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May 12, 2026 5:30 PM 34 min read

Public Policy Holding Co Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Public Policy Holding Co (NASDAQ:PPHC) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/gokedwqh

Summary

Public Policy Holding Co reported a strong start to 2026 with a revenue increase of 27.5% to $50.1 million, including 5.1% organic growth.

The company achieved a record adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter at $11.2 million, marking a 29.7% increase, despite a GAAP loss of $11.5 million.

Strategic initiatives include the acquisition of WPI Strategy, aimed at enhancing their presence in London and expanding cross-sell opportunities.

Public Policy Holding Co continues to focus on talent acquisition as part of its growth strategy, with recent additions showing strong integration and contribution.

Future guidance anticipates revenue between $205 million and $209 million, with adjusted EBITDA margins expected to be lower than the 25% target due to increased public company costs and business mix changes.

Operational highlights include the company being added to the Russell 2K and 3K indices and continued strong performance in the government relations segment.

Management expressed confidence in the business's stability with 92.8% of revenue retainer-based and no single client accounting for more than 2% of total revenue.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Matthew Mazzanti (Chief Administrative Officer)

Stuart Hall (CEO)

Rule Smits

Thomas Gensmer (Chief Strategy Officer)

Stuart Hall (CEO)

OPERATOR

Now operator, I will hand it over and we will open the floor for questions. Thanks. Thank you. And as a reminder to ask a question, you will need to press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for a name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Please stand by. We compile the Q&A roster. One moment for our first question. And our first question will come from the line. Raj Sharma from Texas Capital. Your line is open.

Raj Sharma

Stuart Hall (CEO)

Raj Sharma

So the other question is any sort of commentary, any sort of color on contribution from acquisition that you a you just did, any contribution to revenues this year. And also can you comment on the size of the acquisition that you likely plan to do or intend to do every year? I know it's tough to call. I know your pipeline is pretty robust, but any sort of sense on what do you plan to do each year?

Rule Smits

Raj Sharma

Got it. Thank you for taking my question. I'll take it offline again.

OPERATOR

Thank you and great quarter. Thank you. Thanks Raj. Thank you. And our next question will come from Jason Tilchin from Canaccord Genuity. Your line is open.

Jason Tilchin

Stuart Hall (CEO)

Jason Tilchin

Right. That's very helpful. Just curious maybe if you could talk to the conflict in the Middle east, either positively impacted in terms of benefiting defense practice or maybe negative and creating some sort of distraction in Washington. Just curious how that's sort of netting out so far and any observations you've had.

Stuart Hall (CEO)

Jason Tilchin

actively work that axis. Great, that's really helpful. And if I could just toss in one quick one for Rule EBITDA margins up 40 basis points year over year, despite the increased public company costs and tech investments. Maybe you could talk to some of the sources of efficiency you're seeing beyond just operating leverage at the portfolio companies.

Rule Smits

Well, yes, there is some operating leverage that in years of good revenue growth there's always. Well, we see our margins expand and I'd say that helped us actually almost offset the higher holding costs that we've experienced in Q1 to a good extent and we hope to continue this.

Jason Tilchin

Thank you very much.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question will come from the line of Scott Schneeberger from Oppenheimer. Your line is open.

Scott Schneeberger

Stuart Hall (CEO)

Scott Schneeberger

Thomas Gensmer (Chief Strategy Officer)

Thomas Gensmer (Chief Strategy Officer)

Scott Schneeberger

Thanks, Stuart. And thanks, Thomas. That's good color and insight. Last question probably is going to get roll involved as well, is just with establishing annual guidance here specifically to revenue, but also to ebitda. What are some of the things we should keep in mind that could put you to the top or above the high end of the range or things that may be concerned that could put you more down toward the lower end of the range.

Rule Smits

Scott Schneeberger

Excellent, thanks. Appreciate all the caller, guys.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question comes in line of Samuel Dindall from Stifel. Your line is open.

Samuel Dindall

Hi guys. Hope you're well. Congratulations on the results. Just one question for me, please. Just on the Aqua Hire front, appreciate the hiring of Lee Cohen and Nicola seventh a few weeks ago. Has that accelerated post US listing? Are you finding more people you sort of had conversations with the last few years or now more willing to join or any sort of color on that would be great.

Stuart Hall (CEO)

OPERATOR

Thanks for all of you for participating today. Again, as always, as I noted in my closing, investor relations is always open here. We are always happy to interface, take your questions. So please, please reach out after this call if you'd like to follow up on anything either related financially or strategically. And we'll be glad to work with you and get you the answers that we can.

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