactly the kind of sign we want to see. We are now moving to improve our website sales platform as well. That being the second pillar in our strategy. Product like Evolve is not a one time novelty purchase. It is intended to be part of an ongoing rodent management program. That is why recurring revenue is so important to our strategy. With subscription revenue being a core part of the new direct to consumer strategy, we are now seeing meaningful evidence that this was the right focus. In just the first quarter, subscription revenue increased 44% to a new record at 56,000 compared with just 39,000 in the prior year period and subscriber counts increased more than 50%. Then in April, subsequent to the quarter end, subscription based revenue increased 198% year over year to approximately 36,000. Another record subscription based customers increased 109%. Those are still early numbers, but they are important proof points. They indicate the product stickiness, the customer engagement and the potential to build a more predictable recurring revenue based model. Now we need to build on that. We are tracking weekly sales, new to brand sales, subscription metrics, conversion metrics, media ad buying performance and customer behavior. We have reactivated our Google advertising in April to begin collecting search data support online revenue. We are continuing to redesign our E commerce [email protected] with a focus on reducing friction, simplifying navigation, improving conversion and supporting subscription growth. We're also refreshing our packaging to improve shelf visibility and simplifying the consumer message. The updating packaging prominently features rat birth control messaging because we want the customers to immediately understand what makes this product different. We do not want ambiguity at the point of a decision. We want clarity. The same principle applies to our B2B business, the third pillar to our commercial strategy. We believe there are large opportunities across pest management, agriculture, municipalities, distributor, commercial customers, national retailers and other professional channels. By capturing those opportunities requires focus and discipline. It is not enough to have a long list of prospects. We need a qualified pipeline, clear ownership, better forecasting and a standardized sales process. Over the past several months we have restructured the entire B2B team and processes around those objectives. We are concentrating resources on the largest and highest impact opportunities within each vertical while providing accountability around pipeline and forecast accuracy. Here again we saw early proof. In the quarter, B2B revenue increased 57% to 298,000 compared with approximately a high 190,000 in the first quarter of last year year. We continue to see municipal deployment activity across major urban markets including Chicago, Boston, Washington D.C. new York and New York City. The previously announced 12 month New York City rat contraception pilot program is expected to conclude this month and we look forward to those results. We are also continuing to support distributors, pest management professionals, commercial customers and agricultural opportunities where the product can fit into a broader integrated pest management program. We will remain selective and disciplined de emphasizing the smaller or longer term opportunities, but we believe the B2B opportunity is significant. In addition, the work that we are doing with our focus on direct to consumer will bring more brand awareness which will support our continuing efforts in the B2B. We are already seeing an increase in inbound opportunities and leads from these efforts. Product expansion is another part of building a broader commercial platform. We plan to expand the Evolve brand with additional rodent control products that can broaden our offering and strengthen our position in the category. We are also advancing launch readiness around potential related products such as an attractant and repellent products. Now the idea is not to dilute the mission, it is to strengthen the ecosystem around the Core Fertility control solutions, yet give customers more tools to deploy with a complete program. I would note again, full control over Amazon and our own e commerce website now gives us a very efficient launch platform for these potential new products which had not been in place historically. We're also improving how field activity, sales support regulatory and product development work together. The field and sales teams have been reintegrated and generating higher quality B2B opportunities to drive near term revenues internationally. We're putting more structure around opportunity vetting to focus to focus on opportunities that can produce near term revenues. We shipped initial stocking orders to New Zealand and Bermuda during the during the quarter and we will continue to pursue international opportunities where the regulatory process can move efficiently with limited incremental cost. Where a market requires significant regulatory investment or long periods of time, we will generally require local partners to assist us or fund that process. That is a disciplined approach to expansion. The first quarter also demonstrated the importance of operating discipline. Gross margin improved to A company record 68.6% compared with 64.5% in the prior year period. That reflects improved product production efficiency and reduced reliance on discounted sales activity. We need to grow revenue, but we also need to protect the economics of the business as we grow. That is how we build a durable company, not just a bigger one. So when I think about synestheq's future, I think in very practical terms. We need to sell more product, we need to improve conversion, we need to focus on subscriptions for recurring revenue, we need to build repeat purchasing behavior and we need to win larger B2B opportunities. We need to make Amazon our own [email protected] our distributors, the municipalities, pest management professionals and commercial customers working together as a coherent growth strategy. And we need to measure progress with real operating metrics, not anecdotes. That is the vision I want investors to understand. We are building a more scalable, data driven recurring revenue business around a differentiated product in a market that needs better solutions for overall pest management. We have a lot of work ahead of us and I do not want to overstate early results, but I am very encouraged by what we are seeing. The record April E Commerce momentum, the record subscription growth, the B2B improvement, the record gross margins and the stronger operating infrastructure all point in the same direction. SenesTech is entering a new phase defined by commercial focus, execution discipline and accountability and my job is to drive that every single day. With that, let me turn it over to Tom Chesterman to review the financials in more detail and then I will come back with a few closing comments before turning over the call to your questions. Tom

