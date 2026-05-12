PaySign Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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Summary
PaySign reported a record start to 2026 with a 50.8% increase in revenue to $28 million, surpassing expected guidance.
Net income rose 110% to $5.4 million, and adjusted EBITDA increased by 113% to $10.6 million, highlighting significant operational leverage.
The company launched four new programs in its patient affordability segment, with a total of 135 active programs, and aims to exceed the 55 net program additions from 2025.
Plasma business revenue grew by 25% to $11.7 million despite a reduction in the number of plasma centers due to strategic closures of underperforming sites.
PaySign anticipates full-year revenue growth of 30-35%, with future strategic focus on expanding its SaaS solutions and engaging in new pharmaceutical and plasma collection partnerships.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Mark Newcomer (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Jeff Baker (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Jacob Stephan (Analyst at Lake Street Capital Markets)
Matt Turner (President of Patient Affordability)
Jacob Stephan (Analyst at Lake Street Capital Markets)
And I mean, if I'm running the numbers, that kind of implies like 190 programs exiting 20, 26, I guess from a capacity standpoint, you know, do you guys feel like you have the extra bandwidth? What's needed to fully add those programs?
Matt Turner (President of Patient Affordability)
Jacob Stephan (Analyst at Lake Street Capital Markets)
And then maybe if we could just touch on some of the guidance commentary. I know you guys said you expect revenue to be roughly equal. Looking at kind of the, you know, the plasma centers, obviously you're expecting a decline in Q2 here. I think that implies a pretty significant ramp in the back half for plasma revenue, if I'm catching that right.
Matt Turner (President of Patient Affordability)
Jacob Stephan (Analyst at Lake Street Capital Markets)
Okay, appreciate the color guys. Congrats again. Thanks, Jacob.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Next question is coming from Gary Prestipino from Barrington Research. Your line is now live.
Gary Prestipino (Analyst at Barrington Research)
Hey, good afternoon everyone. Jeff, you guys were throwing around a lot of numbers here. I want to make sure that I've got this right. By your press release you say you have 135 pharma programs right now, correct?
Jeff Baker (Chief Financial Officer)
No. Per the press release for the quarter, we exited the quarter with 135 programs. As I sit here today at 5:20, we have 141 active programs. By the end of, by the end of the second quarter, I have told you that we will have between 147 to 150 active programs.
Gary Prestipino (Analyst at Barrington Research)
Okay, that's what I was confused about. And then for the plasma you have 573 and you're going to be between 550 and 560.
Jeff Baker (Chief Financial Officer)
Right? We were at 573 at the end of the quarter and then we had a customer notify us that they were shutting centers on May 5, 19 centers. And then I said that we expect it in the second quarter with between 555 and 560 because we have some other new centers opening in the pipeline.
Gary Prestipino (Analyst at Barrington Research)
Okay, that's helpful. I just want to make sure I got that right. So you talked a little bit, Mark, about your plasma platform and how you're integrating into these providers. What are the competitive advantages to an entity integrating into the platform? Number one, how does that work in conjunction with the app that you developed? And then are there any other players out there that have a platform with Your technological capabilities.
Mark Newcomer (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Gary Prestipino (Analyst at Barrington Research)
Okay, thank you. And then just a couple more and I'll jump off. I believe one of the individuals, and I forgot your name on this is that you're talking about the pharma programs and about 50% are takeaways. 50% of new programs. Is that about how your, your new wins are putting out a bit of a difference there?
Matt Turner (President of Patient Affordability)
Gary Prestipino (Analyst at Barrington Research)
Jeff Baker (Chief Financial Officer)
Gary Prestipino (Analyst at Barrington Research)
Okay, thank you. Yeah, ma', am. Thank you.
OPERATOR
As a reminder, that STAR wanted to be placed into question. Q. Our next question is coming from John Ekman from Radenburg Balmond. Your line is now live.
John Ekman (Analyst at Radenburg Balmond)
Hi, can you hear me okay?
Jeff Baker (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, John, we hear you.
John Ekman (Analyst at Radenburg Balmond)
Okay, thank you. Congrats on the quarter. Pretty impressive.
Jeff Baker (Chief Financial Officer)
Thank you.
John Ekman (Analyst at Radenburg Balmond)
Could you elaborate a little more on, the, the SAS and the app? Is that live? Are you getting revenues now? Has it been approved by the fda?
Mark Newcomer (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Currently we're having discussions back and forth with the fda and that's really all I can say right now. We, you know, we continue the process and looking forward to giving you guys updates as soon as we can.
John Ekman (Analyst at Radenburg Balmond)
Okay, so you're not generating revenues with it right now?
Mark Newcomer (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Currently right now, no.
John Ekman (Analyst at Radenburg Balmond)
Okay. Thank you.
Mark Newcomer (President and Chief Executive Officer)
You're welcome.
John Ekman (Analyst at Radenburg Balmond)
And then can you comment a little bit? You said something about non pharmaceutical programs on the payment side. Any further comments on that?
Mark Newcomer (President and Chief Executive Officer)
No, really, what we're talking, I mean, you know, it's our mix of other business and plasma. That's really what we have in relation to non Pharmaceutical business at this point. We do have targets that we're going after, but it's kind of premature to discuss those at this point in time. But, you know, hopefully we'll be discussing those in the near future.
John Ekman (Analyst at Radenburg Balmond)
Okay, thank you. Appreciate it.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Next question today is coming from Peter Heckman from DA Davidson. Gervais is now live.
Peter Heckman (Analyst at DA Davidson)
Hey, good afternoon. Thanks for taking my question. You have your net cash slowly creeping up. Almost 21 million in the quarter. Do you have any material obligations beyond, I think there's something like 5 or 6 million, perhaps in future payments to the founders of Gamma. But beyond that, do you have any obligations on that cash? And if not, I guess, how are you thinking about allocating some of that cash over the next couple years? Hey, Pete.
Jeff Baker (Chief Financial Officer)
Peter Heckman (Analyst at DA Davidson)
Yep, yep. And I didn't see it in the press release and haven't seen the Q yet, but were there any share repurchases in the quarter? There were not. Not this quarter. All right, I appreciate it. My pleasure.
OPERATOR
Thank you. We've reached the end of our question and answer session. I'd like to turn the floor back over for any further closing comments.
Mark Newcomer (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you. Kevin, thank you again for joining us today. We look forward to updating you on our continued progress next quarter. You'll have a wonderful rest of your day.
OPERATOR
Thank you.
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