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May 12, 2026 5:38 PM 50 min read

NeuroPace Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/987387906

Summary

NeuroPace reported Q1 2026 revenue of $22.1 million, marking an 8% year-over-year growth, primarily driven by the RNS system's performance.

The company raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $99-$101 million, up from $98-$100 million, reflecting expected growth in the RNS system and improved service revenue visibility.

NeuroPace is investing in its commercial organization, including adding sales representatives and enhancing sales incentives, to improve patient funnel management and increase procedural consistency.

The FDA mid-cycle review for the Nautilus PMA supplement was deemed productive, with the company expecting a mid-year determination for the IGE indication expansion.

NeuroPace continues to develop its AI tools, with the ECOCHG Assistant expected to aid clinicians in identifying seizure activity, and anticipates approval in Q2 2026.

The company reported a non-GAAP gross margin of 82.5% for Q1 2026 and a non-GAAP operating expense growth of 10%, demonstrating operating leverage.

The management highlighted the strength of the patient pipeline and the importance of community relationships in driving growth, particularly for potential IGE indication expansion.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Scott Schaefer (Head of Investor Relations)

Joel Becker (Chief Executive Officer)

Patrick Williams (Chief Financial Officer)

Joel Becker (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Mike Kratke (Equity Analyst at Leering Partners)

Joel Becker (Chief Executive Officer)

Patrick Williams (Chief Financial Officer)

Mike Kratke (Equity Analyst at Leering Partners)

Understood, very helpful. And maybe just as a follow up. But can you share any specifics in terms of what information FDA was looking for specifically as part of its mid cycle review?

Joel Becker (Chief Executive Officer)

Mike Kratke (Equity Analyst at Leering Partners)

So yeah, very helpful. Thanks very much.

OPERATOR

And our next question comes from the line of Priya Sachdeva with ubs. Your line is open.

Priya Sachdeva (Equity Analyst at UBS)

Joel Becker (Chief Executive Officer)

Patrick Williams (Chief Financial Officer)

The only thing I would add on pricing, Joel articulated that well is that we do plan to take pricing as we have in prior years going forward. So this is not a one time event. And as we said, we will continue to take pricing each and every year that we can and it'll be, you know, you can expect kind of that low single digit type pricing increases that we, we would look to get.

Priya Sachdeva (Equity Analyst at UBS)

Okay, got it. That was super helpful. I mean just one more for me when we're thinking about ige and I know it's not baked into guidance for this year, but you know, when approval does come online, how quickly could we see a contribution? And then maybe if you could just remind us what the pathway from a reimbursement perspective looks like and how quickly that could come online. Thanks so much.

Joel Becker (Chief Executive Officer)

Patrick Williams (Chief Financial Officer)

Joel Becker (Chief Executive Officer)

Patrick Williams (Chief Financial Officer)

Priya Sachdeva (Equity Analyst at UBS)

Thanks so much.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the line of Larry Beagleson with Wells Fargo. Your line is open.

Ross Osborne

Hey guys, this is Ross Osborne on for Larry. Thanks for taking our questions. So, looking at your RNS volumes, did the system as a diagnostic or a companion to surgery contribute to growth during the quarter and how do you see this evolving over time?

Joel Becker (Chief Executive Officer)

Patrick Williams (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, I think the takeaway is that as we think about adoption dynamics in the clinical setting, not only Ige, but as well with pediatrics and LDs as Joel went through, we think those adoption dynamics are very exciting for us and much more so than what we've seen with focal over time. And so just another thing to look for in the future as we think about our clinical development efforts.

Ross Osborne

Thank you.

Joel Becker (Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks, Ross.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the line of Lily Lozano with JP Morgan. Your line is open.

Lily Lozano

Great. Thanks so much for taking the question. Maybe just to go back to the quarter and guidance. Like you said, you raised by more than the B. You beat by a couple hundred thousand and you're raising guidance by a million. So can you talk through your thinking behind raising the guide this early in the year and where specifically that better visibility and incremental upside is coming from, especially on the R and S side of the business?

Joel Becker (Chief Executive Officer)

Lily Lozano

Patrick Williams (Chief Financial Officer)

Lily Lozano

Perfect. Thank you.

Joel Becker (Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks, Lily.

OPERATOR

And our next question comes from the line of Frank Kakinen with Lake Street Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Frank Kakinen

Great. Thank you for taking the questions. I was hoping to start with one. And apologies if it already came up. I don't think it has. On the reimbursement changes for 2026, I think last year or last quarter, you spoke to the improvements in both OPPs and the physician fee schedule effective at the beginning of 2026. Any anecdotal feedback or direct feedback from the field on how that reimbursement has been received or impacted the business?

Patrick Williams (Chief Financial Officer)

Joel Becker (Chief Executive Officer)

Frank Kakinen

Joel Becker (Chief Executive Officer)

Frank Kakinen

No, that's perfect. Comprehensive. Thank you very much.

Joel Becker (Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you, Frank.

OPERATOR

And our next question comes from the line of Anthony Petrome with Mizuho. Your line is open.

Anthony Petrome

Joel Becker (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

And our next question comes from the line of Michael Pollark with Wolff Research. Your line is open.

Michael Pollark

Joel Becker (Chief Executive Officer)

Michael Pollark

Joel Becker (Chief Executive Officer)

Patrick Williams (Chief Financial Officer)

Michael Pollark

Helpful color. Thank you both. Thanks.

Joel Becker (Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks Mike.

OPERATOR

And our final question comes from the line of Yee Chen with H.C. wainwright. Your line is open.

Kayte

Hi, this is Kayte on for yi. Just real quick to wrap us up. Could you give us an idea of how many implants were replacements versus new implants this quarter? Do you think that's kind of a typical mix of what we should expect going through the rest of 2026?

Joel Becker (Chief Executive Officer)

We asked Patrick to comment here, but we did see an increase in replacements. It's still a small number, but we did see a mild increase in replacements. You know, again, remember the RNS 320s have got a nominal battery life of 11 years. And so we should be right at the kind of the front edge here of that replacement cycle, but still not seeing meaningful volume in the, in the last quarter. Would you.

Patrick Williams (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

And ladies and gentlemen, that is all the time we have for questions today. I will now turn the conference back over to Mr. Joel Becker for closing remarks.

Joel Becker (Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you. Thank you all for your time and attention today. 2026 is a year with transformational potential for NeuroPace, and we are well on our way to executing on this potential while building on the momentum in our current business. We look forward to keeping you up to date throughout the year as we continue to execute our strategy and progress toward these significant opportunities. And thanks again for your interest in and support in NeuroPace.

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