thank you Michael and good afternoon everyone. I will provide a brief review of our first quarter 2026 financial results and add context around the operating trends that Michael discussed. As I can note that we will be filing our 10Q later today for a more detailed look at our results to date. Revenue for the first quarter was $493,000, an increase of 2% compared with $485,000 in the first quarter of 2025. This result should be viewed in the context of our transition from third party management to direct management of Amazon sales for the Evolve brand. That transition was substantially completed in mid March. While it created short term channel disruption, as Michael mentioned, it gives us greater control over customer data, advertising performance, pricing, visibility, subscriptions and overall channel economics which we believe will drive growth and profitability into the future. Direct to consumer revenue increased 42% to a record $194,000 compared with $137,000 in the prior year period of that subscription. Revenue increased 44% to a record $56,000 compared to approximately $39,000 last year while subscriber counts increased more than 57%. These metrics support our view that recurring revenue can be a larger component of the business over time. Note that the year ago metrics exclude the third party E Commerce revenue as we want to provide a clear understanding of the growth we are seeing. Third party E Commerce revenue in the year ago period was $158,000 and we expect that third party e commerce revenue has strong potential for growth and we expect future announcements about expansion in this area. B2B revenue increased 57% to 298,000 compared with 190,000 in the first quarter of 2025. We saw continued traction across distributor, municipal, professional and commercial channels. We're also improving process discipline in the BDB organization with a greater focus on standardized sales processes, pipeline validation, forecasting accuracy and larger dollar opportunities within the targeted verticals subsequent to quarter end. April provided an encouraging early proof point for the E Commerce transition. E Commerce sales increased 163% year over year to approximately $146,000 and increased 47% compared to March. Amazon retail sales of all products were approximately 96,000 and sales through the SenesTech website were approximately $50,000. Subscription based revenue also increased 198% year over year in April to approximately $36,000. While April is only one month. The early data supports the strategic rationale for direct management of our E Commerce channels. Gross profit increased 8% to $338,000 compared with $313,000 in the prior year period. Gross margin improved to 68.6%, another company record compared with 64.5% in the first quarter of 2025. This margin improvement reflected improved production efficiency and a lower reliance on discounted sales activity. We view this as an important indicator of the underlying economics of the business. As we scale, this becomes manifest when the gross profit dollars are growing faster than top line revenue. Operating expenses reflected among other factors, severance costs, one time legal costs and other extraordinary one time items associated with the organizational transition and strategic Restructuring currently underway. First quarter 2026 results included approximately $443,000 of one time expenses. As mentioned above on a pro forma basis adjusting for these items, adjusted EBITDA loss, a non GAAP measure was 1.6 million compared with 1.5 million in the prior year period. Reconciliations on these non GAAP measures are included in today's press release. Turning to the balance sheet, we ended the first quarter with $6.8 million of cash and cash equivalents based on Our current operating plan. We believe this provides operating Runway into the third quarter of 2027. We remain focused on managing expenses carefully while supporting the commercial initiatives that we believe can drive higher quality revenue growth over time. With that financial overview, I will turn the call back to Michael for closing remarks.

Thank you, Tom. I want to close by bringing the discussion back to the central point which is our focus in driving revenues with product that we know works and how we can disrupt this category. We have a product we believe in, we have a market that needs better options, and we have clear evidence that customers are engaging with evolve through the direct to consumer channels that subscription behavior is building, that Amazon become a more effective channel under our direct management, and that B2B opportunities are beginning to move with more discipline. But the company will not be defined by belief alone. It will be defined by execution. That means increasing revenue through channels where we can see the customer, understand performance and control the economics. It means improving conversion on Amazon and our own e commerce website. It means increasing the number of subscription customers and retaining them. It means using the website, redesign, packaging refresh, paid media, social efforts and customer education to reduce friction. It means going after the largest and most attractive B2B opportunities with a validated pipeline and accountability to the sales process. It means supporting municipalities, pest management professionals, agricultural customers, distributors and commercial accounts with a clear value proposition and better field support. It means expanding the Evolve platform in ways that make sense for the customer and for the company's economics. I'm very encouraged by the April data, but I view it as just the starting point. We need to convert early momentum into repeatable performance. We need to make every dollar of marketing, every customer interaction, every sales meeting and every product initiative contribute to growth. That is the standard I am setting for the organization. The nestec's mission is to create cleaner cities, more efficient businesses and healthier communities through effect effective and sustainable pest management solutions. That mission is powerful, but it must be matched with disciplined commercial execution. As CEO, my commitment is to bring that discipline to this business. Every day. We will focus resources on the highest impact commercial opportunities, improve sales execution, build scalable operating processes, and hold ourselves accountable to those metrics that matter. Thank you to our employees, our customers, our partners and our shareholders for your continued support. We are very excited about the path ahead and we are focused on turning the opportunity in front of us into measurable growth. Robert, we're now ready to open the call for questions.

Thank you, Robert. That's a very interesting question. I think the hantavirus really points out the potential risks involved with rodent or rat infestations. And obviously our position is one to where we think we have a solution that can take care of rodent infestations long term. Related to the international parts of our business. As I mentioned before, we really want to focus in international on those countries that we can make an impact short term. A lot of the regulatory requirements for certain parts of the world can take anywhere from two to three years to get through those processes. So unless we have a partner in place that's going to support and bear some of those costs, we are going to focus only on those international opportunities that can bring in short term near term revenues.

There's nothing I could really speak to today on the New York City tests or the trials at this point because we're getting prepared to announce some of the data and some of the results from the various areas that we've been testing. I would say that longer term these types of solutions and these types of pilot programs require those partnerships in a city like New York that are willing to not only implement these types of pilots, but do all of the necessary work that is necessary beyond just the evolved products, because it's all about the environment that an area is creating for pests like rats. And so we want to make sure that it's a unified approach and an approach that is one where we have buy in from the partners that we're working on at a trial or a test like New York City.

Thank you. The direct to consumer focus the company historically has led with B2B options. And I think what the company found and learned very, very quickly is the brand aware. Without brand awareness, it's very hard to drive partner business if the consumers are not aware of the product. And that is especially true in large brick and mortar retailers. So implementing the changes that we are leading with D2C is going to create significant brand awareness. It's going to create significant success and exposure for the brand and the wins there which then will carry over into the B2B efforts that we have going on right now.

That's a great question and it's been one of the main focus for us in our online presence is to really educate the consumers on how the product works, how it's going to be impactful, how long is it going to take? It's not a matter of just simply putting our product out in the field. It really is a matter of deploying it in a manner that is going to be successful for the environment that it's being used in. So education is a key part of that effort. I think historically we've not provided as much information whereas now we're going to be providing significantly more information and trying to set the proper expectations for a long term solution to solve this problem.

It really was an early priority as I had come in initially as consulting effort to really help understand what was driving the business and what the strategic focus and strategic plan should be. We started to implement those changes very, very quickly and a lot of those changes were started back in Q4 and really took final shape as we moved into Q1 of this year. That's why we've been able to see some of the incredible results that you're seeing right now just in Q1. Very, very early but pretty significant in terms of the results we're seeing.

