Spectral AI Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fpqgj7vj/
Summary
Spectral AI reported Q1 2026 R&D revenue of $4 million, a decline from $6.7 million year-over-year, primarily due to the completion of work under the BARDA contract's base phase.
The company received $31.7 million in advanced BARDA funding in March 2026 to accelerate the Deep View System's development and procure up to 30 devices for various centers.
Spectral AI is preparing for commercialization of the Deep View System, expecting FDA response by the end of Q2 2026, and aims to begin sales in late 2026 in the UK, Australia, or GCC countries.
The company has a well-capitalized balance sheet with $11.4 million in cash and is focused on disciplined capital allocation.
Spectral AI delivered a prototype of its handheld device to Emtech and anticipates pursuing further development and approval based on existing systems.
The company reiterated its 2026 revenue guidance of $18.5 million, excluding significant contributions from Deep View System sales.
Operational highlights include participation in the American Burn Association meeting and receiving the Small Business Innovator Award at the Texas Innovation Conference.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Devin Sullivan (Moderator)
Vincent Capone (Chief Executive Officer)
David McGuire (Chief Financial Officer)
Vincent Capone (Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks David. Before turning things over for questions, I want to address our 2026 revenue outlook for this year. We are reiterating our revenue guidance of approximately $18.5 million, which includes the effect of the accelerated BARDA funding. This guidance does not include any significant contributions from the sale of the Deep View System.
OPERATOR
Ryan Zimmerman
Vincent Capone (Chief Executive Officer)
Ryan Zimmerman
Vincent Capone (Chief Executive Officer)
Ryan Zimmerman
Okay, I'm going to leave it there. I appreciate it. And congrats on all the progress you guys are making.
Vincent Capone (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
The next question will come from John Vandermosten with Zacks. Please go ahead.
John Vandermosten
Great, thank you. Start out with a question on. It sounded like you guys had a great participation at the American Birds association meeting. And I'm wondering what you were hearing from stakeholders, you know, like in medical personnel, hospital administrators and things like that, if there's any anecdotal commentary you have on, like your interactions or feedback that they're giving you.
Vincent Capone (Chief Executive Officer)
John Vandermosten
Got it. And if you win that handheld contract, Would you see any additional R and D revenues in 2026 or would that be pushed out further?
Vincent Capone (Chief Executive Officer)
John Vandermosten
Got it. And how difficult would it be to layer on the Total Body Services Area Surface Area module? You talked about that before as being kind of another investment that you guys might make into the product. How hard would it be to layer that on to the anticipated deployment coming up? And then, you know, are there any regulatory hurdles of that or timing hurdles or that just kind of a software upgrade that you could provide?
Vincent Capone (Chief Executive Officer)
John Vandermosten
Are there any regulatory hoops you have to go through to add that TBSA 2 or 3 on?
Vincent Capone (Chief Executive Officer)
We should be okay, provided that the DPUS system TBSA component is approved as a de novo as part of our de novo application. The rest of that may be 510, but it's no more complicated than that. It may not even rise to the level of a 510, but it'll be no more complicated than that.
John Vandermosten
Okay, got it. Thank you. Thank you, Vince.
Vincent Capone (Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks, John.
OPERATOR
This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Vincent Capone, chief executive officer for any closing remarks.
Vincent Capone (Chief Executive Officer)
Great. Thank you. To close, I want to again thank our investors for your support in our company. I want to reiterate how excited we are about what lies ahead for our company and our shareholders, patients and clinicians across the country and around the world. I also would like to remind you to vote your shares at our upcoming annual meeting. Lastly, I want to thank you all for your attendance and interest in our company and I hope you all have a good evening.
OPERATOR
Thank you.
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