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May 12, 2026 5:30 PM 35 min read

TELA Bio Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6c6tuamt

Summary

TELA Bio reported Q1 2026 revenue of $19.1 million, a 3% increase year-over-year, driven by a 41% growth in international sales.

The company launched the Ovatex Long Term Resorbable Reinforcement Portfolio in the US, which is expected to attract new surgeons and contribute significantly to the product portfolio.

TELA Bio expanded its sales force to the largest in its history and fully staffed US territories, aiming for increased productivity in the second half of 2026.

The European market showed strong performance with a 41% revenue growth, particularly in the UK, supported by favorable evaluations from health systems like the NHS.

Management highlighted strategic board changes, bringing in experienced industry leaders to guide the next phase of growth, and reiterated a full-year revenue growth guidance of at least 8% over 2025.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Louisa Smith

Tony Koblish (Chief Executive Officer)

Jeff Blizzard (President)

Roberto Cucca (Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer)

Tony Koblish (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you so much. And as a reminder to ask a question, simply press star11 to get in the queue and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, simply press star one one. Again, our first question is from Kaitlyn Croning with canaccore Genuity. Please proceed.

Kaitlyn Croning (Equity Analyst)

Hi, congrats. Thanks for taking the questions. Would love some more color on your guidance philosophy for the Q2. You know, just given your new commercial strategy emphasizing then, was that disruptive in the Q1 as you expected and do you expect this to have an impact in the Q2?

Tony Koblish (Chief Executive Officer)

Kaitlyn Croning (Equity Analyst)

Great. And you noted last quarter that the competitive environment in Europe differs a bit from the US just given the pricing and bundling dynamics. Maybe some more color on that and how that's potentially helping the European momentum.

Tony Koblish (Chief Executive Officer)

Kaitlyn Croning (Equity Analyst)

Great, thank you.

Tony Koblish (Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks, Javelin.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our Next question comes from Frank Takinen with Lake Street Capital Markets. Please proceed.

Ian

Jim Hagan (SVP of Strategic Operations and Marketing)

Jeff Blizzard (President)

Ian

Yeah. And by that our training process as well. Yeah. Okay, got it. Thank you. And then just one more for me. Can you guys provide an update on the items you called out as factors of safety related to the 8% growth rate, specifically the contract execution timing, new rep maturation and territory splits and kind of how those are tracking?

Tony Koblish (Chief Executive Officer)

Jim Hagan (SVP of Strategic Operations and Marketing)

Yeah, we got 40 surgeons coming together this weekend and we've done several of these programs this year. So that's also loading the pipeline as well.

Ian

Okay, thank you guys.

Tony Koblish (Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks, Ian.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Michael Sarcone with Jefferies. Please proceed.

Michael Sarcone (Equity Analyst)

Hey, good afternoon and thanks for taking our questions here. Just to start, I wanted to ask on guidance, maybe a different way. You've elaborated a lot on the drivers you've got at Tela and what gives you confidence and that's really helpful color. I appreciate That, I guess, can you speak to the level of visibility into customer demand trends that you've got in the business as it stands today? And just trying to attack that 8%

Jim Hagan (SVP of Strategic Operations and Marketing)

Michael Sarcone (Equity Analyst)

Okay, really helpful. Thank you. And then just on prs I think in a prepared commentary you mentioned utilization decline due to the absence of some of your high volume implanters. Can you talk about what's baked into the guidance for the PRS side of the business? Are you expecting to recapture some of that utilization through the year? And any color there would be great.

Jeff Blizzard (President)

Jim Hagan (SVP of Strategic Operations and Marketing)

Yeah, we've got to overcome the rule of small number of implanters and high ASP on that product, Michael. So that's the way the design of the sales force is set up, right? Deeper, more users per site versus what we've had in the past. That's the only way through that phenomenon.

Michael Sarcone (Equity Analyst)

Got it. Okay, thank you guys.

Tony Koblish (Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks, Mike.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And as a reminder to ask a question, simply press star11 to get in the queue. Our next question comes from the line of Matthew o' Brien with Piper Sandler. Please proceed.

Matthew o' Brien

Jeff Blizzard (President)

Jim Hagan (SVP of Strategic Operations and Marketing)

Jeff Blizzard (President)

Tony Koblish (Chief Executive Officer)

Matthew o' Brien

Okay, appreciate that. And then question for Tony. Tony, you know, the board changes are notable. I mean you're losing some really good executives, but you're adding some seasoned executives. I mean, it's a pretty illustrious group with a long history in this space. How can they influence tela, you know, over the next several years with their experience to help sell what's still the best product on the market by far?

Tony Koblish (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. And this will conclude our Q and A session. I will pass it back to Tony Koblish for closing remarks.

Tony Koblish (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you for your participation in today's conference. This does conclude the program. You may now disconnect.

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