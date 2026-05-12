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May 12, 2026 5:35 PM 35 min read

Astronics Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1759066&tp_key=64da3402d0

Summary

Astronics reported a strong start to 2026 with Q1 revenue reaching $230 million, the second highest quarterly total ever, and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.4%.

The company set record bookings of $290 million, resulting in a backlog of $734 million, driven by widespread customer demand across its product lines.

Astronics increased its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $970 million - $1 billion, reflecting a 14-16% increase over 2025, all assumed to be organic growth.

The aerospace segment saw a 12% sales increase, with commercial transport, general aviation, and test systems contributing to growth; adjusted operating margins improved to 12.8%.

Key strategic updates include the company's focus on rising commercial aircraft production, demand for in-flight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC), and growth opportunities in flight-critical electrical power and seat motion systems.

Management noted no impact from global geopolitical tensions, specifically in Iran, on the business and emphasized strong market conditions and operational improvements as drivers of growth.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Peter Gunderman (Chairman, President and CEO)

Nancy Hedges (Chief Financial Officer)

Peter Gunderman (Chairman, President and CEO)

OPERATOR

John Tag Wongtin

Peter Gunderman (Chairman, President and CEO)

John Tag Wongtin

Got it. No, that's helpful. I was wondering, on the flip side, is there an opportunity to perhaps upgrade those planes that come out of Spirit if they move to other stronger carriers or to leasing companies like you might have mentioned?

Peter Gunderman (Chairman, President and CEO)

Absolutely. I mean, if the airlines go to some of our established airline customers, they would be reconfigured to come up to the standard of the adopting airlines so that that would help us. Spirit was not a major customer of ours. Not a customer at all, I don't think, other than what was line fit on the aircraft. So if it were to go to another airline, it could be a pickup for us.

John Tag Wongtin

Got it. Last question. I'll jump back in queue. Can you just bridge us from the prior revenue guidance to the new one? What's increasing in that, in the underlying assumptions?

Peter Gunderman (Chairman, President and CEO)

John Tag Wongtin

Got it. Thanks, Pete. Good to hear the momentum.

OPERATOR

Thanks. And our next question, we'll hear from Greg Palm with Craig Hallam Capital Group.

Greg Palm

Nancy Hedges (Chief Financial Officer)

Peter Gunderman (Chairman, President and CEO)

Greg Palm

So sounds like you're pretty comfortable with saying incremental margin should improve quite a bit as that top line accelerates through the rest of the year. Is that a fair statement?

Peter Gunderman (Chairman, President and CEO)

Absolutely. That's what we're counting on.

Greg Palm

Okay. And then on the radio test program, you know, the long, long awaited coming, coming weeks. So it sounds like it's more definitive this time around. But just curious what is built into this year's guide at this point in terms of revenue contribution and just remind us what kind of a full run rate annual contribution might look like for next year.

Peter Gunderman (Chairman, President and CEO)

Greg Palm

Awesome. Sounds great. I will pass it off. Thanks.

OPERATOR

And next we'll move to Gautam Khanna with TD Cowan.

Gautam Khanna

Guys, I was wondering if you could update us on what you think the mix will be between Retrofit and oe. In the commercial aerospace market segment this year

Peter Gunderman (Chairman, President and CEO)

Gautam Khanna

That's helpful. And I understand your comments on demand are quite positive. I just want to make sure that extends so far into the second quarter as well. Has it been as broad based as it. As it was in the first quarter? Yep. We're comfortable with how it's specifically the last couple months. You mean since the, since the hostilities began. Yet it's been. We have had a positive book to bill in that period of time also.

Peter Gunderman (Chairman, President and CEO)

Okay. Are there any, I don't know what the right word is, but indirect impacts from higher fuel costs? I mean, not with respect to demand per se, but on the cost side or any other ways that that could creep into crimping profitability this year.

Gautam Khanna

Peter Gunderman (Chairman, President and CEO)

And have you guys, I don't know if you can comment on pricing and how that's trended, how much of a contribution that was to sales like for like in the first quarter. And if you're seeing any pushback with respect to pricing initiatives from customers,

Gautam Khanna

John ten Wagian

And as a reminder at Star One, if you would like to ask a question, then we'll move on to a follow up question from John ten Wagian with CJS Securities.

Peter Gunderman (Chairman, President and CEO)

Thank you for the follow up. I was just wondering if you could provide an update just on the size of EVTOL and autonomous opportunities that are out there as you look into 27 and 28 and then maybe the same question for the 777X as it prepares to be certified and start shipping to customers.

John ten Wagian

Peter Gunderman (Chairman, President and CEO)

Got it. Thank you.

John ten Wagian

Sure. John Tan Wontang.

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