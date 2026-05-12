Full Transcript: HireQuest Q1 2026 Earnings Call

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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Access the full call at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2359/53938
Summary
Hirequest Inc reported a 12.7% decrease in total revenue for Q1 2026 to $6.5 million, largely due to the divestiture of MRI Network assets.
The company's franchise staffing model has shown resilience, with consistent profitability and growth in system-wide sales, despite a challenging staffing market.
Hirequest Inc has maintained a strong balance sheet with no debt, and continues to focus on a strategy of disciplined M&A combined with organic franchise growth.
Future outlook is positive, with signs of improving staffing demand and optimistic year-over-year comparisons in Q2, bolstered by reduced undocumented immigration and investments in the National Accounts program.
The company made a $105 million cash offer for True Blue's People Ready segment, aiming to expand its HireQuest Direct division.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Walter Frank (Moderator)
Rick Hermans (Chief Executive Officer)
David Hartley (Chief Financial Officer)
Rick Hermans (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Kevin Steinke (Equity Analyst)
Rick Hermans (Chief Executive Officer)
Kevin Steinke (Equity Analyst)
Okay, yeah, that's helpful. And so you mentioned the year over year comparisons becoming more favorable as we enter the second quarter. And I had noticed as well that excluding mri, the system wide sales were flat year over year in the first quarter. So should we kind of think about you've moved into a more, you know, actually growth year over year on a weekly basis over the last few weeks?
Rick Hermans (Chief Executive Officer)
Kevin Steinke (Equity Analyst)
All right. And yeah, you mentioned maybe a couple of the factors helping you out there, reduced undocumented immigration and also your national accounts program. So maybe just kind of touch on how you believe those things have benefited the results recently here.
Rick Hermans (Chief Executive Officer)
Kevin Steinke (Equity Analyst)
All right, great. Maybe just to touch on the true blue offer of the offer for the on demand segment, the people ready, can you maybe just give investors a sense of, you know, the size of that business you're targeting in terms of system wide sales or you mentioned it was unperforming, underperforming, you know, and maybe if you were to acquire that, how you feel like you could improve its performance and its profitability.
Rick Hermans (Chief Executive Officer)
So unfortunately I'm not at liberty to speak of anything beyond what's been released. So your questions are valid, they'll just probably have to be for a different point.
Kevin Steinke (Equity Analyst)
No. Okay, completely understand. Just maybe lastly, you know, you mentioned the positive year over year comparisons. Are you seeing that in any particular markets or segments of your business, commercial versus on demand, or is it kind of pretty broad based in terms of the stabilizing and improving trends you've seen?
Rick Hermans (Chief Executive Officer)
Kevin Steinke (Equity Analyst)
And you know, which, which again is more of a return to traditionally what staffing, you know, is really, you know, a very good product for. And so again, we're very encouraged with it. And again, broad based. Okay, sounds good. Appreciate the comments. I'll turn it back over.
OPERATOR
Thanks once again. If you have a question or a comment, please press Star one. The next question comes from Keegan Cox with DA Davidson. Please proceed.
Keegan Cox (Equity Analyst)
Hi. Thanks for the question. I just wanted to ask how results came in versus your expectations for the quarter. I mean, excluding MRI like you said, system wide sales flat, looks like service revenues improved, but franchise royalties down, I guess kind of. Is that just all weather related? You kind of talked about it, but walk me through it again, I guess.
Rick Hermans (Chief Executive Officer)
Keegan Cox (Equity Analyst)
Got it. And then you kind of talked about it already seeing a return of some segments of business that haven't been there for a while. You mentioned the retrofits. I'm guessing, you know, you're seeing a lot more on the industrial side too, and construction wise.
Rick Hermans (Chief Executive Officer)
You know, construction is improving, but construction is not. Construction isn't what it was, let's say a year and a half ago. It's not, it's recovering, but slower. Unless you get into the big data centers or the really big projects, which again, we're Cracking more into. But really the real action for us is just. It really is in the industrial and manufacturing side. It's definitely improved.
Keegan Cox (Equity Analyst)
Got it. And then just my final one is there we follow a few indicators. I mean, if I look at True Blue and PeopleReady, it looked like that business accelerated this quarter. Other industry publications show that temp staffing demand is improving. I guess, you know, looking at your results, why wouldn't your trends be holding up relative to these indicators?
Rick Hermans (Chief Executive Officer)
Keegan Cox (Equity Analyst)
a big deal for the staffing industry compared to the last three years, as we pointed out even in our prepared remarks. I mean, the staffing industry is down 3% overall since 2019. And so like I said, it seems like that trend is finally starting to break. Got it.
OPERATOR
Thank you. We have reached the end of the question and answer session and I will now turn the call over to management for closing remarks.
Rick Hermans (Chief Executive Officer)
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