Thanks, Michael. I think it's important to view these as part of the investment we're making in this strategic transition. We're bringing in new personnel to cover, they have new skills, et cetera. We've taken out of the picture some litigation and other legal issues that were frankly just distracting to the business. So yeah, there was a bit of what I would call investment in the SGA in Q1. The focus here is now that we've gotten those things kind of out of the way, we're able to provide a more streamlined sga. That's one of the reasons why we wanted to make sure that we put in as much detail about those one time expenses and provide a more, a more normalized view of what the burn rate would look as we move forward. So, yeah, there is a plan to optimize SGA. We needed to take these expenses in Q1 in order to make this transition and make it well and make it quickly so we can then move on to all of the growth initiatives that Michael's been talking about.

That's a great question, Robert. What I will say about Home Depot and other brick and mortar retailers is something I mentioned early on. The large retailers are not in the business of promoting a product. They're in the business of selling product. And so what they look for in a brand is the brand awareness. And our people, our consumer, is going to come into their store, understand that product, look for that product, ask for that product, and then purchase that product in store. And I think historically, as I mentioned before, we didn't have the proper focus in creating brand awareness through our D2C and through Amazon, which is one of the main focuses that we have been talking about on this call and through this quarter. I do believe there is quite a bit of opportunity in the large brick and mortar retailers, but we have to demonstrate clearly to them that these consumers are looking for this type of product and can expand their revenues in that category.

Robert, thanks again. This is also a great question. I'll take the first part of this and then turn it over to Tom. What I'd like to emphasize is the fact that we are extremely focused on driving revenue. Revenue solves a lot of problems and the type of revenue, such as recurring revenue, subscription and so on, is even better. And the goal is to reduce the burn so that we're incrementally over time moving closer and closer to that break even point. And so I think if you have a focus on revenue, it solves a lot of problems. Tom, you could answer chime in addition on this question.

Yeah, I think the two points I would make, I mean one is to echo Michael's point, which is to say that what we're trying to provide here is as much information about our the vector we're following in terms of the revenue growth and the profitability growth that allows us to move towards that. As we look at the capital structure though the second part, we are already looking at other options besides equity. We do use equipment financing for all of our capital equipment purchases and we are getting closer and closer to the point at which we can utilize debt for more cash flow management purposes. And this again gets back to the quality of the revenue, as much as predictable as it can get. That provides the cash flow information that the lenders need in order to provide debt financing as opposed to solely relying on the shareholders.

Thank you. That again is a great question, one we have been focused on since I got involved with the company as a consultant very early on it became very clear to me that the product is a consumable product, that it is a repeatable product and it was just absolutely perfect for establishing a recurring revenue. Recurring revenue and subscription business allows us to have a lower cost for customers. So the customer acquisition on one time purchases and bringing in new customers into the funnel is quite a bit more expensive than those customers that are on a regular subscription model or a subscription revenue. So we think it's going to be absolutely critical to our business to really focus and grow that. The side result of that is that the happier subscriber customers that you have and the more stickiness you create creates a very like a flywheel effect and it's creating a lot of momentum for the business and you can see that just through these results that we've been talking about on the D2C side of the business.

All right, thank you for that. This will be the last question. It appears I'm showing no further questions after this in the queue. Congratulations on the quarter and the successful transition. Again, follow up on the hantavirus company seems to have a generational marketing opportunity to enter the conversation to build awareness around the product. Have you considered a different approach towards marketing and social to capitalize as one of the only pure rodent plays in the market?

Great question. I will tell you this. The historically a lot of the efforts for social media and being able to market to these types of opportunities has not really been focused. We're bringing in new teams like we brought in teams to manage. And as we're managing the Amazon efforts and as we're doing on our own website, you'll be seeing quite a bit over the next quarter of all of the new path, the new, the new approach to the social media and social markets that we're going to be advertising on and posting to. So yes, we are going to be moving more in that direction to capitalize on those markets and those channels.