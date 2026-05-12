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May 12, 2026 5:34 PM 26 min read

Transcript: Coincheck Group Q3 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Coincheck Group (NASDAQ:CNCK) held its third-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1757391&tp_key=62c0ee678d

Summary

Coincheck Group reported a 4% year-over-year increase in total revenue for Q4 2026, reaching 119.7 billion yen, driven by institutional and COVID counterparty transaction revenue.

The company announced a strategic shift towards building a unified platform for retail and institutional clients, focusing on Japan Retail, Institutional Platform, and On-Chain Innovation.

Recent strategic partnerships include a significant equity investment and business alliance with KDDI Corporation and a partnership with Scotiabank's subsidiary, Dynamic Funds, indicating growing institutional traction.

Despite a difficult market environment leading to a Q4 net loss of 1.2 billion yen, Coincheck Group is optimistic about future growth, supported by its leadership position in Japan and institutional strategy.

Looking forward, the company plans to enhance its platform capabilities and expand globally, leveraging its success in Japan as a model for other markets.

Full Transcript

Sam

are you there? Thank you for your continued patience. Your meeting will begin shortly. If you need assistance at any time, please press Star zero and a member of our team will be happy to help you.

OPERATOR

Pascal St. Jean (Chief Executive Officer)

Jason Sandberg (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. If you'd like to ask a question, press Star one on your keypad to leave the queue at any time, press Star two. Once again, that is Star one to ask a question. We'll pause for just a moment to allow everyone a chance to join the queue. Again, that is Star one for your questions. We'll move first to Ed Ingle with Compass Point. Your line is open.

Ed Ingle

Jason Sandberg (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, we didn't have it in the earnings release. It was relatively consistent quarter over quarter. We're still between 3.2% and 3.3% for the quarter ended. Great, thank you.

OPERATOR

We'll move next to Brett Knoblauch with Cantor Fitzgerald. Your line is open.

Brett Knoblauch

Pascal St. Jean (Chief Executive Officer)

Jason Sandberg (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

And once more, that is Star one for your questions. We'll move next to Alex Martgraf with Keybanc Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Alex Martgraf

Jason Sandberg (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, and Alex, appreciate the question and of course, as you might imagine, we haven't put up publicly the, you know, the economics of the relationship and certainly haven't launched yet. So really unable to share too much. Of course, as Pascal mentioned, we're pretty optimistic on the potential magnitude and number of users that exist at KDDI and what that offers up to us from Coincheck Group perspective.

Pascal St. Jean (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

This brings us to the end of today's meeting. We appreciate your time and participation. You may now disconnect.

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