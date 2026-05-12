Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
movers image
May 12, 2026 5:50 PM 11 min read

Intelligent Protection Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

On Tuesday, Intelligent Protection (NASDAQ:IPM) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2856/53935

Summary

Intelligent Protection Management Corp reported a 15.2% increase in revenue for Q1 2026, driven by a 19% rise in managed IT services and a 78.4% increase in procurement revenue.

The company focused on enhancing AI capabilities through partnerships, notably with MSORI Therapeutics, to improve workflow efficiency and scalability for its clients.

Management highlighted a significant 42% decrease in loss from operations year-over-year, despite a shift from net income to net loss due to the absence of a prior year's non-recurring tax benefit.

Operational highlights include achieving SOC 2 Type 1 compliance and extending a data center colocation license agreement through 2032.

The company plans to pursue strategic opportunities, including potential mergers or acquisitions, to bolster its growth and value delivery to shareholders.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Jason Katz (Chief Executive Officer)

Kara Jenny

Joe Dorme (Moderator)

Jared Mills (President)

Jason Katz (Chief Executive Officer)

Joe Dorme (Moderator)

Great. That completes our investor submitted questions. I'll turn the call over to our CEO Jason Katz for closing remarks.

Jason Katz (Chief Executive Officer)

Jason I'd like to thank everyone for your support and for joining us today. We're very grateful for your interest in our business. We look forward to updating the market on our progress as we continue to execute on our business plan. We will talk with you again to review our second quarter 2026 results. Have a great day.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved