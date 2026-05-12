Full Transcript: Velo3D Q1 2026 Earnings Call

On Tuesday, Velo3D (NASDAQ:VELO) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=M8jBWlkj
Summary
Velo3D reported a strong start to 2026 with a 48% year-over-year increase in revenue, driven by growth in defense and aerospace sectors.
The company highlighted the expansion of its Rapid Production Solution (RPS) business, which now accounts for a significant portion of revenue, enhancing long-term customer relationships and profitability.
Gross margin improved to 17%, with expectations for further expansion through the year as production volumes and operating leverage increase.
Velo3D secured several key contracts, including an $11.5 million production contract with a US defense contractor and a $9.8 million contract with the Defense Logistics Agency, strengthening its position in defense manufacturing.
The company maintained a backlog of $30 million, with strong demand across defense and aerospace, and plans to expand manufacturing capacity to support growing demand.
Management reiterated its full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $60 to $70 million, with gross margins expected to exceed 30% in the second half, and aims for EBITDA profitability later in the year.
Velo3D successfully raised $50 million in equity financing post-quarter, enhancing liquidity and supporting strategic growth initiatives.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Welcome to Bill the first quarter 2026 earnings call. this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. If anyone should require operator assistance during the conference, please press Star0 on your telephone keypad. Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to James Carbonara, Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.
James Carbonara (Best of Relations)
Arun Jaldi (Chief Executive Officer)
Jim Suwa (Chief Financial Officer)
Arun Jaldi (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Jason Schmidt (Equity Analyst)
Hey guys, thanks for taking my questions. I'm just curious if you could update us on how you're thinking about the ramp of the fleet of printers this year to get to that goal of 40 printers and any update on the expansion plans in California would be helpful. Thank you.
Arun Jaldi (Chief Executive Officer)
Jason Schmidt (Equity Analyst)
Yeah, that's helpful. And then on the last Call you mentioned some momentum in munitions programs. Just given the consumable nature of those programs, they seem to be pretty sizable. How should we think about those programs impacting the P and L both this year and 27 and beyond?
Arun Jaldi (Chief Executive Officer)
Jason Schmidt (Equity Analyst)
Okay, that makes sense. And the last one for me and I'll jump back into Q. What percentage of revenue was RPS in Q1?
Arun Jaldi (Chief Executive Officer)
So it's about 25%.
Jason Schmidt (Equity Analyst)
Thanks a lot, guys. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Troy Jensen with Cancer Fitzgerald, please proceed with your question.
Troy Jensen (Equity Analyst)
Hey gentlemen, congrats on the results here. Maybe just a couple questions on the rps. I mean obviously that's kind of a key story going forward. So what, how much of the backlog with the RPS business? So the 30 million exiting Q1.
Arun Jaldi (Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah. So if you see the announcements, what we have one on the 11.1 that's purely RPS 11.3. And then there is another development program. So you can say half of the backlog is RPS, also about 15 million.
Troy Jensen (Equity Analyst)
Okay. And I guess my question run like getting to the profitability goal in the second half of the year is based on your ability to kind of deploy a lot of machines and drive that RPS revenues. But just thoughts on just capacity utilization as you turn these machines on. Do you have enough bookings right now through the end of the year to get to 40 to drive these 40 plus percent gross margins or just thoughts on utilization of the facility as you scale up.
Arun Jaldi (Chief Executive Officer)
Troy Jensen (Equity Analyst)
Okay, and then Jim, do you still stand by or endorse the goal of. I think it's EBITDA profitability in the second half of the year?
Jim Suwa (Chief Financial Officer)
Troy Jensen (Equity Analyst)
Awesome. All right, guys, keep up the good work.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of George Maremma with Pareto Ventures. Please proceed with your question. Good afternoon everyone. Had a couple questions. I was curious what kind of efforts are being made to sort of ease and simplify the processes for third parties using Velo machines in production of scale.
George Maremma (Equity Analyst)
So I mean our field service and
Arun Jaldi (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
There's a lot more to go and I truly appreciate our investors, our suppliers, our employees and everybody involved in this journey. And we look forward to keeping this momentum for the rest of the year and decades to come. Thank you again and have a nice evening. This does conclude today's teleconference. Thank you for your participation. You may disconnect your lines at this time and have a wonderful rest of your evening.
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