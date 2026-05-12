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May 12, 2026 5:29 PM 28 min read

TriSalus Life Sciences Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4ca8j5rx/

Summary

TriSalus Life Sciences reported Q1 2026 revenue of $8.9 million, a slight decline from $9.2 million in the prior year, attributed to the transition in their expanded commercial organization.

The company revised its 2026 revenue guidance to $54 million to $57 million due to lower Q1 revenues and a delay in FDA clearance for their new device, TriNav Advance.

TriSalus Life Sciences published a landmark study demonstrating the clinical and economic benefits of their PEDD technology, highlighting significant cost avoidance and improved patient outcomes.

A significant expansion of the commercial organization was undertaken, including hiring new leadership and doubling the sales force, to support long-term growth strategies.

Management expressed confidence in achieving future growth, supported by strong real-world data, expanded sales capacity, and a robust pipeline of clinical and operational initiatives.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Mary Zella (President and Chief Executive Officer)

David Patience (Chief Financial Officer)

Mary Zella (President and Chief Executive Officer)

William Plavonic

Mary Zella (President and Chief Executive Officer)

So. Hi, Bill, how are you? We're not giving specific numbers, but let me give it to you in a qualitative standpoint. Over the last three years, we've been

William Plavonic

Mary Zella (President and Chief Executive Officer)

David Patience (Chief Financial Officer)

Justin Walsh

Really good question.

Mary Zella (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Richard Marshall

Mary Zella (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Justin Walsh

Great. Thanks for taking the question. Thank you. I would now like to turn the call back over to Mary for any closing remarks.

Mary Zella (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Well, thank you for your time today. I really appreciate it. And thank you again for the support of the company.

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