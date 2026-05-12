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May 12, 2026 5:35 PM 34 min read

Nyxoah Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/caz3tbo4/

Summary

Nyxoah reported a 13% sequential growth in worldwide revenue for Q1 2026, driven by a 25% sequential increase in U.S. revenue.

The U.S. launch of the Genio system is progressing well, with 62 new surgeons trained and 34 new accounts activated, totaling 207 trained surgeons and 91 active accounts.

The company expects U.S. revenue to grow by 25-30% sequentially in Q2 and projects full-year worldwide revenue between 36 to 40 million euros.

Nyxoah has addressed production yield issues that impacted gross margins, which were 57% in Q1 2026, and aims to improve margins significantly with the Genio 2.2 upgrade in early 2027.

Reimbursement clarity for Genio is seen as a positive, with a 100% approval rate on reviewed prior authorization submissions and strong commercial and Medicare payer support.

International growth was strong, particularly in Germany, the Middle East, the UK, and the Netherlands.

The company is strategically focusing on U.S. commercial activities, managing cash tightly, and expects to reach revenue breakeven below 150 million euros.

Management is optimistic about continued growth due to increased sales reps, experienced surgeons, and a strong patient referral system.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Pearson Dennis (Moderator)

Olivier Talman (Chief Executive Officer)

John Landry (Chief Financial Officer)

Olivier Talman (Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you, John. As we enter Q2, our priorities remain clear. Further execute on the current launch momentum in The US Capture greater market share in our targeted high volume accounts. Maintain a disciplined financial approach to OPEX and cash management. Before closing, I would like to thank the Nyxoah employees for their contribution in making Q1 a successful quarter. With that, I would like to open the line for question and answers.

OPERATOR

To remind, if you'd like to ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone. You'll then hear the automated message advising your hand is raised. We also ask that you please wait for your name and company to be announced before proceeding with your question. One moment while we compile the Q and A roster. Our first question today will be coming from the line of Adam Meter, Piper Sandler. Please go ahead.

Adam Meter (Equity Analyst)

Olivier Talman (Chief Executive Officer)

John Landry (Chief Financial Officer)

Olivier Talman (Chief Executive Officer)

And maybe Adam, last on this one, let's also not forget that I think we can say that reimbursement goal is fully clear and supported and supported from both CMS letter C codes and also from commercial payers. So also this is definitely not a hindering factor as we experienced already in Q1, not to be a hindering factor.

Adam Meter (Equity Analyst)

Olivier Talman (Chief Executive Officer)

Adam Meter (Equity Analyst)

Perfect. That's very helpful, thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. One moment for the next question. Our next question will be coming from the line of Jean Block. Stife will please go ahead.

Jean Block (Equity Analyst)

Thanks guys. And good afternoon. Olivier. The first One is the 241 patients submitted under prior authorization at the end of the first quarter of 2026. Can you remind us what that number was at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025? You know, sort of apples to apples. And then how long does it take to get those patients through the approval process? Which I believe you said, you know, is still sitting at around 100% from your vantage point.

Olivier Talman (Chief Executive Officer)

Jean Block (Equity Analyst)

John Landry (Chief Financial Officer)

Jean Block (Equity Analyst)

Thanks for the color, guys.

OPERATOR

Thank you. One moment for the next question. Our next question is coming from the line of Serjeant Kaleidi of Oppenheimer, please.

Sudhash Kaleidi

Olivier Talman (Chief Executive Officer)

John Landry (Chief Financial Officer)

Olivier Talman (Chief Executive Officer)

Sudhash Kaleidi

Olivier Talman (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

One moment for the next question. And our next question will be coming from the line of David Restcott of Beard. Your line is open.

David Restcott (Equity Analyst)

John Landry (Chief Financial Officer)

David Restcott (Equity Analyst)

John Landry (Chief Financial Officer)

Olivier Talman (Chief Executive Officer)

I think that was answering the question since the silence. So I don't know whether there are more people lined up for questions.

OPERATOR

That concludes today's Q and A session. And this also this also concludes today's programming. You may all disconnect.

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